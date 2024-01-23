Confirmed: Vauxhall Frontera name returning in 2024 on all-new small SUV

Yet another blast from the past is headed our way, as the Vauxhall Frontera name is being revived for an all-new small SUV that’s focused on being versatile and affordable – words we like to hear. What’s more, it’s not long until we lay eyes on the future Citroen C3 Aircross and Dacia Duster rival, as the new Frontera will be unveiled in the coming months. For those who don’t remember the original Frontera, it launched in 1991 and was one of the early crossover SUVs. However, we wouldn’t consider the first or second-generation Fronteras to be among Vauxhall’s more fondly remembered cars, which could explain why the name is making a comeback only after a 20-year hiatus from showrooms. As well as giving Citroen and Dacia something to be worried about, the all-new Vauxhall Frontera will also serve as the replacement for the ageing Crossland – Vauxhall’s more practical small SUV offering that’s sold alongside the style-focused Mokka. In addition to the name drop, Vauxhall told us that the new Frontera will sport a “more rugged” interpretation of its latest design philosophy, hinted at by the boxy silhouette seen in the first teaser image of the car. Compared to the Crossland, the new Frontera looks to have a more robust, SUV-like shape and taller roofline.

We can also see the Frontera will have a bluff front end with what looks to be a fairly pronounced bumper. The Frontera will, of course, be getting Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ grille design worn by all the brand’s cars now, including the Astra hatchback and facelifted Corsa supermini. The only other details we can pick out from the image are a sculpted bonnet, roof rails and short overhangs at the rear. The new Frontera also looks to be a good deal bigger than the soon-to-be-axed Crossland, which should help offer the “high level of space and versatility” Vauxhall is promising. While the reveal of the new Frontera isn’t that far away, we already have a clear idea of what it will look like after we spotted a prototype undergoing testing last year, and created our own exclusive image to preview the car’s design. Vauxhall Frontera Electric The only technical detail released by Vauxhall at this stage is confirmation that an all-electric version of the new Vauxhall Frontera will be available from launch. We suspect that the new Frontera will use the same CMP/e-CMP platform that underpins the Corsa, Mokka and several other models from Peugeot, Citroen and DS. That would allow the new car to be offered with as an electric car, alongside pure-petrol and mild-hybrid petrol setups. If true, it gives us a good idea of what we should find under the Frontera’s bonnet.

For instance, pure-petrol models should use Vauxhall's familiar turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech engine, producing either 99bhp or 128bhp. Meanwhile mild-hybrid versions will pair a similar engine with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with an integrated electric motor powered by a small 48-volt battery. In the Corsa Hybrid, the e-motor provides an extra 28bhp and 55Nm of torque, and can drive the car for short distances on battery power alone. The electric Frontera (which based on Vauxhall's naming strategy is going to be called the Vauxhall Frontera Electric) should use the same batteries found in the recently updated Corsa Electric and Mokka Electric. That would mean entry-level models with a 50kWh battery and a range of around 220 miles, and pricier versions getting a 54kWh powerpack and closer to 250 miles of range from a charge. This isn't the only new EV Vauxhall is launching in 2024. Later this year it will introduce the next-generation Grandland family SUV, which will use the same platform as the new Peugeot 3008, and will be available with all-electric power. At that point, for the first time in Vauxhall's history, every model in its range of both cars and vans will be available in fully electric form.