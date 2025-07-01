Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3

Throw in a reasonably roomy cabin, strong equipment list and a seven-year warranty that beats the cover offered by many competitors – plus a price tag that undercuts all of its main rivals – and you’re left with a set of ingredients that help make the MG3 our favourite Affordable Hybrid car of the Year for 2025.

Our choice

MG3 Hybrid+ Trophy (£20,995)

You’ve two specs to choose from when it comes to picking your MG3: SE or Trophy. The difference is around £2,000, but it pales into insignificance if you’re paying on a monthly finance deal. We’d fork out the extra to have the Trophy’s 360-degree cameras and other equipment.

Commended

Dacia Duster

While the affordable end of the market is understandably geared towards small cars, Dacia once again bucks the trend by offering space and practicality at an attractive price point. The Duster Hybrid isn’t as affordable as the pure-petrol version, but it trumps its simpler sibling when it comes to running costs and driveability. We love it.

Toyota Yaris

No one has as much experience mixing petrol and electric quite like Toyota. The Yaris may be small, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a mighty-fine affordable hybrid car. Super-efficient, good to drive and spacious enough for kids in the back, the Yaris finishes a close second to the excellent MG.

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

