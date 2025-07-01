Performance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura

The view inside the cabin is pretty great, too, because the McLaren has delivered something of an ergonomic masterclass to further boost its usability. Indeed, whether it’s the interior design, the way it drives at low speeds, or how it feels when you’re exploiting its limits, the Artura is one of the most usable supercars ever created.

Our choice

McLaren Artura Spider (£221,500)

The Artura comes in Coupé or Spider forms, but we’d take the latter. Its roof opens in just 11 seconds and at speeds of up to 31mph, plus there’s only a modest 62kg weight penalty compared with the Coupé – a small price to pay for the joys of open-air motoring.

Commended

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Last year’s winner of this category still stands as the only mainstream electric car that we consider a stunning performance model, without the need to add the caveat “for an EV”. That’s because the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N doesn’t bank solely on straight-line speed like many other performance EVs – its phenomenal chassis sets it apart from competitors.

Porsche 911

Another year passes, and even more phenomenal Porsche 911 models join an already stellar range. From the divine GT3 RS-powered S/T to the new hybrid powertrains and the back-to-basics 911 T, every area of the range offers buyers something that’s as thrilling to drive as it is iconic to look at.

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

