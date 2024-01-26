Updated Skoda Kamiq on sale now: the Ford Puma better watch out

The engine line-up is just as simple as the Kamiq’s new trim structure, as Skoda hasn’t added any form of hybrid assistance in a bid to keep the Kamiq’s price competitive.

Range-topping Monte Carlo models are priced from £29,275 and get a more dynamic look courtesy of 18-inch diamond cut alloys and black exterior trim. Also included is a panoramic sunroof, matrix LED headlights with cornering function, LED tail-lights, a rear-view camera and drive modes for the adjustable shock absorbers, otherwise known as ‘Sport Chassis Control’.

The mid-range SE L trim starts from £27,175 and adds 18-inch rims, larger 9.2-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit driver’s display, different interior design scheme, ambient lighting, chrome window trim and privacy glass for the rear.

The range is split into three trim levels: SE, SE L and Monte Carlo. Even entry-level SE models come with lots of key features including an 8.25-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto , an 8-inch instrument display, keyless entry, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and daytime running lights, rear parking sensors and dual-zone climate control .

The updated version of the Skoda Kamiq is officially on sale in the UK. With prices starting from £24,030, the compact SUV will continue to lead on value, complemented by updated tech and design introduced in its mid-life update.

At the core of the range is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine. In the most basic SE-spec Kamiq, this engine produces 94bhp and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

However, SE models are also available with an uprated 114bhp three-cylinder, which comes as standard on SE L and Monte Carlo cars. This more potent version has a six-speed manual, or can be ordered with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic as an optional extra.

Sitting above the three-pot is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine with 148bhp and cylinder deactivation designed to improve fuel economy. This is available with a six-speed manual or the seven-speed auto.

Design and interior

The Skoda Kamiq’s distinctive front end design hasn’t changed too much with the mid-life facelift, but the front grille is larger and more upright than before, while the front and rear bumpers have been tweaked. One of the biggest upgrades to the Kamiq is the addition of matrix LED headlights for the first time, though they’re optional on all but top-spec models.

The Kamiaq now features a wider range of sustainable and natural materials inside, too. Much like the all-electric Skoda Enyaq, the materials used correspond to different interior themes. SE models get ‘Loft’ theme, SE L upgrades to ‘Lodge’ and Monte Carlo is a standalone scheme.

Every model also gets a dual-screen infotainment setup; SE trim includes an eight-inch digital instrument panel and 8.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, while SE L and Monte Carlo cars boast a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit behind the two-spoke steering wheel and larger 9.2-inch display on the dash.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity also come as standard, along with four USB-C charging ports, a 12-volt socket in the boot for any accessories, a boot net to secure any cargo, and phone pockets on the front seat backs.

There are some of Skoda’s signature ‘Simply Clever’ touches onboard too, including an umbrella hidden in the driver’s door, an ice scraper found inside the fuel filler flap and expandable windscreen washer reservoir to help stop you spilling any.

Click here for our list of the best small SUVs on sale right now..