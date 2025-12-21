Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Have a happy Aygo Xmas for only £187 per month

It’s been less than a month since the refreshed Aygo X went on sale, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 21 December

By:Ellis Hyde
21 Dec 2025
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid - front profile
  • New hybrid tech offers up to 74.3mpg
  • Sharp new look and refreshed interior
  • Four-year lease deal

The new Toyota Aygo X Hybrid has only just landed in showrooms and while the chunky city car is more expensive than before – thanks to its new hybrid system and extra tech – you wouldn’t know based on the price of this extraordinary deal available right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

For only £187 a month, VIP Gateway is offering a four-year lease on the brand-new Aygo X Hybrid in Icon trim. It does require a fairly hefty initial payment of £2,600, but being a four-year deal helps you get your money’s worth.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal also includes an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year, which should be plenty for anyone just looking for a frugal urban runabout or those with a short commute. If you cover a few more miles than that each year, fortunately increasing the limit to 8,000 miles only costs less than £10 extra a month. 

The biggest and most important change for the new Aygo X was under the bonnet, because the old 71bhp one-litre three-cylinder petrol engine has been replaced by the fuel-sipping hybrid system from the Toyota Yaris and Yaris Cross.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The ‘self-charging’ hybrid set-up – which is what Toyota calls it – includes a larger 1.5-litre engine and an electric motor that together produce 114bhp and 144Nm of torque. That cuts the car’s 0-62mph time down from around 15 seconds to less than 10 seconds and, according to Toyota, allows the Aygo X to return more than 70mpg. However, when we tested it, we managed to achieve an incredible 86mpg!

Icon is the entry-level trim for the Aygo X, but you still get a nine-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch driver’s display, diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, recycled seat upholstery and two USB-C ports. 

Toyota Aygo X Hybrid - fron interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Toyota Aygo X leasing offers from leading providers on our Toyota Aygo X deals hub page…

Deals on Toyota Aygo X rivals

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

New in-stock Toyota YarisCash £22,036Avg. savings £2,060
New Toyota Yaris

Configure now

Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New in-stock Renault ClioCash £15,168Avg. savings £4,492
New Renault Clio

Configure now

KIA Picanto

KIA Picanto

New in-stock KIA PicantoCash £15,445Avg. savings £1,267
New KIA Picanto

Configure now

Check out the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: drive home for Christmas in a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for only £310 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 6 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: drive home for Christmas in a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for only £310 a month

Dramatically styled, hi-tech EV is a real bargain at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 20
News
20 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift
Peugeot E-3008 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift

This is probably the cheapest the Peugeot 3008 has been all year. No wonder it’s our Deal of the Day for December 19.
News
19 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: £72k of Jeep Grand Cherokee for a shockingly low £347 a month
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - front action

Car Deal of the Day: £72k of Jeep Grand Cherokee for a shockingly low £347 a month

Being Jeep’s range-topping model means the Grand Cherokee 4xe is normally an expensive car to buy. But not with our Deal of the Day for December 18.
News
18 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: MG4 prices have plummeted again – it’s now just £163 a month
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 prices have plummeted again – it’s now just £163 a month

The MG4 is a real all-rounder in the family EV hatchback class, and it’s our Deal of the Day for December 17
News
17 Dec 2025

Most Popular

New Jaguar GT ride review: is the controversial luxury EV a proper Jaaaaag?
Jaguar GT 2025 - front tracking

New Jaguar GT ride review: is the controversial luxury EV a proper Jaaaaag?

100mph-plus sprint round test track reveals a comfortable, high-performance GT with plenty of promise and true Jag credentials.
Road tests
17 Dec 2025
Dacia Spring EV updated for 2026, and it’s still got a tiny price tag
Dacia Spring facelift - front

Dacia Spring EV updated for 2026, and it’s still got a tiny price tag

The Dacia Spring has been improved for 2026, but a replacement could come soon
News
16 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift
Peugeot E-3008 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift

This is probably the cheapest the Peugeot 3008 has been all year. No wonder it’s our Deal of the Day for December 19.
News
19 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content