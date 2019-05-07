Best used sports cars to buy 2025
Looking for a fun but sensibly-priced set of wheels? These are the best used sports cars to buy right now
We all like to have fun, especially on the weekends, and few kinds of motor can give quite the same thrills as a proper sports car. Unfortunately, the most exciting models often carry the biggest prices, but opting for one of our best used sports cars can bring the same levels of four-wheeled happiness, but without the wallet-related woes.
Pick a used sports car with a proper service history and there's no reason to think it'll be less reliable than a new sports car - especially as owners of these desirable models tend to look after their cars carefully. Just be on the look out for examples that have been pushed hard on track.
Best used sports cars
Our expert road testers have had the pleasure of testing every sports car on the market, so you can be sure that every single one delivers maximum driving enjoyment for minimal purchase price. Read on to find our favourite used sports cars, listed below.
1. Porsche 911
Porsche has once again triumphed in our Used Car Awards with its 991-generation 911, thanks to rock-solid residuals, strong reliability and an incredibly engaging driving experience.
For a car that is renowned more for slow and considered evolution over its six-decade existence, the jump from the 997 to the 991 generation brought with it big upgrades to the interior, design and technology – making this model a particular sweet spot as a second-hand buy.
The 991 arrived in 2011 and was in production until 2019. Over that time, the range of Porsche 911s was vast, from entry-level Carreras, through to the track-focused GT3 and hyperspeed Turbo. Any one of these would be worthy winners, and each shares an ability to engage on a twisting road like few others, without compromising on its day-to-day usability.
All 911s feature a flat-six petrol engine, but the performance and power delivery vary, depending on the model. Turbo models hit the hardest, with clever variable-vane turbos generating huge performance that’s put to the road with all-wheel- drive ease. GT models, by contrast, do without turbos entirely, and have a sharper response. Carreras were naturally aspirated at first, but switched to turbos for the mid-cycle 991.2 update.
The 991-generation 911 comes in three bodies, with the usual Coupe and Cabriolet joined by a totally redesigned Targa model that reintroduced the iconic silver hoop and wraparound rear glass configuration. Carreras can be specified in base, S and GTS specifications, with two or all-wheel drive; Targa models are only available with all-wheel drive and are surprisingly sought-after. Turbo and Turbo S models are limited to the Coupé and Cabriolet, with GT models restricted to just the coupé.
Most 911 models are built to specific customer orders, so models on the second-hand market can vary in terms of standard equipment, but certain models – like the GT3 or Carrera GTS – generally stay close to their base specification. In fact, it’s the GTS which we think is the sweet spot in the range.
A quick look through the Auto Express Buy a Car service shows a couple of 2019 991.2 GTS models for around £70,000. This is still a lot of money for an almost six-year-old car, but the stubbornly slow depreciation doesn’t tail off – there are some variants of older 997-generation 911s that are appreciating in value even now.
2. Audi R8
The Audi R8 supercar is primed to be a future classic, but until that happens we feel it makes a brilliant second-hand buy that offers supercar drama and performance, without many of the risks. The second-generation car – on sale from 2014 with a V10 and dual-clutch transmission – offers all the R8’s usability and relative practicality, and can be yours from around £60,000.
3. Alpine A110
Speaking of future icons, there are few more primed to hit that status than the brilliant Alpine A110. This small, lightweight and clever sports car is built like a supercar at half the scale, with a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and unique driving dynamics that float across even the most horrible UK roads with ease. No used A110 is a bargain, but demand means we don’t think they will ever be.
4. Mercedes-AMG GT
Front-engined, V8 and rear-wheel drive. These three aspects define the Mercedes-AMG GT to its very core, and deliver a brilliant second-hand sports car experience that could only come from one German manufacturer. In contrast to the SLS it replaced, the GT offers its performance more easily, with lower prices and smaller dimensions. You can now buy one from around £50k.
5. BMW i8
BMW’s relationship with bespoke sports cars is a varied one, but the BMW i8 wasn’t just a trailblazer for the brand, but for the idea of a sports car. Hybridisation in modern performance cars has become the mainstream, but the i8 got in early with a three-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors. Now, i8s can be picked up for as little as £27k, and won’t cost the earth to run.
