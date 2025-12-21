Car Deal of the Day: Have a happy Aygo Xmas for only £187 per month

New hybrid tech offers up to 74.3mpg

Sharp new look and refreshed interior

Four-year lease deal

The new Toyota Aygo X Hybrid has only just landed in showrooms and while the chunky city car is more expensive than before – thanks to its new hybrid system and extra tech – you wouldn’t know based on the price of this extraordinary deal available right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

For only £187 a month, VIP Gateway is offering a four-year lease on the brand-new Aygo X Hybrid in Icon trim. It does require a fairly hefty initial payment of £2,600, but being a four-year deal helps you get your money’s worth.

This deal also includes an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year, which should be plenty for anyone just looking for a frugal urban runabout or those with a short commute. If you cover a few more miles than that each year, fortunately increasing the limit to 8,000 miles only costs less than £10 extra a month.

The biggest and most important change for the new Aygo X was under the bonnet, because the old 71bhp one-litre three-cylinder petrol engine has been replaced by the fuel-sipping hybrid system from the Toyota Yaris and Yaris Cross.