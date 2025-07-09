New Range Rover SV Black is a 606bhp luxury SUV with an attitude

The Range Rover might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the phrase ‘hot SUV’, but despite that there’s a new SV Black edition that brings moody styling and supercar-baiting power.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Range Rover SV gain a special variant, because there’s also been the Cotswold-inspired Burford Edition and the £250,000 Lansdowne Edition. There’s no word on pricing for the SV Black yet or if it’ll receive a similar limited-run tag as those aforementioned versions.

Unsurprisingly, the Range Rover SV Black comes in one colour: Narvik Gloss Black with detailing and logos also in black. Sitting on 23-inch alloy wheels (in gloss black, obviously), the SV Black also gets its calipers and grille finished in gloss black.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The interior of the SV Black gets a similar treatment. Here you’ll find ebony leather, black ‘Range Rover’ logos, unique diagonal stitching on the seat uppers, black birch wood veneer and a satin-black ceramic finish for the gearshift on the centre console.

The SV Black also marks the first time Range Rover’s newest version of its Body-And-Soul-Seat (BASS) technology has been offered. This feature adds haptic feedback through the floor mats in addition to the seats for what Range Rover calls “an expansive and immersive listening experience, allowing occupants to physically feel the music”.

The ‘SV’ part of the SV Black’s name means that this model comes with a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine taken from BMW’s M division with 606bhp going through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. That’s enough for a 0-62mph time of 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 162mph.

Range Rover says the SV Black will go on sale later this year in five-seat, standard wheelbase form, although four or five-seat long-wheelbase configurations will also be available.

Configure your perfect Range Rover through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Range Rover from stock or top prices on used Range Rover models...