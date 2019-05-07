We all like to have fun, especially on the weekends, and few kinds of motor can give quite the same thrills as a proper sports car. Unfortunately, the most exciting models often carry the biggest prices, but opting for one of our best used sports cars can bring the same levels of four-wheeled happiness, but without the wallet-related woes.

Pick a used sports car with a proper service history and there's no reason to think it'll be less reliable than a new sports car - especially as owners of these desirable models tend to look after their cars carefully. Just be on the look out for examples that have been pushed hard on track.

Best used sports cars

Our expert road testers have had the pleasure of testing every sports car on the market, so you can be sure that every single one delivers maximum driving enjoyment for minimal purchase price. Read on to find our favourite used sports cars, listed below.

1. Porsche 911

Porsche has once again triumphed in our Used Car Awards with its 991-generation 911, thanks to rock-solid residuals, strong reliability and an incredibly engaging driving experience.

For a car that is renowned more for slow and considered evolution over its six-decade existence, the jump from the 997 to the 991 generation brought with it big upgrades to the interior, design and technology – making this model a particular sweet spot as a second-hand buy.