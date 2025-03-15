Jaecoo 7 vs Skoda Kamiq: SUV newcomer takes on a family favourite

On the face of it, luxury and value for money are two concepts that go completely against one another. Rarely will someone quaff a bottle of vintage champagne while considering it excellent value for money. And in a real sense, it would sort of miss the point if such things were more keenly priced.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The definition of luxury cars, however, is harder to pin down. Yes, lots of leather and wood can make a model feel special, but the latest and most pampering in-car tech, along with endless interior space, can have a similar effect for some buyers, and obtaining these things needn’t be too costly.

That’s where Jaecoo, a fresh name in the UK car market, comes in. Its new 7 model aims to deliver a C-segment-sized SUV for B-segment cash, and it comes packed with almost every bit of in-car kit you can think of. But does it feel posh, or do its selling points come at the expense of compromises elsewhere?

To find out, we’ve put the Jaecoo against a similarly priced alternative from a class below. The Skoda Kamiq is a down-to-earth family car that shuns many of the luxurious pretences, and aims to please in other ways. It gets more standard kit for 2025, too.

Jaecoo 7

Model: Jaecoo 7 1.6T DCT Deluxe Price: £29,435 Powertrain: 1.6-litre 4cyl turbo petrol, 145bhp Transmission Seven-speed auto/fwd 0-62mph: 10.3 seconds Official efficiency 37.7mpg (WLTP) Test efficiency: 27.4mpg Emissions/ annual VED: 169g/km/£190

On paper, it’s hard to deny that the new Jaecoo 7 offers a huge amount of car for the cash. The petrol-powered option is absolutely loaded with standard kit, yet costs £29,435, which is just over £1,000 less than the Skoda Kamiq it faces here.