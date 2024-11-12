Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New-look Dacia Jogger to hit the UK in 2026 with extra Hybrid power

The budget-focused MPV is quicker and more economical than ever before

By:Alastair Crooks
26 Nov 2025
Dacia Jogger facelift - front14

We like the Dacia Jogger here at Auto Express, so much so that we have twice awarded the budget seven-seater our coveted Family Car of the Year award. Dacia revealed a new look for its family-friendly MPV back in October but now we have full specs and prices ahead of that facelifted car's 2026 UK launch. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Like every Dacia, pricing for the Jogger remains keen. Starting at £18,995, the new model costs just £25 more than before, but comes with more kit as standard - along with a new look and a new engine. 

Orders for the new Jogger are open now and you can spec the car via our Buy A Car service where there are also discounts of up to £800 on pre-registered versions of the pre-facelift model

2026 Dacia Jogger: new exterior design

The Jogger received a mild facelift in 2022 when it dropped the old Dacia logo for the current one (which is based on an inter-linked D and C). The 2026 update is much more intensive with new LED light signatures at the front and rear, a reshaped grille, new alloy wheel options and a shark fin antenna.

Dacia Jogger facelift - rear14

Unlike the SUV bodystyles adopted by the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Vauxhall Frontera, the Dacia Jogger is firmly an MPV - though it does display some rugged design touches. Previously, the Jogger came with plastic wheel arch cladding to go with Dacia’s rough and tough branding - but now this is made from ‘Starkle’. The material was first used on the current Duster before featuring on the Bigster and is made from 20 per cent recycled plastic. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Joining the Jogger’s existing six exterior paint colours, there’s also a new ‘sandstone metallic’ finish. 

Interior tweaks

The inside of the Jogger has been revised for the 2026 model year, too. Here you’ll find a new 10-inch touchscreen replacing the old eight-inch unit and it’s got Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility - which are now wirelessly connected. 

In keeping with Dacia’s robust and practical positioning, the upholstery is ‘more resistant’ according to the brand and there are now four YouClip mount points in the car to position things like smartphone holders, storage pouches or cupholders. As for design, not much has changed, but the steering wheel gets a Dacia logo rather than having the brand name spelled out in full and new air vents mirror the new headlight signature. The seven-inch driver’s display is retained from before.

Dacia Jogger facelift - dash14

Trim levels, prices and specifications

While the base Essential trim was removed from sale for the pre-facelift Jogger, it returns on the updated car - bringing with it that sub-£19k starting price. As standard this version gets LED lights, 16-inch steel wheels, tinted windows, manual air-conditioning and a holder for your smartphone instead of the central touchscreen.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Jogger only got one star from Euro NCAP when it was tested originally, due to Dacia’s reluctance to fit pricey safety assist tech it doesn’t believe customers want, but even so standard safety kit looks decent. There’s rear parking sensors, a driver attention warning system, traffic sign recognition, advanced emergency braking, lane keep assist and automatic speed assist all included. 

Above this is the Expression from £20,295. This adds body-colour door handles and mirrors, roof bars, automatic climate control, a soft-touch steering wheel, keyless entry and automatic wipers. It also gets that central touchscreen and driver’s display with additional parking sensors at the front and a reversing camera. 

The range-topping Extreme model starts at £21,595 and has copper accents on the exterior, 16-inch alloy wheels finished in black, electrically folding door mirrors, copper-coloured stitching on the upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and rubber floor mats. There’s also an upgraded six-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charger and integrated sat-nav. You get an exterior ‘multi-view’ camera, blind spot warning and high beam assist thrown in as well. 

Dacia Jogger facelift - full front14

2026 Dacia Jogger: powertrains

All three Jogger trims come with a TCe 110 petrol engine as standard. A turbocharged three-cylinder, the entry powertrain comes with 108bhp and sends that to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. 

New for 2026 is the Hybrid 155 engine found in the Bigster and more recently, the Duster. Replacing the old Hybrid 140, the new 1.8-litre four-cylinder unit combines with a 1.4kWh battery and electric motor for 155bhp - 18bhp more than before. 

Reaching 62mph takes a second less than in the old Hybrid 140 at nine seconds flat. The new hybrid engine also improves fuel economy to 61mpg (compared to 58.9mpg before) and cuts emissions by around 10 per cent. 

The Hybrid 155 engine is only offered on Expression and Extreme and adds £3,035 to their respective list prices. 

Big family? These are the best 7-seater cars to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best used hybrid cars to buy 2025
Best used hybrid cars - header image

Best used hybrid cars to buy 2025

Want to embrace electrified driving but need the reassurance of an internal combustion engine? Try one of our favourite used hybrid cars
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Best used MPVs and people carriers to buy 2025
Best used MPVs - header image

Best used MPVs and people carriers to buy 2025

If you’ve got a growing family to ferry around, the best used MPVs will do it for a bargain price
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Best 7-seater cars to buy 2025/2026
Best seven-seater cars - header image

Best 7-seater cars to buy 2025/2026

We pick the best seven-seater cars for family life across a wide range of price points
Best cars & vans
18 Nov 2025
Citroen C3 Aircross vs Dacia Jogger: the budget seven-seater test we’ve been waiting for
Citroen C3 Aircross vs Dacia Jogger - front tracking

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Dacia Jogger: the budget seven-seater test we’ve been waiting for

New Citroen C3 Aircross arrives to challenge Dacia Jogger’s budget seven-seater crown
Car group tests
1 Nov 2025

Most Popular

New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric
Nissan Juke - front (exclusive image)

New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric

The new Nissan Juke is set to arrive in the UK in 2026, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
24 Nov 2025
Tesla Model 3 vs Mercedes CLA: which EV is the elite executive car?
Mercedes CLA and Tesla Model 3 - front tracking

Tesla Model 3 vs Mercedes CLA: which EV is the elite executive car?

On paper, Mercedes’ CLA Mk2 looks set to deliver the goods in the electric company-car sector. Has the big-selling Tesla Model 3 finally met its match…
Car group tests
22 Nov 2025
New Dacia C-Neo preps for its big family car fight in 2026
Dacia C-Neo - front cornering

New Dacia C-Neo preps for its big family car fight in 2026

Romanian firm looks ready to take on a new sector with all-new petrol-powered family car
News
24 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content