Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Toyota Aygo X Hybrid is faster, more efficient and more expensive for 2026

The first customer deliveries of Toyota’s new hybrid city car will begin in January

By:Alastair Crooks
27 Nov 2025
Toyota Aygo X - front action

We’ve already driven it, but now Toyota has announced pricing and specifications of the new Aygo X Hybrid. 

Available to order from 1 December, the range starts with Icon trim at £21,595, then there’s Design at £23,695 and Excel at £26,045. The highest trim Aygo X Hybrid is the GR Sport, which is priced from £26,895. The timing of the Aygo X Hybrid price reveal is interesting as we’ve just tested its new rival - the Fiat 500 Hybrid, which is predicted to start from around £19,000. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Buyers who are willing to forgo the latest model, can currently get discounts of nearly £4,000 on the current Aygo X via our Buy A Car service.

What is the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid? 

The smallest hybrid-powered car from Toyota to date, the Aygo X Hybrid takes over from the outgoing non-hybrid Aygo X and comes with more kit as standard too. Along with the new front-end design, there’s diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch driver’s display, automatic air conditioning, a new recycled seat upholstery and two USB-C ports. Instead of the smallest seven-inch touchscreen found on the base versions of the outgoing Aygo X, the new hybrid gets a nine-inch display.  

On top of this there’s a £500 ‘Convenience Pack’ which adds a push-button start, front fog lights, a wireless smartphone charger and electrically adjustable heated door mirrors. A £600 ‘Parking Pack’ option adds keyless entry plus front and rear parking sensors.  

Toyota Aygo X - rear static

The £1,350 ‘Premium Pack’ option adds a retracting canvas roof and a JBL premium audio system that we experienced earlier this year in the special edition Aygo X JBL

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Design trim comes with black and diamond-cut 18-inch alloys and those new headlights get LEDs. The convenience pack is also made standard on Design and you also get fabric upholstery with new embroidered X-patterns. There’s additional noise-cancelling measures to reduce road and wind noise as well. 

Excel adds a 10.5-inch touchscreen, heated and perforated front seats and the top-spec GR Sport features tuned suspension, bespoke 18-inch wheels, a new grille, GR-branded seats and a black bonnet. 

When Euro NCAP tested the previous Aygo X in 2022 it scored four stars. We expect this new Aygo X Hybrid might fare better as Toyota has introduced adaptive cruise control, emergency stop, driving assist, pre-collision assist and lane keep assist. 

Performance and efficiency

The big change with the new Aygo X Hybrid is its powertrain. Replacing the old naturally-aspirated three-cylinder, the hybrid sees massive gains to both performance and efficiency. Toyota claims the car will do 78.8mpg on a combined run - far better than the old car’s 56,4.mpg. Auto Express even managed to see 86mpg during the test drive.  

With 115bhp coming from a combination of the 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a small electric motor, the Aygo X Hybrid dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in a relatively decent 9.2 seconds - 5.7 seconds faster than the previous generation Aygo X. 

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Cheapest cars to buy 2025
Cheapest cars - header image

Cheapest cars to buy 2025

Searching for a brand-new bargain? These are the cheapest cars in the UK right now
Best cars & vans
15 Oct 2025
Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025
Cheapest cars to insure - header image

Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025

These are the cars with the lowest insurance group ratings in the UK today
Best cars & vans
6 Oct 2025
Best new car deals 2025: Great offers available right now
Best new car deals Sept 2025

Best new car deals 2025: Great offers available right now

Fancy a brand new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
3 Oct 2025
Toyota Aygo X review
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid - front tracking

Toyota Aygo X review

Compact, charismatic and curiously potent, we think there’s lots to love about the Aygo X
In-depth reviews
29 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Jaecoo and Omoda announce ‘tax rebate’ to counter pay-per-mile tax
Omoda E5 and Jaecoo E5

Jaecoo and Omoda announce ‘tax rebate’ to counter pay-per-mile tax

Not a fan of the Government’s 3p per mile road tax proposal for electric cars? Omoda and Jaecoo are already offering discounts they’re promoting as ‘t…
News
26 Nov 2025
New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric
Nissan Juke - front (exclusive image)

New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric

The new Nissan Juke is set to arrive in the UK in 2026, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
24 Nov 2025
Pay–per-mile tax: EV drivers will pay 3p per mile to fill fuel-duty black hole
HM Treasury sign

Pay–per-mile tax: EV drivers will pay 3p per mile to fill fuel-duty black hole

The incoming charges will be applied on top of VED road tax
News
27 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content