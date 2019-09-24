If you’re after stylish looks, spacious interiors and perhaps even the ability to go off-road, chances are you may be looking to buy an SUV as your next car. Choosing one of the most reliable SUVs should make life with your new car much more enjoyable and stress-free.

One of the biggest problems with reliability, though, is trying to gauge it before you buy. Often the first indication that a car might be unreliable comes as you’re sitting at the road side wondering why it won’t start. This is where our Driver Power survey comes in. It picks out the most reliable SUVs and 4x4s in the UK with the information coming from the people who know them best, their owners.

You might assume that the most reliable cars you can buy are tough, heavy-duty 4x4s and SUVs. In truth, the wide array of on-board technology and varied, complex powertrains mean modern cars can be just as susceptible to faults, no matter the shape or size. Some SUVs are very reliable, others are less so.

How are the most reliable SUVs chosen?

Our most reliable 4x4 and SUV results are based on the latest Driver Power survey data, so all the data comes from people who actually own and drive these cars day-to-day.