Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda Kodiaq

The Czech model is also a refined and comfortable place to rack up the miles – especially if you go for the smaller wheels. Throw in an extensive kit list and, of course, Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ additions, and the Kodiaq is a worthy winner of this award.

Our choice

Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 TSI iV SE 5 seats (£42,045)

We'd recommend sticking to the five-seat Kodiaq if you don’t need the extra chairs. It also means you can get the plug-in hybrid system with its 75-mile range, even on the entry-level SE.

Commended

Hyundai Santa Fe

Starting at more than £50,000, Hyundai’s range-topping petrol SUV is expensive, but we think it’ll sell well on its head-turning looks alone. It has real presence, thanks to being longer and wider than a Kodiaq, which in turn means acres of passenger space, helped by a flat floor and a sliding middle row. While seven seats come as standard, there’s a six-seat option with captain’s chairs in row two.

Volkswagen Tayron

The seven-seat Tayron essentially replaces VW’s Tiguan Allspace. Unlike the Kodiaq with which the Tayron shares its platform, there’s no petrol or diesel five-seater; the PHEV model is your only five-seat option. The Tayron has five litres of extra boot space over the Skoda, and is very similar to the impressive Passat Estate to drive, especially with the optional Dynamic Chassis Control system fitted.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

