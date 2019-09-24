Most reliable SUVs and 4x4s to buy 2025
We reveal the most reliable SUVs and 4x4s, according to our Driver Power survey
If you’re after stylish looks, spacious interiors and perhaps even the ability to go off-road, chances are you may be looking to buy an SUV as your next car. Choosing one of the most reliable SUVs should make life with your new car much more enjoyable and stress-free.
One of the biggest problems with reliability, though, is trying to gauge it before you buy. Often the first indication that a car might be unreliable comes as you’re sitting at the road side wondering why it won’t start. This is where our Driver Power survey comes in. It picks out the most reliable SUVs and 4x4s in the UK with the information coming from the people who know them best, their owners.
You might assume that the most reliable cars you can buy are tough, heavy-duty 4x4s and SUVs. In truth, the wide array of on-board technology and varied, complex powertrains mean modern cars can be just as susceptible to faults, no matter the shape or size. Some SUVs are very reliable, others are less so.
How are the most reliable SUVs chosen?
Our most reliable 4x4 and SUV results are based on the latest Driver Power survey data, so all the data comes from people who actually own and drive these cars day-to-day.
Owners were asked about their satisfaction with the standard of build quality and reliability in the cars they own and drive every day, so the resulting data offers potential car buyers a useful insight into the ownership experience they can expect.
Top 10 most reliable SUVs and 4x4s 2025
|Model
|Generation (years produced)
|Driver Power reliability score
|1. Vauxhall Grandland
|Mk1 (2017-2024)
|95.74%
|2. Mercedes GLE
|Mk4 (2023 - date)
|94.56%
|3. Vauxhall Crossland
|Mk1 (2017 - 2024)
|93.88%
|4. Ford Kuga
|Mk3 (2020-2024)
|93.06%
|5. Dacia Duster
|Mk2 (2018 - 2024)
|92.35%
|6. Volkswagen T-Roc
|Mk1 (2017-date)
|91.63%
|7. Toyota RAV4
|Mk5 (2019 - date)
|90.63%
|8. Tesla Model Y
|MKk1 (2019-2024)
|90.37%
|9. Honda CR-V
|Mk5 (2016-2023)
|90.11%
|10. Hyundai Tucson
|Mk4 (2020 - date)
|90.09%
Read on to see the 10 most reliable 4x4s and SUVs, according to the people who own them. You can also use the links in the table above to jump to a specific model..
1. Vauxhall Grandland Mk1 - 95.74%
You might have been expecting a German or Japanese car to top this list as the most reliable SUV you can buy, but the title has been taken by the first-generation Vauxhall Grandland.
The Vauxhall Grandland also topped the list as the best mid-size SUVs and the most reliable car to own overall, with owners feeling reassured that the Vauxhall is unlikely to leave you stranded at the side of the road. The Grandland was highly praised for its value for money, build quality and family-friendly features, ranking in the top-five for all these categories
2. Mercedes GLE Mk4 - 94.56%
If you’re after a more luxurious SUV, you’ll probably be pleased to know that you won’t be sacrificing dependability with the Mercedes GLE.
Mercedes GLE owners were very impressed with their cars as it was named as the best car to own overall in the 2025 Driver Power survey. If you’re going to be spending a lot of time on the road, there’s no better SUV to be in according to owners, as the GLE also topped the table for its safety, ride and handling and its interior quality. It came third for overall value, too.
Just be wary that the GLE didn’t perform as well when it comes to running costs, finishing 26th overall. That being said, it’s a better performer than direct rivals like the Audi Q5 which was near the bottom of the table in the same category
3. Vauxhall Crossland Mk1 - 93.88%
If you like the look of the Vauxhall Grandland but feel like it’s a little on the large side, its smaller Vauxhall Crossland sibling is almost as reliable.
The Vauxhall Crossland might be compact in stature but the small SUV is clearly a hit with families as it ranked well within the top 10 when it comes to boot space, child-friendly features and overall versatility.
Owners were especially pleased with its economy and running costs where the Crossland ranked first, and it also finished in second place for servicing costs. This means that the Crossland should be a dependable family workhorse that doesn’t break the bank
4. Ford Kuga Mk3 - 93.06%
The Ford Puma might have the nations’ attention when it comes to the best-selling cars charts, but it's the larger Ford Kuga which steals the limelight when it comes to reliability.
There’s no doubting the Kuga’s ability as a family car with owners holding the car in high regard when it comes to the safety and practicality categories, placing it third and fourth respectively.
As is often the case with Fords, owners highlighted the Kuga’s handling where it ranked fifth overall, but this does mean the mid-size SUV suffers slightly when it comes to ride quality where it finished in 26th position. Interior quality and servicing costs were also in the same mid-table region
5. Dacia Duster Mk2 - 92.35%
If you’re after an SUV which is cheap to buy and genuinely cheerful to own, look no further than the Dacia Duster which has been designed with simplicity and ruggedness in mind.
Not only is the Dacia Duster proving to be very reliable, but owners are also hugely satisfied with its overall value for money, practicality and family-friendly features which were all ranked in the top-10.
The three-year, 60,000-mile warranty might seem standard on the surface, but service the car at a Dacia dealer and you’ll extend the warranty by an additional year or 18,000 miles, up to a total of six years or 75,000 miles. This should prove to be cost-effective as owners ranked the Duster in ninth place when it comes to servicing costs
6. Volkswagen T-Roc Mk1 - 91.63%
While they usually appear sturdy, Volkswagens haven’t always had the best reputation for outright reliability. The VW T-Roc is bucking that trend with a second consecutive appearance on this list in 2025.
Elsewhere, the T-Roc only managed middling scores throughout our Driver Power survey, but if any issues do arise, VW’s warranty lasts for three years or 60,000 miles, with the option of extending up to five years and 90,000 miles
7. Toyota RAV4 Mk5 - 90.63%
Toyota, once again, continues to solidify its robust reputation for building reliable cars. Not only is the Toyota RAV4 well put together, with reports of niggles and trips to the workshop being few and far between, but owners were also hugely satisfied with other important areas like fuel efficiency, boot space capacity and rear-seat legroom.
Toyota’s warranty should give owners further peace of mind, too. As standard, the RAV4 comes with a three-year/60,000-mile plan, but get the car serviced at an authorised Toyota repairer or dealer and this extends the cover for an additional 12 months or 10,000 miles, up to a total of ten years or 100,000 miles
8. Tesla Model Y Mk1 - 90.37%
Tesla’s Elon Musk might be a divisive figure, but when it comes to the Model Y owners are united in praising the electric SUVs reliability.
The Tesla Model Y received high scores when it comes to its efficient powertrain and boot capacity where it took sixth position overall. The economy and running costs score was not far behind in tenth, meaning the Model Y should cost pennies to run, especially if you have access to a home wallbox EV charger.
With that in mind, it’s a shame that there have been a few niggles reported when it comes to overall build and interior quality where the Model Y ranked in 34th and 49th place respectively. The Tesla does redeem itself through its tech, ranking third for the audio system, fourth for the sat-nav and its functional safety systems
9. Honda CR-V Mk5 - 90.11%
Honda is well-known for making reliable cars and the Honda CR-V continues that trend.
The previous-gen Honda CR-V has left a positive impression with its owners where it received top-10 scores when it comes to its safety features and rear-seat legroom. This was then followed up with a strong performance in the practicality categories, which means it should take family life within its stride.
Owners are reasonably happy when it comes to servicing costs and reliability where the CR-V scooped up 10th place overall, but it didn’t fare as well when it comes to running costs, finishing in 31st position. This is better than posher rivals like the BMW X3 or Audi Q5 though
10. Hyundai Tucson Mk3 - 90.09%
We think the Hyundai Tucson is one of the best SUVs to buy right now, so it’s good to see that it's a reliable car, too.
The radical exterior design has been a hit with buyers where the Tucson picked up a respectable 16th place overall, but it's the interior where this family SUV really shines. Owners praised the Tucson for its quality materials, front-seat comfort, rear legroom, quality, boot space and child-friendly features which all ranked within the top 10.
Servicing costs were also highlighted and keeping the car in top condition should help with reliability. Should you need to call on the warranty, Hyundai’s five-year, unlimited mileage cover comes as standard.
