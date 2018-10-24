Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best used hatchbacks to buy 2025

Hatchbacks offer great practicality, low running costs and comfort – these are the best used hatchbacks on the market

By:Alex Ingram
19 Nov 2025
Best used hatchbacks 202511

Family hatchbacks are one of the most versatile classes of car and that shows in their huge popularity. It all bodes well for used car buyers who will find a huge array of choice on the market but it can also mean pinpointing the best used hatchback to buy isn’t always straightforward.  

Below, we've picked out some of the best choices around, including our 2025 Used Hatchback of the Year. Each car succeeds in being a great all-rounder but some are better in key areas than others and may be a better fit for some buyers.

The family hatchback class is made up of cars that are around the same size as a Volkswagen Golf, which is often seen as the benchmark in the class. Hatchbacks come with a huge range of trims and engines, from lowly entry-level 1.0-litre petrol models all the way up to fire-breathing 300bhp hot hatchbacks with all the toys and in-car tech you can think of.

Yet the best option for most people is somewhere in between - a small petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid engine that brings high fuel economy and good reliability, plus a spacious interior with all the equipment you need and nothing you don't. Read on for our top picks.

The best used hatchbacks to buy

These are the best second-hand hatchbacks on the market, according to our expert road testing team.

1. Hyundai Ioniq

Hyundai Ioniq - best used cars to buy11

When it comes to under-the-radar family cars, the Hyundai Ioniq is right up there. Admittedly, it won’t raise any pulses, but if you’re in the market for a frugal family car that’s well equipped, cheap to buy and won’t let you down, this five-door hatchback might just get you mildly warm under the collar.

At launch, the Ioniq came in hybrid and electric forms, but the latter packed a mere 28kWh battery, so while it was claimed to be capable of 174 miles, the reality fell a fair way short. Hyundai fixed this in two ways. Initially (in July 2017) the firm launched a plug-in hybrid that was capable of up to 39 miles in electric mode, and then, in September 2019, a facelift increased the size of the EV’s battery to 38.3kWh, which raised the range to 200 miles in ideal conditions.

Because the Ioniq was designed from the outset as an electrified car, there are no compromises with its packaging, so the interior is roomy with plenty of space for passengers as well as luggage. The three trim levels (SE, Premium, Premium SE) have different equipment levels depending on the powertrain, but all Ioniqs come with climate control, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. Buy a Premium SE and you’ll get all of the equipment that you’d expect on a new car (some safety tech aside), but at a far lower cost.

Scour the Auto Express Buy a Car classifieds and you’ll see that the plug-in hybrid is the rarest powertrain by far, and prices start at around £13,000. All of the EVs on Auto Express have the bigger battery and you can pay as little as £8,000 for one of these, but the hybrid is by far the most common and a three-year-old mid-range Premium edition with 50,000 miles on the clock is within reach for around £14,000.

BUY A USED HYUNDAI IONIQ NOW

2. Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall Astra - best used hatchback11

The Vauxhall Astra used to be one of those cars that sold more on price than anything – and often heavily discounted at that. But the current Astra sells because it’s a great-looking hatch that’s also refined, good to drive, well equipped and comfortable. There’s a wide choice of powertrains; you can pick between petrol, diesel, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric. Prices start at £12,000 for a 40,000-mile petrol edition in entry-level Design trim from 2022.

BIUY A USED VAUXHALL ASTRA NOW

3. Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf - best used hatchback11

When it made its debut in 2010, the original Nissan Leaf blazed an EV trail, but technology moved on very quickly and by the time the Mk2 arrived in 2018, this most affordable of small electric hatchbacks was far more accomplished. Capable of up to 239 miles in 62kWh form, the Leaf is usable, practical and cheap to run – just £7,000 buys a 50,000-mile 40kWh example; the equivalent big-battery Leaf costs £10k.

BUIY A USED NISSAN LEAF NOW

4. Kia Ceed

Kia Ceed - best used hatchback11

The original Kia Ceed from 2007 marked a turning point for its manufacturer in terms of quality and desirability, and since then this Golf rival has got much better in every way. Yes, this Kia really can give Volkswagen a hard time with its build quality and ergonomics, comfy ride and engaging handling. The Ceed is also one of the most highly equipped cars in its class, while the balance of a seven-year warranty seals the deal.

BUY A USED KIA CEED NOW

5. BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series - best used hatchback11

Although it’s BMW’s smallest model, the 1 Series is as well made and every bit as good to drive as its bigger siblings. The Mk3 was the first with front-wheel drive so it’s more sure-footed in poor weather and roomier inside, yet every bit as ergonomically sound as you expect a BMW to be. From ultra-frugal diesels to the hot M135i, there’s a 1 Series for almost everyone.

BUY A USED BMW 1 SERIES NOW

6. Peugeot 308

Peugeot 308 - best used hatchback11

Few cars in this segment can claim to be as stylish as the Peugeot 308, which is a desirable choice among a wealth of talent in this class. Things get better inside, where it has a  level of finish that lifts it above the competition. That's backed up by impressive ride and handling, while Peugeot’s strong showing in Driver Power makes it a great choice from the head as well as the heart.

BUY A USED PEUGEOT 308 NOW

7. Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf - best used hatchback11

The Volkswagen Golf has long battled for top spot in this category, and in 2024 it once again comes commended. Key to its appeal are its understated style and premium feel, which give  it an edge over its rivals. Slow depreciation means it tends to cost a little more than most alternatives of the same age and spec, but the amount of choice in the range offers something for everyone.

BUY A USED VOLKSWAGEN GOLF NOW

8. Citroen C4

Citroen C4 - best used hatchback11

Here’s proof that you don’t need to sacrifice style in pursuit of a sensible set of wheels for the family. This Citroen C4 combines versatility with coupe-like kerb appeal, while few rivals are as comfortable and relaxing to drive. The trim line-up starts with the well-equipped Sense which includes 18-inch alloy wheels, auto LED headlights, rear parking sensors, a 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and dual-zone climate control. 

BUY A USED CITROEN C4 NOW

9. Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla - best used hatchback11

The Toyota Corolla has always been a very dependable and reliable option for motorists around the world – and the same can be said for its 12th-generation machine. With eye catching looks and nimble handling, the Corolla is a desirable family car. Running costs are impressive thanks to efficient self-charging hybrid engines and peerless reliability from the Japanese manufacturer. 

BUY A USED TOYOTA COROLLA NOW

10. Subaru XV

Subaru XV - best used hatchback11

Built for rugged and tough environments, the Subaru XV is a capable off-road alternative to a larger 4x4 or SUV, with the Japanese machine featuring raised suspension and four-wheel drive, with genuine go-anywhere ability. Engine choices are slightly limited compared to rivals but there's both an option of a punchy diesel or petrol unit. Interior space and quality gives off the impression that the XV is built to last and equipment is generous across the board, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto coming as standard, as well as a range of safety kit.

BUY A USED SUBARU XV NOW

The best used cars to buy now

Click the links in the table for our in-depth guide to all the top models in each sector.

Used Car of the Year 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used city car 2025Fiat 500e
Best used supermini 2025Skoda Fabia
Best used compact family car 2025Hyundai Ioniq
Best used family car 2025Vauxhall Insignia
Best used estate car 2025Skoda Octavia
Best used small SUV 2025Ford Puma
Best used mid-size SUV 2025Dacia Duster
Best used large SUV 2025Kia Sorento
Best used compact executive 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used executive car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used luxury car 2025Audi A8
Best used MPV 2025Dacia Jogger
Best used coupe 2025Mercedes C-Class Coupe
Best used convertible 2025Mini Convertible
Best used hot hatchback 2025Ford Fiesta ST
Best used sports car 2025Porsche 911 (2011-19)
Best used hybrid car 2025Toyota Yaris
Best used electric car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used van 2025Ford Transit Custom

Now find out more about the best used cars to buy...

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content