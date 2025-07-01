Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
The MG3 is the 2025 Auto Express Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year, with the Dacia Duster and Toyota Yaris commended
MG blew us away last year when it entered the dwindling supermini market with a car that was not only compelling in isolation, but really stood out when it came to performance, efficiency and value for money. Now, 12 months later, the MG3 is our Affordable Hybrid winner for the second year on the trot.
While most hybrid small cars pair a breathless petrol engine with an equally weedy electric motor, the MG3 combines its power sources to produce a healthy 192bhp. The result is an impressive 0-62mph time of just eight seconds, making this a hatchback that feels peppy both in town and on the open road. Throw in an accomplished chassis and plenty of grip, and you’ve got a car that will comfortably show a Renault Clio or Toyota Yaris a clean pair of heels.
Yet what matters most in this area of the market, and the reason we rate the MG3 so highly, is its efficiency. The MG’s hybrid power comes mainly from its e-motor, which means most of the time it feels like an electric car. We love this style of driving, and it works wonders for fuel economy – our tests saw close to 50mpg without much effort at all, and considerably more with a lighter right foot.
Throw in a reasonably roomy cabin, strong equipment list and a seven-year warranty that beats the cover offered by many competitors – plus a price tag that undercuts all of its main rivals – and you’re left with a set of ingredients that help make the MG3 our favourite Affordable Hybrid car of the Year for 2025.
Our choice
- MG3 Hybrid+ Trophy (£20,995)
Commended
Dacia Duster
While the affordable end of the market is understandably geared towards small cars, Dacia once again bucks the trend by offering space and practicality at an attractive price point. The Duster Hybrid isn’t as affordable as the pure-petrol version, but it trumps its simpler sibling when it comes to running costs and driveability. We love it.
Toyota Yaris
No one has as much experience mixing petrol and electric quite like Toyota. The Yaris may be small, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a mighty-fine affordable hybrid car. Super-efficient, good to drive and spacious enough for kids in the back, the Yaris finishes a close second to the excellent MG.
