Hybrid and electric cars have firmly entered the automotive mainstream, offering efficiency benefits over pure petrol and diesel powered counterparts. However, with higher list prices of electrified cars, not all of us can afford to buy a brand new hybrid car fresh off the production line. This is where one of our best used hybrid cars comes in.

Hybrid cars have been around for years now and can provide the benefits of electric power alongside the reassurance of a petrol or diesel engine. They use a small electric motor and battery pack that can be used to drive the wheels for a short amount of time. This boosts efficiency, lowers emissions and allows for very quiet running at low speed.

Some hybrids, which we call traditional hybrid cars as it's what came first, have batteries that can only be charged using the engine. Some, called plug-in hybrids or PHEVs, can be charged up using a plug, meaning you can actually use them like an electric car that happens to have an engine if you need it. They tend to have much smaller batteries than pure electric cars, so can only drive for around 30 miles or so on a single charge.