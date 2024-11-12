We like the Dacia Jogger here at Auto Express, so much so that we have twice awarded the budget seven-seater our coveted Family Car of the Year award. Dacia revealed a new look for its family-friendly MPV back in October but now we have full specs and prices ahead of that facelifted car's 2026 UK launch.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Like every Dacia, pricing for the Jogger remains keen. Starting at £18,995, the new model costs just £25 more than before, but comes with more kit as standard - along with a new look and a new engine.

Orders for the new Jogger are open now and you can spec the car via our Buy A Car service where there are also discounts of up to £800 on pre-registered versions of the pre-facelift model.

2026 Dacia Jogger: new exterior design

The Jogger received a mild facelift in 2022 when it dropped the old Dacia logo for the current one (which is based on an inter-linked D and C). The 2026 update is much more intensive with new LED light signatures at the front and rear, a reshaped grille, new alloy wheel options and a shark fin antenna.

Unlike the SUV bodystyles adopted by the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Vauxhall Frontera, the Dacia Jogger is firmly an MPV - though it does display some rugged design touches. Previously, the Jogger came with plastic wheel arch cladding to go with Dacia’s rough and tough branding - but now this is made from ‘Starkle’. The material was first used on the current Duster before featuring on the Bigster and is made from 20 per cent recycled plastic.