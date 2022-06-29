Range Rover review

If you prefer to go with petrol power, you’re options are the P530 and P615, both of which come with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. They’re a lot thirstier than the diesel with a WLTP combined figure of 24.5mpg and 261g/km for the P530, and 24.2mpg and 264g/km of CO2 for the P615. The plug-in hybrid P460e and P550e models do better, with very high combined figures of 375.7mpg and emissions of 17g/km, and 356.9mpg and 18g/km, respectively.

Model MPG CO2 Insurance group Range Rover D300 SE 38.2mpg 194g/km 50 Range Rover P460e SE 375.7mpg 17g/km 50 Range Rover P615 SV 24.2mpg 264g/km 50

Electric range, battery life and charge time

The P460e and P550e use the same 38.2kWh battery and 141bhp electric motor, and offer over 70 miles of all-electric drive, which should be plenty for most commutes or those using their Range Rover for shorter trips in and around town. There is a dedicated EV driving mode, but Hybrid is the default setting. The plug-in Range Rover also uses geofencing technology to save battery power and ensure you can run on electric power in low-emission zones. This can be done manually, too, by using the ‘Save’ setting, deploying energy later on in a journey when it's needed.

Fully recharging the P460e or P550e's battery using a typical 7.4kW home wallbox or public charging point should take around five hours. But, unusually for a plug-in hybrid, the Range Rover PHEVs feature CCS rapid charging and can reach charging speeds of up to 50kW, so a 0 to 80 per cent top-up will take less than an hour if you use a suitably fast charger.

Model Battery size Range Insurance group Range Rover P460e SE 38.2kWh (31.8kWh usable) 73.3 miles 50 Range Rover P550e Autobiography 38.2kWh (31.8kWh usable) 71.5 miles 50

Insurance groups

As you might expect with a luxury SUV, insurance premiums are going to be expensive. All Range Rover models are in the top group 50 rating, which is the same as a BMW X7, while the more affordable Audi Q7 starts in insurance group 45.

Tax

The high emissions of the diesel and petrol models mean you’re in for a hefty first-year VED tax bill, while the lofty pricing means you’ll have to pay the luxury car tax supplement over and above the regular vehicle excise duty (VED) tax rate for every version of Range Rover.