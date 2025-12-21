Car Deal of the Day: Have a happy Aygo Xmas for only £187 per month
It’s been less than a month since the refreshed Aygo X went on sale, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 21 December
- New hybrid tech offers up to 74.3mpg
- Sharp new look and refreshed interior
- Four-year lease deal
The new Toyota Aygo X Hybrid has only just landed in showrooms and while the chunky city car is more expensive than before – thanks to its new hybrid system and extra tech – you wouldn’t know based on the price of this extraordinary deal available right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
For only £187 a month, VIP Gateway is offering a four-year lease on the brand-new Aygo X Hybrid in Icon trim. It does require a fairly hefty initial payment of £2,600, but being a four-year deal helps you get your money’s worth.
This deal also includes an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year, which should be plenty for anyone just looking for a frugal urban runabout or those with a short commute. If you cover a few more miles than that each year, fortunately increasing the limit to 8,000 miles only costs less than £10 extra a month.
The biggest and most important change for the new Aygo X was under the bonnet, because the old 71bhp one-litre three-cylinder petrol engine has been replaced by the fuel-sipping hybrid system from the Toyota Yaris and Yaris Cross.
The ‘self-charging’ hybrid set-up – which is what Toyota calls it – includes a larger 1.5-litre engine and an electric motor that together produce 114bhp and 144Nm of torque. That cuts the car’s 0-62mph time down from around 15 seconds to less than 10 seconds and, according to Toyota, allows the Aygo X to return more than 70mpg. However, when we tested it, we managed to achieve an incredible 86mpg!
Icon is the entry-level trim for the Aygo X, but you still get a nine-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch driver’s display, diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, recycled seat upholstery and two USB-C ports.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Toyota Aygo X leasing offers from leading providers on our Toyota Aygo X deals hub page…
