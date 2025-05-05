Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: There’s nothing controversial about the Ford Capri for £235 a month

The revival of the Ford Capri comes surprisingly cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 May

By:Steve Walker
5 May 2025
Ford Capri - front tracking
  • Excellent spec with free metallic paint
  • 282bhp, 389-mile range
  • Just £234.08 a month

The revival of the Capri name might have proved controversial, but there's nothing to get hot-under-the-collar about with the price. We've spotted the electric coupe-SUV being offered for less than £235 a month right now.

Lease deals on the new Ford Capri just keep getting cheaper and cheaper, and this one, from Carparison via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is the cheapest we've seen. 

A reasonable £3,107.76 is required as an initial payment, followed by a monthly outlay of £234.08, for a total of 24 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be bumped up to 8,000 for an extra £21.20 a month should you need more flexibility.

This deal bags you a Capri Select. It's the lesser of the two specs available (an even cheaper Style is due soon) but it's still feature-packed.

Niceties include heated sports seats, a 12-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory and a massage function, a wireless charging pad, and a portrait-shaped 14.6-inch touchscreen. Plus, this deal also throws in metallic paint for free.

Ford Capri - interior

The interior itself is modern, without a hint of the retro design you might expect. The dashboard is carried over in its entirely from the Explorer electric SUV, so you can expect a quality feel and simple-to-use touchscreen. Despite that sloping roofline room in the back passenger space is generous, and there's a sizeable 572-litre boot.

Powering the Capri is a 282bhp electric motor that sends its juice to the rear wheels, and there’s a 77kWh battery pack. It's a sprightly car with 0-62mph taking a very brisk 6.4 seconds, and the Capri has a more dynamic feel than the Volkswagen ID models it shares so much componentry with. Range, meanwhile, stands at a claimed 389 miles; in our testing that equates to around 250 in the winter and over 300 in the summer.         

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Capri leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Capri hub page

Check out the Ford Capri deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Steve Walker
