Best used hatchbacks to buy 2025
Hatchbacks offer great practicality, low running costs and comfort – these are the best used hatchbacks on the market
Family hatchbacks are one of the most versatile classes of car and that shows in their huge popularity. It all bodes well for used car buyers who will find a huge array of choice on the market but it can also mean pinpointing the best used hatchback to buy isn’t always straightforward.
Below, we've picked out some of the best choices around, including our 2025 Used Hatchback of the Year. Each car succeeds in being a great all-rounder but some are better in key areas than others and may be a better fit for some buyers.
The family hatchback class is made up of cars that are around the same size as a Volkswagen Golf, which is often seen as the benchmark in the class. Hatchbacks come with a huge range of trims and engines, from lowly entry-level 1.0-litre petrol models all the way up to fire-breathing 300bhp hot hatchbacks with all the toys and in-car tech you can think of.
Yet the best option for most people is somewhere in between - a small petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid engine that brings high fuel economy and good reliability, plus a spacious interior with all the equipment you need and nothing you don't. Read on for our top picks.
The best used hatchbacks to buy
These are the best second-hand hatchbacks on the market, according to our expert road testing team.
1. Hyundai Ioniq
When it comes to under-the-radar family cars, the Hyundai Ioniq is right up there. Admittedly, it won’t raise any pulses, but if you’re in the market for a frugal family car that’s well equipped, cheap to buy and won’t let you down, this five-door hatchback might just get you mildly warm under the collar.
At launch, the Ioniq came in hybrid and electric forms, but the latter packed a mere 28kWh battery, so while it was claimed to be capable of 174 miles, the reality fell a fair way short. Hyundai fixed this in two ways. Initially (in July 2017) the firm launched a plug-in hybrid that was capable of up to 39 miles in electric mode, and then, in September 2019, a facelift increased the size of the EV’s battery to 38.3kWh, which raised the range to 200 miles in ideal conditions.
Because the Ioniq was designed from the outset as an electrified car, there are no compromises with its packaging, so the interior is roomy with plenty of space for passengers as well as luggage. The three trim levels (SE, Premium, Premium SE) have different equipment levels depending on the powertrain, but all Ioniqs come with climate control, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. Buy a Premium SE and you’ll get all of the equipment that you’d expect on a new car (some safety tech aside), but at a far lower cost.
Scour the Auto Express Buy a Car classifieds and you’ll see that the plug-in hybrid is the rarest powertrain by far, and prices start at around £13,000. All of the EVs on Auto Express have the bigger battery and you can pay as little as £8,000 for one of these, but the hybrid is by far the most common and a three-year-old mid-range Premium edition with 50,000 miles on the clock is within reach for around £14,000.
2. Vauxhall Astra
The Vauxhall Astra used to be one of those cars that sold more on price than anything – and often heavily discounted at that. But the current Astra sells because it’s a great-looking hatch that’s also refined, good to drive, well equipped and comfortable. There’s a wide choice of powertrains; you can pick between petrol, diesel, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric. Prices start at £12,000 for a 40,000-mile petrol edition in entry-level Design trim from 2022.
3. Nissan Leaf
When it made its debut in 2010, the original Nissan Leaf blazed an EV trail, but technology moved on very quickly and by the time the Mk2 arrived in 2018, this most affordable of small electric hatchbacks was far more accomplished. Capable of up to 239 miles in 62kWh form, the Leaf is usable, practical and cheap to run – just £7,000 buys a 50,000-mile 40kWh example; the equivalent big-battery Leaf costs £10k.
4. Kia Ceed
The original Kia Ceed from 2007 marked a turning point for its manufacturer in terms of quality and desirability, and since then this Golf rival has got much better in every way. Yes, this Kia really can give Volkswagen a hard time with its build quality and ergonomics, comfy ride and engaging handling. The Ceed is also one of the most highly equipped cars in its class, while the balance of a seven-year warranty seals the deal.
5. BMW 1 Series
Although it’s BMW’s smallest model, the 1 Series is as well made and every bit as good to drive as its bigger siblings. The Mk3 was the first with front-wheel drive so it’s more sure-footed in poor weather and roomier inside, yet every bit as ergonomically sound as you expect a BMW to be. From ultra-frugal diesels to the hot M135i, there’s a 1 Series for almost everyone.
6. Peugeot 308
Few cars in this segment can claim to be as stylish as the Peugeot 308, which is a desirable choice among a wealth of talent in this class. Things get better inside, where it has a level of finish that lifts it above the competition. That's backed up by impressive ride and handling, while Peugeot’s strong showing in Driver Power makes it a great choice from the head as well as the heart.
7. Volkswagen Golf
The Volkswagen Golf has long battled for top spot in this category, and in 2024 it once again comes commended. Key to its appeal are its understated style and premium feel, which give it an edge over its rivals. Slow depreciation means it tends to cost a little more than most alternatives of the same age and spec, but the amount of choice in the range offers something for everyone.
8. Citroen C4
Here’s proof that you don’t need to sacrifice style in pursuit of a sensible set of wheels for the family. This Citroen C4 combines versatility with coupe-like kerb appeal, while few rivals are as comfortable and relaxing to drive. The trim line-up starts with the well-equipped Sense which includes 18-inch alloy wheels, auto LED headlights, rear parking sensors, a 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and dual-zone climate control.
9. Toyota Corolla
The Toyota Corolla has always been a very dependable and reliable option for motorists around the world – and the same can be said for its 12th-generation machine. With eye catching looks and nimble handling, the Corolla is a desirable family car. Running costs are impressive thanks to efficient self-charging hybrid engines and peerless reliability from the Japanese manufacturer.
10. Subaru XV
Built for rugged and tough environments, the Subaru XV is a capable off-road alternative to a larger 4x4 or SUV, with the Japanese machine featuring raised suspension and four-wheel drive, with genuine go-anywhere ability. Engine choices are slightly limited compared to rivals but there's both an option of a punchy diesel or petrol unit. Interior space and quality gives off the impression that the XV is built to last and equipment is generous across the board, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto coming as standard, as well as a range of safety kit.
