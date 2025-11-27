New Toyota Aygo X Hybrid is faster, more efficient and more expensive for 2026
The first customer deliveries of Toyota’s new hybrid city car will begin in January
We’ve already driven it, but now Toyota has announced pricing and specifications of the new Aygo X Hybrid.
Available to order from 1 December, the range starts with Icon trim at £21,595, then there’s Design at £23,695 and Excel at £26,045. The highest trim Aygo X Hybrid is the GR Sport, which is priced from £26,895. The timing of the Aygo X Hybrid price reveal is interesting as we’ve just tested its new rival - the Fiat 500 Hybrid, which is predicted to start from around £19,000.
What is the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid?
The smallest hybrid-powered car from Toyota to date, the Aygo X Hybrid takes over from the outgoing non-hybrid Aygo X and comes with more kit as standard too. Along with the new front-end design, there’s diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch driver’s display, automatic air conditioning, a new recycled seat upholstery and two USB-C ports. Instead of the smallest seven-inch touchscreen found on the base versions of the outgoing Aygo X, the new hybrid gets a nine-inch display.
On top of this there’s a £500 ‘Convenience Pack’ which adds a push-button start, front fog lights, a wireless smartphone charger and electrically adjustable heated door mirrors. A £600 ‘Parking Pack’ option adds keyless entry plus front and rear parking sensors.
The £1,350 ‘Premium Pack’ option adds a retracting canvas roof and a JBL premium audio system that we experienced earlier this year in the special edition Aygo X JBL.
The Design trim comes with black and diamond-cut 18-inch alloys and those new headlights get LEDs. The convenience pack is also made standard on Design and you also get fabric upholstery with new embroidered X-patterns. There’s additional noise-cancelling measures to reduce road and wind noise as well.
Excel adds a 10.5-inch touchscreen, heated and perforated front seats and the top-spec GR Sport features tuned suspension, bespoke 18-inch wheels, a new grille, GR-branded seats and a black bonnet.
When Euro NCAP tested the previous Aygo X in 2022 it scored four stars. We expect this new Aygo X Hybrid might fare better as Toyota has introduced adaptive cruise control, emergency stop, driving assist, pre-collision assist and lane keep assist.
Performance and efficiency
The big change with the new Aygo X Hybrid is its powertrain. Replacing the old naturally-aspirated three-cylinder, the hybrid sees massive gains to both performance and efficiency. Toyota claims the car will do 78.8mpg on a combined run - far better than the old car’s 56,4.mpg. Auto Express even managed to see 86mpg during the test drive.
With 115bhp coming from a combination of the 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a small electric motor, the Aygo X Hybrid dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in a relatively decent 9.2 seconds - 5.7 seconds faster than the previous generation Aygo X.
