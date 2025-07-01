Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda Kodiaq

The Skoda Kodiaq is the Auto Express 2025 Large SUV of the Year with the Hyundai Santa Fe and Volkswagen Tayron commended

By:Alastair Crooks
1 Jul 2025
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda Kodiaq

The last-generation Skoda Kodiaq was a quadruple winner of the Large SUV of the Year award, with its domination only punctuated by its SEAT Tarraco sister model. The second-generation Kodiaq already looks like a worthy successor, because it’s backed up last year’s victory with another in 2025.

Since the Mk2 Kodiaq’s launch last year we’ve had the hot new vRS model join the line-up, along with a plug-in hybrid, with both versions expanding the Skoda flagship SUV’s desirability even more.

It’s the basics the Kodiaq does so well. Being a Skoda, it’s keenly priced, with the entry-level petrol five-seater costing just over £38,000. There is a suite of excellent powertrains to choose from – the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and 2.0-litre diesels are frugal, and the plug-in hybrid will give you 75 miles of electric-only range. The vRS model even gets the same 261bhp turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Another thing Skodas are known for is interior space and there’s none better than the Kodiaq. There’s a huge 845-litre boot in the five-seater, shrinking to a still usable 340 litres in the seven-seater. We also prefer the Kodiaq’s cabin to many of its VW Group siblings, with Skoda’s ‘Smart Dials’ making things like climate and audio control easier to use on the move.

The Czech model is also a refined and comfortable place to rack up the miles – especially if you go for the smaller wheels. Throw in an extensive kit list and, of course, Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ additions, and the Kodiaq is a worthy winner of this award.

Our choice

We'd recommend sticking to the five-seat Kodiaq if you don’t need the extra chairs. It also means you can get the plug-in hybrid system with its 75-mile range, even on the entry-level SE.

Commended

Hyundai Santa Fe

Starting at more than £50,000, Hyundai’s range-topping petrol SUV is expensive, but we think it’ll sell well on its head-turning looks alone. It has real presence, thanks to being longer and wider than a Kodiaq, which in turn means acres of passenger space, helped by a flat floor and a sliding middle row. While seven seats come as standard, there’s a six-seat option with captain’s chairs in row two.

Volkswagen Tayron

The seven-seat Tayron essentially replaces VW’s Tiguan Allspace. Unlike the Kodiaq with which the Tayron shares its platform, there’s no petrol or diesel five-seater; the PHEV model is your only five-seat option. The Tayron has five litres of extra boot space over the Skoda, and is very similar to the impressive Passat Estate to drive, especially with the optional Dynamic Chassis Control system fitted.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq31

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

