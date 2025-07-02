Range Rover Sport SV gets massive £35k price drop as it enters series-production

When Land Rover revealed the new Range Rover Sport SV, it did so with a collection of limited-run special editions, but now, nearly 18 months later, buyers can order a full series-production SV in a whole range of colour and trim options. It starts at a much more reasonable price of £139,995, or around £35k less than the least expensive ‘Edition 2’ spec, which is no longer on sale.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A large part of the price drop has to do with the expensive features generally fitted as standard to the previous Edition 1 and 2 models. These included elements such as the carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon wheels, exposed carbon bonnet and matte-paint finishes. All these will still be available in the basic SV model, but they now need to be specified separately.

Land Rover hasn’t totally done away with special editions, though, and a new SV Black is now available at £154,975. As the name suggests, this model features all-black design elements, including the paintwork, 22-inch wheels, brake calipers, exhaust outlets and – unique to this model – SV badging. Inside, the cabin’s Windsor leather is finished in black, as are the trim inserts and tread plates.

There are no technical changes to any SV model, so it continues with its colossal BMW-sourced 627bhp 4.4-litre V8 engine, plus the trick 6D suspension system that combines air-springs with a hydraulically cross-linked damper arrangement.

As well as the high-end SV range, there is also a new Range Rover Sport Stealth Edition. This model has a similar combination of blacked-out details, but can be specified in both black and grey exterior paint finishes. This is also the first Range Rover Sport to be available with the Defender’s satin protective film, in effect giving the paintwork a matte finish while protecting it at the same time.

The Stealth Edition is based on the mid-range Dynamic SE model, and can be had with either a D300 diesel or P460e plug-in hybrid powertrain option, starting at £101,570.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...