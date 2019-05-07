Best used hybrid cars to buy 2025
Want to embrace electrified driving but need the reassurance of an internal combustion engine? Try one of our favourite used hybrid cars
Hybrid and electric cars have firmly entered the automotive mainstream, offering efficiency benefits over pure petrol and diesel powered counterparts. However, with higher list prices of electrified cars, not all of us can afford to buy a brand new hybrid car fresh off the production line. This is where one of our best used hybrid cars comes in.
Hybrid cars have been around for years now and can provide the benefits of electric power alongside the reassurance of a petrol or diesel engine. They use a small electric motor and battery pack that can be used to drive the wheels for a short amount of time. This boosts efficiency, lowers emissions and allows for very quiet running at low speed.
Some hybrids, which we call traditional hybrid cars as it's what came first, have batteries that can only be charged using the engine. Some, called plug-in hybrids or PHEVs, can be charged up using a plug, meaning you can actually use them like an electric car that happens to have an engine if you need it. They tend to have much smaller batteries than pure electric cars, so can only drive for around 30 miles or so on a single charge.
Which one works for you depends on your lifestyle. A range extender works for those who rarely do long trips and need a commuter car. PHEVs work for commuters who occasionally do long trips, and normal hybrids are a solution for those who either can't charge up at home or tend to do plenty of longer trips.
Best used hybrid cars
Our expert road testers have tried every hybrid car you can buy in the UK, and these are the best used hybrids you can buy right now.
1. Toyota Yaris
Electrificiation can feel like a voyage into the unknown for those who have lived with petrol or diesel for ages, but hybrids offer a hassle-free, flexible gateway to EV ownership.
Those dipping their toe into the water for the first time could do a lot worse than by starting with hybrid experts Toyota. The Toyota Yaris is the perfect place to begin, because it's not only a superb hybrid, but also a brilliant supermini.
The hybrid tech is completely unobtrusive as it's working, with the only clue to its operation being the sound of the engine cutting in and out when needed. The fully automatic powertrain makes its voice heard when pushed hard, but if you’re looking for an urban runabout that can do 70mpg and cope with the odd longer journey, then the Yaris Hybrid is worth seeking out.
The oldest examples of the XP130-generation Yaris Hybrid seen here are up to 13 years old now, and prices start from around £4,500 for cars with a six-figure mileage. However, we’d spend some more to get a post-2017 facelift car that’s better equipped and a bit more refined. These start from around £7,500; we found a 2017 model with just 12,700 miles on the clock for £10,133 in Icon spec via the Auto Express Buy a Car service.
What you get for your money is a compact car that has lots of useful passenger space, is easy to drive and simple to manoeuvre on tight streets, while the electrically assisted powertrain provides some extra zip away from the lights.
Sure, the CVT gearbox can cause the engine revs to soar, but this is only an issue if you’re a frequent motorway user – if you’re just pootling around town, it hardly ever happens.
The other big benefit of a later model is that you can take advantage of Toyota’s service-activated warranty, which is available on cars that are up to 10 years old or have covered less than 100,000 miles. While the Yaris has proved to be largely reliable, this is an added bonus that will help allay any fears about how the hi-tech hybrid system in a second-hand example will perform.
2. Toyota RAV4
If you’ve bought into the hybrid philosophy, then the Toyota RAV4 delivers plenty of family-friendly practicality to go with it, with prices from around £9,000. There’s room for five and their luggage, while the mix of petrol and electric drive delivers a refined experience. There’s also a powerful plug-in model that could reduce your visits to the petrol pumps even further.
3. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
One of the reasons that the Hyundai Ioniq is the winner in our compact family hatchback class is the availability of hybrid and plug-in options. Fuel economy and reliability are up there with Toyota’s pioneering Prius, and petrol power gives confidence to buyers not yet ready to make the switch to full electric. The hybrid is most common – a budget of £10k should get a low-mileage example.
Used Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid deals
4. BMW 330e
Unfortunately, the BMW 330e badge doesn’t mean a six-cylinder engine, but the punchy electric motor boosts the 2.0-litre four-cylinder enough that it’s no hardship. BMW’s typically fine handling is also left largely untouched, despite the extra weight that comes with the plug-in powertrain. Thanks to low emissions, the 330e was popular with fleets, so there are plenty of models on offer.
5. Dacia Jogger
There aren’t many hybrid seven-seaters around, but then you only need one car to deliver the best mix of space and efficiency possible. The long-bodied Dacia Jogger even has a bit of boot space to spare in seven-seat mode, while the 1.6 hybrid powertrain is a good performer. The earliest examples are still only two years old, with used prices starting from around £16,000.
6. Honda Jazz
Ever since the original Honda Jazz appeared more than two decades ago, it has been in a niche of its own. The ultra-versatile mini-MPV has an innovative interior, while reliability is excellent. You also won’t find a car that’s easier to drive, thanks to the CVT transmission and frugal non-turbo petrol/electric hybrid powertrain.
7. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
The Mitsubishi Outlander was once Britain’s best-selling PHEV, and used examples are significantly cheaper and more plentiful than the alternatives. Its practical cabin is a big plus, as is a near-30-mile EV range. Smarter post-2015 facelift cars are the ones to go for if your budget allows.
Used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV deals
8. Mercedes C 350e
The Mercedes C-Class has been a multiple winner in our annual New Car Awards, so it’s easy to see why it makes a used car bargain. Comfort, refinement and quality are Mercedes' main calling cards, but with the plug-in hybrid you can add extremely low running costs to the mix. Combining a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an 81bhp electric motor and a 6.4kWh lithium-ion battery, it can deliver an EV range of just under 20 miles, which should be enough for most daily commutes, especially if you frequently plug it in to charge. Power is plentiful and the air suspension can easily soak up harsh road conditions.
9. Vauxhall Ampera
A sales flop when new, the angular Vauxhall Ampera now has all the makings of a modern classic. Distinctive looks hide a clever 1.4-litre range-extending powertrain that promises a 300-mile range and a smooth, effortless EV driving experience. It’s a strict four-seater and the interior feels a little cheap, but it’s good to drive and bursting with kit.
10. Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius has a fine reputation for environmentally-friendly motoring. It’s a great option if you’re looking to minimise your fuel bills without sacrificing other features, such as comfort or technology. That’s because this fourth-generation Prius, which was introduced in 2015, moved to an all-new chassis, based on Toyota’s New Global Architecture platform. A sophisticated suspension set-up delivers a refined ride and impressive body control, so while the Prius focuses on sipping fuel, it’s actually surprisingly good to drive.
