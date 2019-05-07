Best used coupes to buy 2025
If you want an appealing car that mixes performance with style, these used coupes will tick a lot of boxes
Coupes are cut from the same sort of cloth as sports cars, with importance placed on style, driving fun and performance ahead of more mundane things like practicality or fuel economy. Brand new coupes can be costly but, fortunately, the second-hand market is full of these rakish motors that you can buy with both your head and your heart. Our best used coupes offer plenty of appeal for your money.
Our definition of the coupe for the purposes of this list is something that has the classic two-door coupe bodystyle but also offers greater all-round abilities than a thoroughbred sports car. A good coupe should be great to drive but also comfortable and practical enough to use day-to-day.
Best used coupes to buy
Our road testers have thoroughly tested every coupe that you can buy in the UK, making sure that they are as nice to live with as they are to look at. Read on to find the best used coupes that you can buy right now, listed below.
1. Mercedes C-Class Coupe
The W205-generation Mercedes C-Class Coupe came along in 2015 and was a huge hit for Mercedes, taking the fight admirably to the BMW 4 Series and its forebears.
True, it's 10 years old now, but we think it still looks fresh. The 'Panamericana' grille that Mercedes has used on its models in recent years suits its proportions and gives the C-Class a purposeful look, along with a swooping body line and svelte profile. Away from the lovely 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 in the C 43 and the rampaging 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 in the C 63, the C-Class Coupe has a mix of appealing petrol and diesel engines. The 2.1-litre four-cylinder diesel is efficient, and in C 250 d guise gets 500Nm of torque, but it’s grumbly at low speeds.
The petrols suit the C-Class Coupe better – the C 200’s 181bhp offers adequate performance, but the C 300’s 242bhp provides much more lusty performance, as shown by its 0-62mph time of less than six seconds.
Where current Mercedes models have moved towards massive screens covering the dashboard, we think this generation of C-Class is more understated, and is ageing gracefully inside. The switchgear has a high-quality feel, and there’s a sense of shrunken Mercedes S-Class to the cabin overall.
It was expensive to buy new, but depreciation has slowed in recent years, making the C-Class Coupe a great used buy. Pricing for second-hand examples of the two-door C-Class start from just over £10,000 via the Auto Express Buy a Car service, although that’ll typically get you a lesser-powered diesel. Petrol cars tend to come in at a few thousand pounds more.
Used Mercedes C-Class Coupe deals
2. Porsche Cayman
The 981 generation of Porsche’s mid-engined sports car brought the Cayman closer to the 911, not just in terms of size, but in driving dynamics, too. Like its forebear, the Porsche Cayman used a selection of flat-six engines, including a 271bhp 2.7-litre in the standard car, a 321bhp 3.4-litre in the S and GTS (336bhp) and finally a 380bhp 3.8-litre in the GT4. Whichever model you go for, it'll be a pleasure to drive.
3. Audi A5 Coupe
The Audi A5 Coupe is a little more spacious than the C-Class Coupe, and we actually prefer the diesel options in the Audi. You’ll do well to find a used example that isn’t monochrome-coloured inside and out, but there’s no denying it’s a handsome thing. While the Audi A5 isn’t the most dynamically adept coupe, you’ll enjoy covering great distances with ease in its smart-looking cabin.
4. BMW 4 Series
The second-generation BMW 4 Series can be had for just over £20,000. It’s a coupe that excels in many areas – xDrive four-wheel drive gives it sure-footedness and the four-cylinder engines are surprisingly efficient, especially the diesels. If you want the most fun, ignore those and listen to the purists by going for the straight-six rear-wheel-drive petrol models.
5. Ford Mustang GT
The previous-generation Ford Mustang was the first right-hand-drive version and provided a refreshing muscle car alternative to the German competition. You could get a 2.3-litre turbo four-cylinder (which is excellent in the Focus RS), but to experience the Mustang in all its glory, go with that wonderfully sonorous 5.0-litre V8. Mustangs hold their value well, so you’ll be looking at over £20,000.
6. Peugeot RCZ
Combining eye-catching looks, a healthy dose of Gallic charm and engaging driving dynamics, the Peugeot RCZ should be on any fashion-conscious buyer’s shopping list. The interior is carried over from the 308 hatchback and the rear seats are cramped, but there is plenty of kit.
7. Alfa Romeo Brera
With its distinctive looks and tempting prices, the Alfa Romeo Brera is a great left-field choice for buyers looking to cut a dash without spending much cash. Slightly cumbersome handling means the Alfa Romeo isn’t quite as much fun to drive as you might expect, but the rasping four-cylinder and growling V6 motors sound great.
8. Toyota GT86
The Toyota GT86 is about as pure as used coupes come, and is the result of a joint venture between Toyota and Subaru which saw the latter create the BRZ. First on sale in the UK in 2012, the GT86 used a 2.0-litre boxer engine that delivered 197bhp via either a six-speed manual or auto transmission. The manual gearbox is a delight to use, while the rear-wheel drive set-up helped the GT86 quickly earn plaudits for its sensational handling. The GT86 has never sold in huge numbers in the UK, so there are never many used models on sale at any given time. Its relative rarity keeps their prices up, so you may need to travel further afield to find an example that ticks all of your boxes.
9. Audi TT
Audi really moved the TT on with the Mk3, so much so that it first teased us with the interior at the Consumer Electronics Show back in 2014. That’s because the Audi TT is packed with tech – it was Audi’s first model to use its Virtual Cockpit, a 12.3-inch digital panel that showed a sat-nav map and all the infotainment functions in front of the driver. There’s no central screen here. This setup makes for a beautifully minimalist cabin, and it’s loaded with high-quality materials. Touches such as heated seat and climate control switchgear being inside the air vents were revolutionary at the time.
