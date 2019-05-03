Best used estate cars to buy 2025
Our list of the best used estate cars will help you find a super-practical car that's also affordable
Estate cars offer everything you need when it comes to practicality, and there are plenty of models that give you so much more than that as well. Luckily, if you're prepared to buy used, you can find these models for a bargain price, meaning you can get a great family car for a lot less than it would have cost new. But which are the best used estate cars to buy today?
Our expert road testers have driven and tested every estate car that you can buy in the UK, and we've lined up our favourite second-hand choices. By definition, each of these cars has a large, hatchback-style boot door that opens wide, and features a big, flat load bay. This means they're great for carrying lots of garden waste, dogs, shopping or holiday equipment. The rear seats will fold down, too, allowing access to an even larger space for the occasional Christmas tree or surfboard.
The best used estate cars to buy
Read on to find the best used estate cars that you can buy, listed below.
1. Skoda Octavia Estate
Whether you want economy, luxury or sportiness, there’s something in the Skoda Octavia line-up for you. Don't be put off by the Skoda badge, either, because even though it sits at the affordable end of the Volkswagen Group spectrum, the Octavia is far from bargain basement.
The Mk4 is our car of choice, and it has been on sale since 2020. At launch, buyers could pick between turbocharged petrol engines (1.0 TSI, 1.5 TSI and 2.0 TSI), a 2.0-litre TDI diesel and even a plug-in hybrid. All offered a decent balance of performance with economy, but for those who wanted something rapid, the vRS was just the job. This also came with PHEV, petrol or diesel engines, the latter offered with optional four-wheel drive.
Whichever engine or gearbox you go for (there's a DSG auto or six-speed manual), you’ll have a car that’s ultra-practical, incredibly easy to live with and should cost buttons to run. Comfy, well made and well equipped if you avoid entry-level versions, the Octavia Estate really can be the perfect family car. On that note we’d suggest going for at least a mid-range SE Technology or the SE L. The Laurin & Klement is seriously luxurious, with its heated front seats, adaptive cruise control and Park Assist. These top models are unusual, yet worth seeking out for the spectacular value they offer.
There are plenty of Octavias available with most of their warranty remaining if you value peace-of-mind, too. Although you can still pay more than £35,000 for a nearly new, low-mileage vRS estate, prices start at just £7,500 for an early high-mileage petrol model in a lower mid-range trim level.
We’d go for something somewhere in between the two, such as the 20,000-mile 1.0 TSI SE Technology for sale on Auto Express Buy a Car, which could be yours for £16,495. Failing that, try to find a well equipped diesel, which is a brilliant workhorse that's also exceptionally frugal. But there's no Octavia in the range that disappoints.
BUY A USED SKODA OCTAVIA ESTATE NOW
2. BMW 3 Series Touring
The default choice for sales reps for more than 30 years, the BMW 3 Series Touring is desirable on many levels. Fabulous to drive, it comes with a choice of zesty and efficient powertrains encompassing petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options. Whether you choose the 148bhp 318d, the 369bhp M340i, or anything in between, all are driver-focused, well made and easy to live with.
BUY A USED BMW 3 SERIES TOURING NOW
3. MG 5
There’s more choice for electric car fans than ever, but the majority are SUVs, and not everybody wants one of those. If that includes you, the MG 5 estate might suit. It’s practical and has a range on the right side of 200 miles – potentially more than 300 in urban use. Launched in 2021, the 5 came with a seven-year warranty and just £7,990 gets you a Long Range model with 77k miles.
4. Subaru Outback
Subaru has just unveiled a seventh-generation Outback, but this one's the fifth iteration and is something of an outlier in the estate car market. Always a niche model in the UK, the Outback’s rarity shouldn’t put you off, because its reliability, four-wheel drive and build quality are legendary. Pick from 2.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines, although the latter is quite rare.
5. Volkswagen Passat Estate
Everything that we’ve said of the Volkswagen Passat Mk8 in our round-up of the best used family cars applies to the Estate version, but of course you get even more practicality and better availability, because most Passats are estates. The majority are also diesels, but don’t let that put you off because prices still start at just £4,000, and all are exempt from clean-air-zone charges.
BUY A USED VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT ESTATE NOW
6. Hyundai i40 Tourer
When it comes to style and space on a shoestring budget, the i40 Tourer takes some beating. Its rakish lines hide a robustly built and generously equipped interior, plus a usefully sized 553-litre boot. It’s not as engaging to drive as some, but it promises to be a comfy, reliable and cheap-to-run choice.
BUY A USED HYUNDAI i40 TOURER NOW
7. Citroen C5 Estate
Citroen’s rich history of spacious estate cars ended when the C5 was dropped in 2018. However, it’s still a stylish wagon and a great used buy with robust quality. Opt for a flagship model and you’ll even get self-levelling hydropneumatic suspension. This keeps the car on an even keel regardless of load.
8. Skoda Superb Estate
If you’re looking to come out on top in the space race, then you should take a giant leap towards the Skoda Superb Estate. With its cavernous boot and vast interior, which is packed with family-friendly features, the big Skoda boasts one of the most capacious boots on the market — a whopping 660 litres. If this isn’t enough, quickly fold the rear seats and you’ll have a van-like 1,950 litres at your disposal. Passengers are just as well catered for, with those in the back getting limousine-like levels of head and legroom.
BUY A USED SKODA SUPERB ESTATE NOW
