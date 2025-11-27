We’ve already driven it, but now Toyota has announced pricing and specifications of the new Aygo X Hybrid.

Available to order from 1 December, the range starts with Icon trim at £21,595, then there’s Design at £23,695 and Excel at £26,045. The highest trim Aygo X Hybrid is the GR Sport, which is priced from £26,895. The timing of the Aygo X Hybrid price reveal is interesting as we’ve just tested its new rival - the Fiat 500 Hybrid, which is predicted to start from around £19,000.

Buyers who are willing to forgo the latest model, can currently get discounts of nearly £4,000 on the current Aygo X via our Buy A Car service.

What is the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid?

The smallest hybrid-powered car from Toyota to date, the Aygo X Hybrid takes over from the outgoing non-hybrid Aygo X and comes with more kit as standard too. Along with the new front-end design, there’s diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch driver’s display, automatic air conditioning, a new recycled seat upholstery and two USB-C ports. Instead of the smallest seven-inch touchscreen found on the base versions of the outgoing Aygo X, the new hybrid gets a nine-inch display.

On top of this there’s a £500 ‘Convenience Pack’ which adds a push-button start, front fog lights, a wireless smartphone charger and electrically adjustable heated door mirrors. A £600 ‘Parking Pack’ option adds keyless entry plus front and rear parking sensors.

The £1,350 ‘Premium Pack’ option adds a retracting canvas roof and a JBL premium audio system that we experienced earlier this year in the special edition Aygo X JBL.