Skoda Kamiq review

The Kamiq’s connection to Volkswagen means there’s a familiar set of great engines to pick from. A 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine kicks off the range with 94bhp and a five-speed manual gearbox, while a 114bhp version brings a little more punch and comes with a six-speed manual, or an optional seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. A 1.5-litre TSI petrol tops the engine range and is available with 148bhp and a choice between manual or automatic gearboxes.

Skoda’s simple trim-level structure applies, with entry-level SE, followed by mid-range SE L, then top-spec Monte Carlo. We think the entry-level SE trim represents the sweet spot in the Kamiq range because it comes with all the equipment you’ll need, including 16-inch alloys, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, and an 8.25-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity to cover the lack of sat-nav. You’ll need to upgrade to mid-range SE L for its larger 9.2-inch screen to get that. This version also adds 18-inch alloys, tinted windows, ambient interior lighting, auto lights and wipers, plus a 10.25-inch configurable digital instrument cluster.

Range-topping Monte Carlo has the sportiest look of the Kamiq range, with a unique 18-inch alloy wheel design, black exterior trim details, full matrix LED headlights (they adjust the beam pattern to avoid dazzling oncoming traffic at night), sports front seats and a multi-function sports steering wheel.

Engines, performance & drive

While the Skoda Kamiq isn’t as fun to drive as the Ford Puma, the Kamiq will satisfy most people's needs, and generally provides a more comfortable ride than rivals (especially if you stick to the smaller wheels). The Kamiq doesn’t feel out of its depth on longer motorway trips, and remains manoeuvrable enough to be easy to drive in town. We prefer the more powerful 114bhp 1.0-litre TSI because it’s more flexible and has an extra gear ratio for quieter cruising at 70mph. Read more about the Skoda Kamiq's engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

The 114bhp 1.0-litre Skoda Kamiq is the most efficient version in the range, but even the most potent 1.5-litre has some clever fuel-saving technology that means it isn’t that much thirstier. Unfortunately, there isn’t a hybrid or electric version of the Kamiq, so company car tax costs will be greater for this Skoda than some of its rivals. Residual values are competitive with the class, but that’s offset a little by higher insurance group rankings than its closest competition. Read more about the Skoda Kamiq's MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The Skoda Kamiq may not have the design flair of rivals like the Peugeot 2008, but the Kamiq is blessed with an interior that’s easy to understand and navigate, plus mid-range SE L and above utilise the excellent 10.25-inch virtual cockpit digital driver display that’s easily customisable and packed with information and helpful features. The top-of-the-range Monte Carlo trim has a slightly sportier style than the rest of the Kamiq line-up. Read more about the Skoda Kamiq's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Despite being a small SUV, the Skoda Kamiq is practical enough to work as your only car, with plenty of room up front, space in the back for adults, and a sizeable boot. We’d advise you to pick the reasonably priced adjustable height boot floor that removes a sizable loading lip and gives a flatter load area with the rear seats folded. Read more about the Skoda Kamiq's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

The Skoda Kamiq did well when it was tested in 2019 by Euro NCAP, with a maximum five-out-of-five-star result. However, the competition has moved on since then, and the Kamiq doesn’t have as many safety assistance features as standard as its rivals. It often requires you to pick an expensive option pack on a higher trim level to specify them. The Kamiq also had a few areas of concern in the 2024 Driver Power survey, and the Skoda brand has been slipping down the manufacturer rankings. Read more about the Skoda Kamiq’s reliability and safety…

Should you buy a Skoda Kamiq?

The Skoda Kamiq has long been one of the best small SUV choices because it fulfils the brief of its target audience, while also offering greater practicality than its rivals, an upmarket interior, and a composed ride.

However, since its launch in 2019, numerous rivals have arrived on the market, some of which offer a more fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain, such as the Hyundai Kona and Toyota Yaris Cross, or an all-electric alternative in the form of the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 2008, and Vauxhall Mokka. The latter group will benefit company car driver, because instead of paying 29 per cent or higher in Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) for the Kamiq, you’ll be paying two per cent for its EV rivals. The Kamiq has also been through a price hike, with pricing starting above more premium offerings like the Volkswagen T-Cross.

On the whole, the Kamiq still gets the fundamentals right, so it should remain on your shopping list if you’re interested in a small SUV, especially if you’ve got taller children who need the rear leg room or you regularly take long trips to see family and friends and need something refined and comfortable.