Car Deal of the Day: drive home for Christmas in a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for only £310 a month

Stunning looks and interior loaded with tech

339-mile range and ultra-fast charging

£310 a month with £4,019 initial payment

The new, even more dramatic-looking Hyundai Ioniq 6 should be arriving in the UK next year, so now is the perfect time to bag yourself an exceptional deal on the original, which still has no trouble turning heads and is available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service from less than £300 per month.

However, that’s if you stick with the industry standard annual mileage limit of 5,000 per year. For just £10 extra each month though, you can have a top-of-the-line Ioniq 6 in Ultimate trim with a 10,000-mile per year allowance, which is perfect for such a relaxing car to spend time in, eating through miles on the motorway.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This offer for a top-spec Ioniq 6 with 10,000 miles per year comes from GB Vehicle Leasing. It’s a three-year lease deal that requires an initial payment of £4,019, followed by monthly instalments of only £310.

In Ultimate trim, the Ioniq 6 comes with all the bells and whistles you might want, from dual 12.3-inch displays, a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose sound system, a sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, adaptive cruise control, a powered tailgate and a 360-degree parking camera system. There’s also an energy-saving heat pump.

Meanwhile, the 77.4kWh battery offers up to 339 miles of range, which if you’re curious is enough to get from London to Cardiff, and back, on a single charge. When you do need to top up the Ioniq 6, it takes just 18 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Ioniq 6 leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Ioniq 6 page.

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 6 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…