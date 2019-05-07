Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Best used sports cars to buy 2025

Looking for a fun but sensibly-priced set of wheels? These are the best used sports cars to buy right now

By:Alex Ingram
19 Nov 2025
Best used sports cars - header image6

We all like to have fun, especially on the weekends, and few kinds of motor can give quite the same thrills as a proper sports car. Unfortunately, the most exciting models often carry the biggest prices, but opting for one of our best used sports cars can bring the same levels of four-wheeled happiness, but without the wallet-related woes.

Pick a used sports car with a proper service history and there's no reason to think it'll be less reliable than a new sports car - especially as owners of these desirable models tend to look after their cars carefully. Just be on the look out for examples that have been pushed hard on track. 

Best used sports cars

Our expert road testers have had the pleasure of testing every sports car on the market, so you can be sure that every single one delivers maximum driving enjoyment for minimal purchase price. Read on to find our favourite used sports cars, listed below.

1. Porsche 911

Porsche 911 - best used cars to buy6

Porsche has once again triumphed in our Used Car Awards with its 991-generation 911, thanks to rock-solid residuals, strong reliability and an incredibly engaging driving experience.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For a car that is renowned more for slow and considered evolution over its six-decade existence, the jump from the 997 to the 991 generation brought with it big upgrades to the interior, design and technology – making this model a particular sweet spot as a second-hand buy.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The 991 arrived in 2011 and was in production until 2019. Over that time, the range of Porsche 911s was vast, from entry-level Carreras, through to the track-focused GT3 and hyperspeed Turbo. Any one of these would be worthy winners, and each shares an ability to engage on a twisting road like few others, without compromising on its day-to-day usability.

All 911s feature a flat-six petrol engine, but the performance and power delivery vary, depending on the model. Turbo models hit the hardest, with clever variable-vane turbos generating huge performance that’s put to the road with all-wheel- drive ease. GT models, by contrast, do without turbos entirely, and have a sharper response. Carreras were naturally aspirated at first, but switched to turbos for the mid-cycle 991.2 update.

The 991-generation 911 comes in three bodies, with the usual Coupe and Cabriolet joined by a totally redesigned Targa model that reintroduced the iconic silver hoop and wraparound rear glass configuration. Carreras can be specified in base, S and GTS specifications, with two or all-wheel drive; Targa models are only available with all-wheel drive and are surprisingly sought-after. Turbo and Turbo S models are limited to the Coupé and Cabriolet, with GT models restricted to just the coupé.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Most 911 models are built to specific customer orders, so models on the second-hand market can vary in terms of standard equipment, but certain models – like the GT3 or Carrera GTS – generally stay close to their base specification. In fact, it’s the GTS which we think is the sweet spot in the range.

A quick look through the Auto Express Buy a Car service shows a couple of 2019 991.2 GTS models for around £70,000. This is still a lot of money for an almost six-year-old car, but the stubbornly slow depreciation doesn’t tail off – there are some variants of older 997-generation 911s that are appreciating in value even now.

Used Porsche 911 deals

Advertisement - Article continues below

2. Audi R8

Audi R8 - front tracking6

The Audi R8 supercar is primed to be a future classic, but until that happens we feel it makes a brilliant second-hand buy that offers supercar drama and performance, without many of the risks. The second-generation car – on sale from 2014 with a V10 and dual-clutch transmission – offers all the R8’s usability and relative practicality, and can be yours from around £60,000.

Used Audi R8 deals

3. Alpine A110

Alpine A110 - front tracking6

Speaking of future icons, there are few more primed to hit that status than the brilliant Alpine A110. This small, lightweight and clever sports car is built like a supercar at half the scale, with a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and unique driving dynamics that float across even the most horrible UK roads with ease. No used A110 is a bargain, but demand means we don’t think they will ever be.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used Alpine A110 deals

4. Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT - front tracking6

Front-engined, V8 and rear-wheel drive. These three aspects define the Mercedes-AMG GT to its very core, and deliver a brilliant second-hand sports car experience that could only come from one German manufacturer. In contrast to the SLS it replaced, the GT offers its performance more easily, with lower prices and smaller dimensions. You can now buy one from around £50k.

Used Mercedes-AMG GT deals

Advertisement - Article continues below

5. BMW i8

BMW i8 - front tracking6

BMW’s relationship with bespoke sports cars is a varied one, but the BMW i8 wasn’t just a trailblazer for the brand, but for the idea of a sports car. Hybridisation in modern performance cars has become the mainstream, but the i8 got in early with a three-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors. Now, i8s can be picked up for as little as £27k, and won’t cost the earth to run.

Used BMW i8 deals

The best used cars to buy now

Click the links in the table for our in-depth guide to all the top models in each sector.

Used Car of the Year 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used city car 2025Fiat 500e
Best used supermini 2025Skoda Fabia
Best used compact family car 2025Hyundai Ioniq
Best used family car 2025Vauxhall Insignia
Best used estate car 2025Skoda Octavia
Best used small SUV 2025Ford Puma
Best used mid-size SUV 2025Dacia Duster
Best used large SUV 2025Kia Sorento
Best used compact executive 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used executive car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used luxury car 2025Audi A8
Best used MPV 2025Dacia Jogger
Best used coupe 2025Mercedes C-Class Coupe
Best used convertible 2025Mini Convertible
Best used hot hatchback 2025Ford Fiesta ST
Best used sports car 2025Porsche 911 (2011-19)
Best used hybrid car 2025Toyota Yaris
Best used electric car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used van 2025Ford Transit Custom

Now find out more about the best used cars to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best used cars to buy now 2025
Best used cars to buy - header

Best used cars to buy now 2025

From city cars to large family SUVs, here’s our annual pick of the star performers that’ll save you thousands when you buy them used instead of new
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Best used hybrid cars to buy 2025
Best used hybrid cars - header image

Best used hybrid cars to buy 2025

Want to embrace electrified driving but need the reassurance of an internal combustion engine? Try one of our favourite used hybrid cars
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Used Car of the Year 2025: BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series - best used cars to buy

Used Car of the Year 2025: BMW 3 Series

All of our category champions are brilliant, but the BMW 3 Series has got the lot and is a worthy Used Car of the Year
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Best used vans to buy 2025
Best used vans - header image

Best used vans to buy 2025

Our favourite used vans offer a cheap and practical alternative to brand new commercial vehicles
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Ford Puma will offer BlueCruise hands-free driving from 2026
Ford Puma - front cornering

Ford Puma will offer BlueCruise hands-free driving from 2026

Ford’s BlueCruise technology allows for ‘hands off’ driving on designated stretches of motorway
News
13 Nov 2025
Want the best used car? Take a good look at the previous owner
Opinion - owners

Want the best used car? Take a good look at the previous owner

Auto Express’ senior content editor explains why some good old-fashioned detective work can help you find the very best second-hand buy
Opinion
16 Nov 2025
Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross cornering

Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026

Five years after quitting the UK market, Japanese giant Mitsubishi Motors will be returning, thanks to IM Ltd
News
17 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content