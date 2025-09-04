Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Eat my dust! Power and efficiency boost for Dacia Duster SUV

Dacia is upgrading the Duster with improved hybrid options and more kit

By:Paul Barker
4 Sep 2025
Dacia Duster Hybrid - front tracking

Dacia is upping the power on its top-end Duster SUV, with a new 155bhp 1.8-litre hybrid first seen in the larger Dacia Bigster. It replaces the current 140bhp 1.6 hybrid. 

The new powertrain, available from November, comes alongside a new 1.2-litre mild hybrid that boosts power by 10bhp over the outgoing unit to 140bhp. Low-key spec upgrades, including the addition of adaptive cruise control as standard on higher-trim models, complete the Dacia Duster enhancements. 

The new hybrid 155 model combines a 109bhp 1.8-litre petrol engine and an electric motor powered by a 1.4kWh battery for low speed electric-only running over short distances. It increases the car’s official fuel efficiency figure by over 6mpg to 61.4 compared with the 1.6-litre hybrid that was fitted from the car’s launch in 2024. Emissions drop by 9g/km to 105g/km, and performance figures are yet to be confirmed. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The cheaper and less powerful mild hybrid powertrain gets a mild 1.3mpg improvement to 52.3mpg compared to the 130bhp version that has been available up until now. 

Pricing for the new hybrids will be announced when orders open later this year, but expect a modest increase to accompany the improved efficiency and power. On the Auto Express Buy A Car service you can buy the existing Duster hybrids from under £25,000 in base Expression trim with leasing prices from around £252 per month.  

Alongside the new powertrains, adaptive cruise control is now fitted to all Extreme and Journey spec hybrid Dusters. The top Extreme trim level gets new black 18-inch alloys, and the Journey spec that’s one off the top of the range gets new interior trim. 

The Duster is highly rated by Auto Express, with our test team scoring the budget SUV at 4.5/5 thanks to its comfortable ride, spacious and well-laid out interior and chunky charm.

Click here for our list of the best SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best SUVs to buy 2025
Best SUVs - header image

Best SUVs to buy 2025

There are plenty of great SUVs to choose from, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
27 Aug 2025
Most reliable cars to buy - the cars you can trust in 2025
Most reliable cars 2025 - header image

Most reliable cars to buy - the cars you can trust in 2025

How do you judge a new car’s reliability before buying it? Our Driver Power survey is the answer…
Best cars & vans
27 Aug 2025
Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2025
Best hybrid SUVs - header image

Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2025

Plenty of SUVs now come with hybrid power, and we’ve picked out the very best buys on today’s market
Best cars & vans
7 Aug 2025
Dacia Duster Journey Hybrid long-term test: a Skoda in disguise
Dacia Duster Journey Hybrid long-term - family with the Dacia

Dacia Duster Journey Hybrid long-term test: a Skoda in disguise

Third fleetwatch: with the handy YouClip system, the Dacia Duster proves small details can make all the difference
Long-term tests
5 Aug 2025

Most Popular

Skoda Elroq and Enyaq get Electric Car Grant approval
Skoda Elroq - front cornering

Skoda Elroq and Enyaq get Electric Car Grant approval

Despite some models costing over the £37,000 threshold, Skoda has secured the government grant on its mid-size electric SUVs
News
2 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month

Swedish company’s popular compact SUV is still effortlessly cool, and great value with our Deal of the Day for 31 August
News
31 Aug 2025
New Fiat Grande Panda goes on sale with tiny price and big ambition
Fiat Grande Panda La Prima - front cornering

New Fiat Grande Panda goes on sale with tiny price and big ambition

The newly crowned Auto Express Supermini of the Year is available in hybrid or pure-electric form, with the EV offering 199 miles of range
News
1 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content