Family hatchbacks are one of the most versatile classes of car and that shows in their huge popularity. It all bodes well for used car buyers who will find a huge array of choice on the market but it can also mean pinpointing the best used hatchback to buy isn’t always straightforward.

Below, we've picked out some of the best choices around, including our 2025 Used Hatchback of the Year. Each car succeeds in being a great all-rounder but some are better in key areas than others and may be a better fit for some buyers.

The family hatchback class is made up of cars that are around the same size as a Volkswagen Golf, which is often seen as the benchmark in the class. Hatchbacks come with a huge range of trims and engines, from lowly entry-level 1.0-litre petrol models all the way up to fire-breathing 300bhp hot hatchbacks with all the toys and in-car tech you can think of.

Yet the best option for most people is somewhere in between - a small petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid engine that brings high fuel economy and good reliability, plus a spacious interior with all the equipment you need and nothing you don't. Read on for our top picks.

The best used hatchbacks to buy

These are the best second-hand hatchbacks on the market, according to our expert road testing team.

1. Hyundai Ioniq

When it comes to under-the-radar family cars, the Hyundai Ioniq is right up there. Admittedly, it won’t raise any pulses, but if you’re in the market for a frugal family car that’s well equipped, cheap to buy and won’t let you down, this five-door hatchback might just get you mildly warm under the collar.