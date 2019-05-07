Despite our notoriously unreliable weather, convertible cars are incredibly popular in the UK. With roadsters, cabriolets and even convertible SUVs up for grabs, there’s more variety out there than you may have first realised. Whatever your preference, though, choosing one of the best used convertibles on sale can be a great way to drop the price as well as the roof.

Convertible cars can be versatile and appeal to many drivers. Roadsters, cabriolets and drop-tops are good fun, and the ability to go roofless means that in many cases they can feel like owning two cars in one.

Best used convertibles

Our experts have tested every convertible that you can buy in the UK — in all sorts of weather conditions — and have rounded up the nine best used examples for your money. Read on to find these below.

1. MINI Convertible

Britain used to buy more drop-tops than any other country apart from the US, but now we buy very few, partly because not many car makers still offer them. The rush towards electrification has reduced the number of soft-tops significantly, but one brand that isn’t giving up is MINI. Just last year, it launched its fourth-generation MINI Convertible, making the previous model seem appealing, thanks to the keen prices.