Eat my dust! Power and efficiency boost for Dacia Duster SUV

Dacia is upping the power on its top-end Duster SUV, with a new 155bhp 1.8-litre hybrid first seen in the larger Dacia Bigster. It replaces the current 140bhp 1.6 hybrid.

The new powertrain, available from November, comes alongside a new 1.2-litre mild hybrid that boosts power by 10bhp over the outgoing unit to 140bhp. Low-key spec upgrades, including the addition of adaptive cruise control as standard on higher-trim models, complete the Dacia Duster enhancements.

The new hybrid 155 model combines a 109bhp 1.8-litre petrol engine and an electric motor powered by a 1.4kWh battery for low speed electric-only running over short distances. It increases the car’s official fuel efficiency figure by over 6mpg to 61.4 compared with the 1.6-litre hybrid that was fitted from the car’s launch in 2024. Emissions drop by 9g/km to 105g/km, and performance figures are yet to be confirmed.

The cheaper and less powerful mild hybrid powertrain gets a mild 1.3mpg improvement to 52.3mpg compared to the 130bhp version that has been available up until now.

Pricing for the new hybrids will be announced when orders open later this year, but expect a modest increase to accompany the improved efficiency and power. On the Auto Express Buy A Car service you can buy the existing Duster hybrids from under £25,000 in base Expression trim with leasing prices from around £252 per month.

Alongside the new powertrains, adaptive cruise control is now fitted to all Extreme and Journey spec hybrid Dusters. The top Extreme trim level gets new black 18-inch alloys, and the Journey spec that’s one off the top of the range gets new interior trim.

The Duster is highly rated by Auto Express, with our test team scoring the budget SUV at 4.5/5 thanks to its comfortable ride, spacious and well-laid out interior and chunky charm.

