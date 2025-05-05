Car Deal of the Day: There’s nothing controversial about the Ford Capri for £235 a month

Excellent spec with free metallic paint

The revival of the Capri name might have proved controversial, but there's nothing to get hot-under-the-collar about with the price. We've spotted the electric coupe-SUV being offered for less than £235 a month right now.

Lease deals on the new Ford Capri just keep getting cheaper and cheaper, and this one, from Carparison via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is the cheapest we've seen.

A reasonable £3,107.76 is required as an initial payment, followed by a monthly outlay of £234.08, for a total of 24 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be bumped up to 8,000 for an extra £21.20 a month should you need more flexibility.

This deal bags you a Capri Select. It's the lesser of the two specs available (an even cheaper Style is due soon) but it's still feature-packed.

Niceties include heated sports seats, a 12-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory and a massage function, a wireless charging pad, and a portrait-shaped 14.6-inch touchscreen. Plus, this deal also throws in metallic paint for free.

The interior itself is modern, without a hint of the retro design you might expect. The dashboard is carried over in its entirely from the Explorer electric SUV, so you can expect a quality feel and simple-to-use touchscreen. Despite that sloping roofline room in the back passenger space is generous, and there's a sizeable 572-litre boot.

Powering the Capri is a 282bhp electric motor that sends its juice to the rear wheels, and there’s a 77kWh battery pack. It's a sprightly car with 0-62mph taking a very brisk 6.4 seconds, and the Capri has a more dynamic feel than the Volkswagen ID models it shares so much componentry with. Range, meanwhile, stands at a claimed 389 miles; in our testing that equates to around 250 in the winter and over 300 in the summer.

