Pick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger

Our choice

Ford Ranger 2.5 PHEV Stormtrak (£49,800 ex.VAT)

Business users looking to cut costs but without compromising towing or payload capability are well served by the new plug-in hybrid Ranger. Ford claims that it offers up to 25.5 miles of all-electric range, and when we tested the PHEV, we still managed 35mpg when the battery was flat, which is better than the claimed figures for the diesel model.

Commended

Toyota Hilux

The pick-up class wouldn’t be complete without the Toyota Hilux, and the current version does a great job of delivering reliability and off-road prowess in an appealing package. The GR Sport II offers a link to its Dakar-winning stablemate, while 48-volt hybrid tech helps trim the running costs.

Volkswagen Amarok

The Volkswagen Amarok delivers premium appeal to those looking for a trusty workhorse. Plush cabin trim and an upmarket exterior exude quality, while towing is a breeze. Add in VW’s complimentary 5+ Promise warranty, servicing and roadside assistance package, and it’s a safe place to put your cash.

