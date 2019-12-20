What defines cool? It’s a tough question to answer because everyone has their own way of thinking about the concept. A car that one person thinks is ultra-cool might seem boring to another. However, we can sort out some kind of consensus right here, following a cool car poll of the best-placed people in the world to work this all out: Auto Express readers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Some cars are cool because of the association they have with the culture in a certain time period, whether that’s via appearances in movies, TV, books or even on posters. Some are cool the moment they appear thanks to brilliant design, and others are made cooler by motorsport success. There are so many reasons why a car can be cool: looks, achievements, technology and performance can all play a part.

Racing or rallying pedigree is a great way to make your car cool among fans of that particular sport, so rally fans love models driven by the top drivers to big wins. Rare cars with a short production run like the Lancia Stratos add a bit of mystique to the mix as they aren’t just motorsport successes, but also exciting to spot because you so rarely see them.

Even the name can help too. We wonder if the Shelby Cobra would be considered quite as cool without its lethal-sounding name. The McLaren F1 uses its maker’s high performance heritage to add a cool factor with its title as well.