News

Ultra-exclusive new Range Rover SV Burford Edition inspired by a quaint Cotswold town

Just 10 examples of the super-limited Burford Edition Range Rover will be available

by: Alastair Crooks
3 Apr 2024
New Range Rover SV Burford Edition - side10

It might be a common sight in cities, but the Range Rover is an icon of the British countryside and now there’s a new model to reflect this status called the Range Rover SV Burford Edition. 

Land Rover says the new SV Burford Edition of its luxury SUV flagship “represents the pinnacle of Range Rover personalisation” and “is the ultimate statement of luxury”. The British firm also says the colour palette used on the car is inspired by England's largest Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the town of Burford in the Cotswolds in particular.

The Burford Edition is based on the SV P615 V8 Long Wheelbase Range Rover and as a result has the same 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 as that car, putting out 606bhp for a 4.4-second 0-62mph time and 162mph top speed. Power is naturally sent to all for wheels and goes through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. 

What helps the Burford Edition stand out from more mundane luxury SUVs is the bespoke Aether Grey exterior satin paint and metal script badging. Inside there’s a two-tone colourway made from Light Cloud and Cinder Grey. Given the Range Rover Long Wheelbase is the size of most domestic lounges, it’s perhaps fitting there are colour-coordinating scatter cushions included in the package. 

New Range Rover SV Burford Edition - dash10

Patrick McGillycuddy, Managing Director or JLR spoke on the Burford Edition: “The Burford Edition builds on Range Rover’s exclusivity and luxury, and captures the essence of the Cotswolds – one of the most beautiful locations in the UK and the heartland of Range Rover.”

Exclusivity is assured with just 10 units of the Burford Edition being made, Land Rover also says clients can work with Range Rover’s in-house designers to curate their own colour and trim themes so it’s possible no two Burford Edition will be alike.

In terms of pricing, Land Rover hasn’t announced that yet, but given that the SV P615 V8 Long Wheelbase costs from £192,000, the SV Burford Edition could easily break the £200,000 mark and then some.  

Click here for our list of the best SUVs on sale...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

