Pick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger

The Ford Ranger is the 2025 Auto Express Pick-up of the Year, with the Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Amarok commended

By:Dean Gibson
1 Jul 2025
Pick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger

A third straight win for the current Ford Ranger (and a seventh overall) comes at a time of change for the pick-up truck class, but Ford’s big-seller still has the strengths to keep it at the top of the pile.

The Ranger’s familiar qualities remain, with a wide range of variants that offer everything from everyday usability to off-road adventuring and premium luxury, while the petrol-powered Raptor continues to offer a different take on the performance machine. Even base models have an air of quality that boosts their appeal over rivals, while the infotainment touchscreen and connectivity options are easy to use.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s good space inside the double-cab variants, too, while Ford still offers single-cab and chassis-cab versions that are ready for work, too. Whichever model you choose, the on-road manners are great, and they’re backed up by the knowledge that rough terrain won’t be too much of an obstacle when the need to head off road arises.

Diesel power across the range delivers a good mix of efficiency and pulling power, while the 10-speed automatic transmission that’s found on most variants helps to take the strain out of everyday driving.

Emissions legislation is catching up with the pick-up truck class, but Ford is tackling the new rules head-on with the plug-in hybrid Ranger. This sees CO2 emissions reduced considerably over the diesel versions to help with running costs, while Stormtrak trim is offered exclusively with this model.

At this rate, we can’t see the Ranger’s reign at the top of the class ending any time soon.

Our choice

Business users looking to cut costs but without compromising towing or payload capability are well served by the new plug-in hybrid Ranger. Ford claims that it offers up to 25.5 miles of all-electric range, and when we tested the PHEV, we still managed 35mpg when the battery was flat, which is better than the claimed figures for the diesel model.

Commended

Toyota Hilux

The pick-up class wouldn’t be complete without the Toyota Hilux, and the current version does a great job of delivering reliability and off-road prowess in an appealing package. The GR Sport II offers a link to its Dakar-winning stablemate, while 48-volt hybrid tech helps trim the running costs.

Volkswagen Amarok

The Volkswagen Amarok delivers premium appeal to those looking for a trusty workhorse. Plush cabin trim and an upmarket exterior exude quality, while towing is a breeze. Add in VW’s complimentary 5+ Promise warranty, servicing and roadside assistance package, and it’s a safe place to put your cash.

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

