History of the Ford Capri: models, specs and the controversial 2024 return

The Capri remained on sale until 1986, with its sales gradually declining each year as drivers grew more strongly enticed by smaller, faster and more practical hot hatchbacks.

Fourth generation Ford Capri (2024 – )

In 2010, Ford flirted with the idea of reviving the Capri nameplate with a new Focus-based three-door hatchback coupe, designed to rival the Volkswagen Scirocco, but its plans didn’t progress past the initial stage of design. Fast forward to 2024 and, after an almost 40-year hiatus, Ford decided it was finally time to revive the Ford Capri nameplate.

Speculation that Ford was planning on reviving the Capri name began circulating in the first half of 2023. Early spy shots of this upcoming car under camouflage surfaced in November of the same year.

The Mk4 Capri was officially launched on 10 July 2024, and like previous generations of Capri, it borrows much of its running gear and technology from other cars – in this case its Ford Explorer SUV stablemate, as well as cars like the Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.5 – all of which share the same MEB platform from the Volkswagen Group.

Unlike Capri’s of old, the Mk4 Capri doesn’t have a wide variety of engines…or an engine at all for that matter. The new Capri is an all-electric car and is available with three different battery packs. From launch you could spec the Capri with a 79kWh or 77kWh battery with a maximum range of up to 390 miles for single-motor rear-wheel drive cars, or up to 348 miles for twin-motor cars.

While the latest Ford Capri might have moved away from the fastback two-door coupe recipe of the original, the Mk4 still has the performance credentials to back up its illustrious nameplate. Rear-drive single motor cars produce up to 282bhp, completing the 0-62mph dash in just 6.3 seconds. Twin-motor cars produce up to 335bhp and slash almost a second off the 0-62mph time.

If you were buying a Ford Capri when it launched in 1969, it would have cost the princely sum of £890, or just over £12,500 when adjusted for inflation. The Mk4 Capri costs a little more than that though, with a starting price of £48,075 for the entry level car and rising to £56,175 for the range-topping version.

Whatever you think of the latest car to carry the name, Ford Capri remains an icon - loved by enthusiasts and well worth its place in automotive history for the way it made sports coupe style and performance accessible to mainstream car buyers.

Have you ever owned a Ford Capri? Tell us about your experience in the comments section below…