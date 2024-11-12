New-look Dacia Jogger to hit the UK in 2026 with extra Hybrid power
The budget-focused MPV is quicker and more economical than ever before
We like the Dacia Jogger here at Auto Express, so much so that we have twice awarded the budget seven-seater our coveted Family Car of the Year award. Dacia revealed a new look for its family-friendly MPV back in October but now we have full specs and prices ahead of that facelifted car's 2026 UK launch.
Like every Dacia, pricing for the Jogger remains keen. Starting at £18,995, the new model costs just £25 more than before, but comes with more kit as standard - along with a new look and a new engine.
2026 Dacia Jogger: new exterior design
The Jogger received a mild facelift in 2022 when it dropped the old Dacia logo for the current one (which is based on an inter-linked D and C). The 2026 update is much more intensive with new LED light signatures at the front and rear, a reshaped grille, new alloy wheel options and a shark fin antenna.
Unlike the SUV bodystyles adopted by the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Vauxhall Frontera, the Dacia Jogger is firmly an MPV - though it does display some rugged design touches. Previously, the Jogger came with plastic wheel arch cladding to go with Dacia’s rough and tough branding - but now this is made from ‘Starkle’. The material was first used on the current Duster before featuring on the Bigster and is made from 20 per cent recycled plastic.
Joining the Jogger’s existing six exterior paint colours, there’s also a new ‘sandstone metallic’ finish.
Interior tweaks
The inside of the Jogger has been revised for the 2026 model year, too. Here you’ll find a new 10-inch touchscreen replacing the old eight-inch unit and it’s got Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility - which are now wirelessly connected.
In keeping with Dacia’s robust and practical positioning, the upholstery is ‘more resistant’ according to the brand and there are now four YouClip mount points in the car to position things like smartphone holders, storage pouches or cupholders. As for design, not much has changed, but the steering wheel gets a Dacia logo rather than having the brand name spelled out in full and new air vents mirror the new headlight signature. The seven-inch driver’s display is retained from before.
Trim levels, prices and specifications
While the base Essential trim was removed from sale for the pre-facelift Jogger, it returns on the updated car - bringing with it that sub-£19k starting price. As standard this version gets LED lights, 16-inch steel wheels, tinted windows, manual air-conditioning and a holder for your smartphone instead of the central touchscreen.
The Jogger only got one star from Euro NCAP when it was tested originally, due to Dacia’s reluctance to fit pricey safety assist tech it doesn’t believe customers want, but even so standard safety kit looks decent. There’s rear parking sensors, a driver attention warning system, traffic sign recognition, advanced emergency braking, lane keep assist and automatic speed assist all included.
Above this is the Expression from £20,295. This adds body-colour door handles and mirrors, roof bars, automatic climate control, a soft-touch steering wheel, keyless entry and automatic wipers. It also gets that central touchscreen and driver’s display with additional parking sensors at the front and a reversing camera.
The range-topping Extreme model starts at £21,595 and has copper accents on the exterior, 16-inch alloy wheels finished in black, electrically folding door mirrors, copper-coloured stitching on the upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and rubber floor mats. There’s also an upgraded six-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charger and integrated sat-nav. You get an exterior ‘multi-view’ camera, blind spot warning and high beam assist thrown in as well.
2026 Dacia Jogger: powertrains
All three Jogger trims come with a TCe 110 petrol engine as standard. A turbocharged three-cylinder, the entry powertrain comes with 108bhp and sends that to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.
New for 2026 is the Hybrid 155 engine found in the Bigster and more recently, the Duster. Replacing the old Hybrid 140, the new 1.8-litre four-cylinder unit combines with a 1.4kWh battery and electric motor for 155bhp - 18bhp more than before.
Reaching 62mph takes a second less than in the old Hybrid 140 at nine seconds flat. The new hybrid engine also improves fuel economy to 61mpg (compared to 58.9mpg before) and cuts emissions by around 10 per cent.
The Hybrid 155 engine is only offered on Expression and Extreme and adds £3,035 to their respective list prices.
