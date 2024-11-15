Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Look away if easily offended! Brabus shows off new Porsche 911 and Range Rover creations

Call the taste police as German tuner reveals boldly coloured new 900 and 600

By:Alastair Crooks
15 Nov 2024
Brabus 900 Peetch and Brabus 600 Peetch - group shot24

It’s hard to argue against Brabus’ description of the new ‘Peetch’ editions of its 900 and 600 as “vibrant” and “unmistakable”. Based on a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet and the full-sized Range Rover P530, the models make up quite the two-car garage – if you like the colour peach, that is. 

While the distinctive duo won’t be to all tastes, the 900 (which is the Porsche) and the 600 (the Range Rover) offer a “cheeky twist on our typical design language” according to Brabus, with bodywork extensions, bespoke wheels and chassis tweaks. There are also, of course, the customary Brabus engine upgrades, with the two cars producing a combined 1,479bhp. 

Almost every piece of bodywork on the 900 is finished in the new ‘Peetch’ colourway. Indeed, pretty much the only elements that aren’t painted are the carbon trims on the bumpers. It also gets a bespoke rear spoiler and diffuser combination, and 22-inch rear and 21-inch front wheels. 

The interior is quite a statement, too. Here you’ll find the familiar 911 layout adorned with diamond quilting, plenty of carbon-fibre trim and Brabus-branded aluminium pedals. There’s also a sea of peach-coloured upholstery on the seats, doors, dash and even the steering wheel. 

The 600, meanwhile, receives a similar amount of peach outside and inside, along with Brabus badging and its own unique set of 24-inch ‘monoblock’ wheels. 

Powering the 900 is the same tuned unit used in the 900 Rocket R. Compared with the regular 641bhp Turbo S, the Brabus features a significant bump in power, with the twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre flat-six delivering 887bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. This is enough for a 0-62mph time of 2.5 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker than standard), with the top speed limited to 211mph – 6mph more than the regular car. The 900 also comes with Brabus’ adjustable coilover suspension. 

The 600 features Brabus’ ‘PowerXtra 600’ performance upgrade for the P530’s BMW-derived twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8. With 591bhp and 800Nm of torque, the SUV can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds ahead of a 155mph limited top speed. 

Pricing for the two cars hasn’t been revealed, although we expect the 600 will be closing in on £200,000, with the 900 potentially rising to around the £300,000 mark.

Which of the new Brabus models would you rather own? Let us know in the comments section below...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

