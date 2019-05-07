Best used convertibles to buy 2025
If it’s open-top thrills that you’re after, the best used convertibles offer incredible value for money
Despite our notoriously unreliable weather, convertible cars are incredibly popular in the UK. With roadsters, cabriolets and even convertible SUVs up for grabs, there’s more variety out there than you may have first realised. Whatever your preference, though, choosing one of the best used convertibles on sale can be a great way to drop the price as well as the roof.
Convertible cars can be versatile and appeal to many drivers. Roadsters, cabriolets and drop-tops are good fun, and the ability to go roofless means that in many cases they can feel like owning two cars in one.
Best used convertibles
Our experts have tested every convertible that you can buy in the UK — in all sorts of weather conditions — and have rounded up the nine best used examples for your money. Read on to find these below.
1. MINI Convertible
Britain used to buy more drop-tops than any other country apart from the US, but now we buy very few, partly because not many car makers still offer them. The rush towards electrification has reduced the number of soft-tops significantly, but one brand that isn’t giving up is MINI. Just last year, it launched its fourth-generation MINI Convertible, making the previous model seem appealing, thanks to the keen prices.
That's not least because each year from 2018 to 2023, the MINI was our Convertible of the Year in our New Car Awards. It won the title six times in a row because it’s a car that puts a smile on your face, is great fun to drive, is brilliantly engineered and has a range of excellent engines. Practicality is poor, though, because the boot is tiny and the back seats are pretty cramped, so your best bet is to use them as a generously sized parcel shelf.
The MINI Convertible Mk3 burst onto the scene in 2016, and you can now buy one from just £7,000. At launch the line-up included Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works models, running from 134bhp to 228bhp. A mid-range Cooper S Works joined the line-up in October 2017, with 207bhp, and then in March 2018 a facelifted MINI appeared, with much-improved infotainment systems and distinctive 'Union Flag' tail lights.
From October that year, each derivative was available in Classic, Sport and Exclusive forms, and in typical MINI fashion, the Convertible has always come with a long list of extra-cost options.
If you’re buying to keep, we’d suggest aiming for one of the collectible editions, such as a Cooper S Works or John Cooper Works; these are the ones most likely to appreciate over time. If you do lots of miles, don’t overlook the Cooper D, which has a torquey diesel engine that’s exempt from clean-air zone charges because it’s Euro 6-compliant.
A six-speed manual gearbox was standard fit across the range, with an optional six-speed auto, or later the choice of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Both systems work well, so just go for the one that best suits your budget and tastes.
2. Mazda MX-5
The fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 arrived in 2015 and it features the same assets as its predecessors: a brilliant driving experience, low purchase and running costs, and reasonable practicality for a two-seat roadster. Choose from 1.5 or 2.0-litre petrol engines and soft or retractable hard tops. Prices start at £10,000 for an early example with 70,000 miles on the clock.
3. Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet
Everything that applies to the Mercedes C-Class in the coupe and compact-executive categories applies here, and none of it will come as a surprise. One of the safest convertibles around, the C-Class also comes with some lovely petrol and diesel engines, all with a super-smooth automatic transmission. Prices for a C-Class Convertible now start from just £14,000.
4. Porsche Boxster
The third-generation Porsche Boxster is relatively affordable, has peerless build quality and comes with a class-leading driving experience. By the time you’ve experienced its gorgeous cabin, accessible performance and sensible running costs, helped by low depreciation, you’ll see why a £30k entry point is great value. We found a 2019 one on Auto Express for £34,500.
5. Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi's original A3 Cabriolet was based on the second-generation hatchback, while the starting point for the second take was the third-generation saloon. As a result, it's usefully more practical. It's powered by excellent petrol and diesel engines, plus you get typical Audi build quality and brilliant ergonomics. And you can have all of this from a mere £8,000, which gets a 2016 car.
6. Mercedes SLK
If you’re looking for a way to top up your tan on the cheap, then the second-generation Mercedes SLK has a lot going for it. For starters, it looks smart and drives well, while its folding metal hard-top combines open-air entertainment and coupe-like refinement.
7. BMW 4 Series Convertible
If you fancy drop-top motoring but don’t want to leave the family behind, the Mk1 BMW 4 Series is hard to beat. There’s space for four inside, while the folding metal hard-top allows you to choose between fresh-air thrills or coupe comfort at the touch of a button. Well balanced rear-wheel-drive handling, top-notch quality and a wide range of petrol and diesel engines only add to the appeal.
8. Ford StreetKa
Our left-field choice proves that you don't need an expensive holiday to do a spot of sunbathing, because the Ford StreetKa will allow you to top up your tan for less than a grand. The funky-looking Ford’s soft-top can be lowered in seconds, while the quick steering and nimble handling make it a hoot to drive. It’s mechanically strong, too, although you’ll need to keep a wary eye out for rust.
9. Audi TT Roadster
It may have started life as a bit of a fashion accessory, but the Audi TT Roadster has the qualities of a miniature supercar. The final petrol-powered TT combines aggressive sporty looks with staggering performance in some guises, and the soft-top only adds to the thrills. Early versions of the current-generation car include a 2.0-litre diesel capable of 65.7mpg on paper, with the 1.8-litre, 178bhp and 2.0-litre, 227bhp units sat either side. The 306bhp TTS model briefly topped the range prior to the arrival of the TT RS in 2016, which packed a mighty 394bhp from its 2.5-litre engine. In this guise, the TT Roadster could manage 0-62mph in under four seconds on its way to a top speed of 170mph.
10. Audi A5 Cabriolet
Another used Audi convertible worth considering is the A5 Cabriolet: it’s a bit more spacious and practical than the TT Roadster, although it doesn’t have quite the same credentials when it comes to outright performance. The second-generation A5 Cabriolet first appeared in 2016, building on the success of its predecessor. A new platform reduced the weight of the car by some 40kg, although Audi still managed to make the A5 Cab 40 per cent stiffer too. The electric system for the fabric roof means it can collapse in 15 seconds and operates at speeds up to 31mph.
