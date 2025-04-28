Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: drive home for Christmas in a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for only £310 a month

Dramatically styled, hi-tech EV is a real bargain at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 20

By:Ellis Hyde
20 Dec 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 6 - full front
  • Stunning looks and interior loaded with tech
  • 339-mile range and ultra-fast charging
  • £310 a month with £4,019 initial payment

The new, even more dramatic-looking Hyundai Ioniq 6 should be arriving in the UK next year, so now is the perfect time to bag yourself an exceptional deal on the original, which still has no trouble turning heads and is available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service from less than £300 per month.

However, that’s if you stick with the industry standard annual mileage limit of 5,000 per year. For just £10 extra each month though, you can have a top-of-the-line Ioniq 6 in Ultimate trim with a 10,000-mile per year allowance, which is perfect for such a relaxing car to spend time in, eating through miles on the motorway. 

This offer for a top-spec Ioniq 6 with 10,000 miles per year comes from GB Vehicle Leasing. It’s a three-year lease deal that requires an initial payment of £4,019, followed by monthly instalments of only £310.

In Ultimate trim, the Ioniq 6 comes with all the bells and whistles you might want, from dual 12.3-inch displays, a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose sound system, a sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, adaptive cruise control, a powered tailgate and a 360-degree parking camera system. There’s also an energy-saving heat pump.

Meanwhile, the 77.4kWh battery offers up to 339 miles of range, which if you’re curious is enough to get from London to Cardiff, and back, on a single charge. When you do need to top up the Ioniq 6, it takes just 18 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

Deals on Hyundai Ioniq 6 rivals

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3From £356 ppm**
BMW I4

BMW I4

New BMW I4From £668 ppm**
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

New BYD SealFrom £338 ppm**

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 6 deal

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

