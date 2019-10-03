Porsche 911 review

Drivers who like to sit low will be mightily impressed by the ability to sink the seat extremely far down into the cabin. The basic driving position is pretty much perfect, too, with the steering wheel having lots of adjustment and coming out to you at an almost perfect 90-degree angle.

If you plan to use your 911 as a GT car, though, it’s worth noting that the enormous rear tyres do mean that road noise in the cabin is something of an issue. Carreras and Turbos are the most refined, but even with the laminated glass option, don’t go expecting Bentley Continental GT levels of calmness. Cars fitted with lightweight glass or reduced sound deadening – that’s basically the Carrera T and GT models – well, best fit the optional Bose sound system as the tyre roar will overwhelm the interior ambience.

Dimensions and size

In its evolution to the 992 generation, the 911 has grown, but then alongside the bloated dimensions of most modern cars it’s still relatively small. At 4,542mm long, it’s around 170mm shorter than a BMW 3 Series, and its width is only just over a centimetre wider than a Volkswagen Tiguan.

Compared to sports and supercar rivals, the 911 is much easier to drive around smaller roads and in cities, as mid-engined rivals have much more compromised rear and rear side vision, while front-engined rivals like the Aston Martin Vantage or Mercedes-AMG SL have very high scuttles and large dashboards to look out over the top of.

Dimensions Length 4542mm Width 1852mm (2033mm with mirrors) Height 1298mm Number of seats 4 (911 Carrera) Boot space 135 litres (boot), 261 litres (rear seats folded)

Driving position, seats & space in the front

Cabin space in the front is good. There are no complaints here and the ergonomics are fundamentally sound. While Porsche has changed the cabin design, the layout is basically identical. This 911 is actually 4mm taller than its predecessor, so there’s a little more headroom too.

Seats & space in the back

The trademark small rear seats mean this is a sports car that can easily carry a young family if your children are small. Not many rivals can do that. There’s not much room in the back for adults, however, and access isn’t the easiest either. But the seats are OK for short journeys around the corner. The rear chairs also double as extra luggage space should you need it but the 911 is actually relatively functional in that regard too.

Boot space

Due to its rear-engined layout, the 911’s luggage space is in the nose – and there’s 135 litres available. But what you need to know is that there’s enough space for two bags and a few other items, so weekends away or a small shop won’t be a problem.