​​Coupes are cut from the same sort of cloth as sports cars, with importance placed on style, driving fun and performance ahead of more mundane things like practicality or fuel economy. Brand new coupes can be costly but, fortunately, the second-hand market is full of these rakish motors that you can buy with both your head and your heart. Our best used coupes offer plenty of appeal for your money.

Our definition of the coupe for the purposes of this list is something that has the classic two-door coupe bodystyle but also offers greater all-round abilities than a thoroughbred sports car. A good coupe should be great to drive but also comfortable and practical enough to use day-to-day.

Best used coupes to buy

Our road testers have thoroughly tested every coupe that you can buy in the UK, making sure that they are as nice to live with as they are to look at. Read on to find the best used coupes that you can buy right now, listed below.

1. Mercedes C-Class Coupe

The W205-generation Mercedes C-Class Coupe came along in 2015 and was a huge hit for Mercedes, taking the fight admirably to the BMW 4 Series and its forebears.

True, it's 10 years old now, but we think it still looks fresh. The 'Panamericana' grille that Mercedes has used on its models in recent years suits its proportions and gives the C-Class a purposeful look, along with a swooping body line and svelte profile. Away from the lovely 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 in the C 43 and the rampaging 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 in the C 63, the C-Class Coupe has a mix of appealing petrol and diesel engines. The 2.1-litre four-cylinder diesel is efficient, and in C 250 d guise gets 500Nm of torque, but it’s grumbly at low speeds.