We have a new pope! Pope Leo the 14th has been announced as the next man to take the seat at the head of the Catholic church in Rome. Once the formalities have been taken care of, the minds of faithful car fans will eventually but inevitably turn to the nature of his new wheels so we've assembled the best popemobiles of the past right here as food for thought.

The Holy See came somewhat late to the age of the motorcar, with the pope having been in a sort of lockdown at the Vatican from the fall of Rome in the 1870s to the late 1920s when the thorny ‘Roman question’ was finally settled by treaty with a unified Italy.

Since the 1930s though, the Vatican and a series of popes have been associated with a huge range of luxury and bespoke vehicles at home and on tour around the world. Some were ostentatious and exotic, others utilitarian and practical, and the history of these so-called ‘popemobiles’ is fascinating and incredibly varied.

Of course, with almost a century of automotive history, we don’t have the space to list every papal conveyance, but we have rounded-up our pick of the 21 most interesting popemobiles to have seen service around the world, including the very latest wheels to grace the Vatican's garage. Read on to find out more…

Graham Paige 837

The first car ever to transport a Supreme Pontiff - and by default the first-ever popemobile, even if the term had yet to be invented - was the Graham Paige 837 presented to Pope Pius X1 by the Graham brothers in 1929.