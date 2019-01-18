Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Vauxhall Crossland review: a practical but expensive small SUV

The Vauxhall Crossland SUV offers good family practicality, but isn't as sharp to drive or efficient as some rivals

by: Shane Wilkinson
7 Feb 2024
Vauxhall Crossland - front tracking15
Overall Auto Express Rating

3.0 out of 5

How we review cars
  • Practical cabin
  • Strong kit list
  • Refined driving manners
  • No efficient hybrid or electric options
  • Not much fun to drive
  • Only available in pricey top-spec trim
​The Vauxhall Crossland is a spacious, practical, and economical family car that received a number of improvements thanks to a midlife overhaul in 2020. It can't quite match the striking looks of its smaller Mokka sibling, but the Crossland has a smart appearance and additional versatility that’ll fit in well with modern family life. 

The refresh also saw updates to the Crossland's steering and suspension set-up, but all that can’t disguise the fact that Vauxhall’s small SUV is based on a previous generation Peugeot 2008, and is being left behind by key rivals that have embraced hybrid technology in the pursuit of higher fuel economy.

About the Vauxhall Crossland

The Vauxhall Crossland isn't so much a bold 4x4, but more of a car aimed at young families with an active lifestyle. It sits somewhere between the mid-size Grandland and more compact Mokka SUVs in Vauxhall's line-up, with rivals in the small SUV market spanning far and wide.

For starters, there's the Citroen C3 Aircross on which the Crossland is based, the hugely successful Nissan Juke, the fun-to-drive Ford Puma and our Small SUV of the Year for 2023, the Hyundai Kona. Other models you should consider in this segment include the Renault Captur, Toyota Yaris Cross and the Kia Niro. The Volkswagen T-Cross and Skoda Kamiq also have the Crossland in their crosshairs.

Unlike the majority of its rivals, which now offer or even come with hybrid technology as standard, the Crossland is available exclusively with a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Vauxhall Crossland - rear tracking15

The Crossland was initially offered with a wide range of trims to provide something to suit everyone, but with the onset of the new Vauxhall Frontera coming to replace the Crossland, the trim offerings have been cut to just the top-of-the-range Ultimate.

While not the best value, Ultimate does at least come loaded with everything, including automatic LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, an advanced park assist system, keyless entry and start, and heated seats. The interior is also tweaked with Alcantara, which makes the Crossland feel a little more upmarket.

Frequently Asked Questions
The Vauxhall Crossland is a smart-looking small SUV that should prove ideal for family use. Not only is it more practical than its sibling, the Vauxhall Mokka, but it’s reasonably economical, too. There are no hybrid or fully electric variants offered, though, which is an area where the Crossland falls short of many rivals.

In this review
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

