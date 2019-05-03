Estate cars offer everything you need when it comes to practicality, and there are plenty of models that give you so much more than that as well. Luckily, if you're prepared to buy used, you can find these models for a bargain price, meaning you can get a great family car for a lot less than it would have cost new. But which are the best used estate cars to buy today?

Our expert road testers have driven and tested every estate car that you can buy in the UK, and we've lined up our favourite second-hand choices. By definition, each of these cars has a large, hatchback-style boot door that opens wide, and features a big, flat load bay. This means they're great for carrying lots of garden waste, dogs, shopping or holiday equipment. The rear seats will fold down, too, allowing access to an even larger space for the occasional Christmas tree or surfboard.

The best used estate cars to buy

Read on to find the best used estate cars that you can buy, listed below.

1. Skoda Octavia Estate

Whether you want economy, luxury or sportiness, there’s something in the Skoda Octavia line-up for you. Don't be put off by the Skoda badge, either, because even though it sits at the affordable end of the Volkswagen Group spectrum, the Octavia is far from bargain basement.