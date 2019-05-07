Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Best used coupes to buy 2025

If you want an appealing car that mixes performance with style, these used coupes will tick a lot of boxes

By:Alex Ingram
19 Nov 2025
Best used coupes - header image10

​​Coupes are cut from the same sort of cloth as sports cars, with importance placed on style, driving fun and performance ahead of more mundane things like practicality or fuel economy. Brand new coupes can be costly but, fortunately, the second-hand market is full of these rakish motors that you can buy with both your head and your heart. Our best used coupes offer plenty of appeal for your money.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our definition of the coupe for the purposes of this list is something that has the classic two-door coupe bodystyle but also offers greater all-round abilities than a thoroughbred sports car. A good coupe should be great to drive but also comfortable and practical enough to use day-to-day. 

Best used coupes to buy

Our road testers have thoroughly tested every coupe that you can buy in the UK, making sure that they are as nice to live with as they are to look at. Read on to find the best used coupes that you can buy right now, listed below.

1. Mercedes C-Class Coupe

Mercedes C-Class Coupe - best used cars to buy10

The W205-generation Mercedes C-Class Coupe came along in 2015 and was a huge hit for Mercedes, taking the fight admirably to the BMW 4 Series and its forebears.

True, it's 10 years old now, but we think it still looks fresh. The 'Panamericana' grille that Mercedes has used on its models in recent years suits its proportions and gives the C-Class a purposeful look, along with a swooping body line and svelte profile. Away from the lovely 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 in the C 43 and the rampaging 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 in the C 63, the C-Class Coupe has a mix of appealing petrol and diesel engines. The 2.1-litre four-cylinder diesel is efficient, and in C 250 d guise gets 500Nm of torque, but it’s grumbly at low speeds.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The petrols suit the C-Class Coupe better – the C 200’s 181bhp offers adequate performance, but the C 300’s 242bhp provides much more lusty performance, as shown by its 0-62mph time of less than six seconds.

Where current Mercedes models have moved towards massive screens covering the dashboard, we think this generation of C-Class is more understated, and is ageing gracefully inside. The switchgear has a high-quality feel, and there’s a sense of shrunken Mercedes S-Class to the cabin overall.

It was expensive to buy new, but depreciation has slowed in recent years, making the C-Class Coupe a great used buy. Pricing for second-hand examples of the two-door C-Class start from just over £10,000 via the Auto Express Buy a Car service, although that’ll typically get you a lesser-powered diesel. Petrol cars tend to come in at a few thousand pounds more.

Used Mercedes C-Class Coupe deals

2. Porsche Cayman

Porsche 718 Cayman - front tracking10

The 981 generation of Porsche’s mid-engined sports car brought the Cayman closer to the 911, not just in terms of size, but in driving dynamics, too. Like its forebear, the Porsche Cayman used a selection of flat-six engines, including a 271bhp 2.7-litre in the standard car, a 321bhp 3.4-litre in the S and GTS (336bhp) and finally a 380bhp 3.8-litre in the GT4. Whichever model you go for, it'll be a pleasure to drive.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used Porsche Cayman deals

3. Audi A5 Coupe

Audi A5 Coupe - front tracking10

The Audi A5 Coupe is a little more spacious than the C-Class Coupe, and we actually prefer the diesel options in the Audi. You’ll do well to find a used example that isn’t monochrome-coloured inside and out, but  there’s no denying it’s a handsome thing. While the Audi A5 isn’t the most dynamically adept coupe, you’ll enjoy covering great distances with ease in its smart-looking cabin.

Used Audi A5 deals

4. BMW 4 Series

BMW 4 Series - front tracking10

The second-generation BMW 4 Series can be had for just over £20,000. It’s a coupe that excels in many areas – xDrive four-wheel drive gives it sure-footedness and the four-cylinder engines are surprisingly efficient, especially the diesels. If you want the most fun, ignore those and listen to the purists by going for the straight-six rear-wheel-drive petrol models.

Used BMW 4 Series deals

5. Ford Mustang GT

Ford Mustang - front tracking10

The previous-generation Ford Mustang was the first right-hand-drive version and provided a refreshing muscle car alternative to the German competition. You could get a 2.3-litre turbo four-cylinder (which is excellent in the Focus RS), but to experience the Mustang in all its glory, go with that wonderfully sonorous 5.0-litre V8. Mustangs hold their value well, so you’ll be looking at over £20,000.

Used Ford Mustang deals

6. Peugeot RCZ

Peugeot RCZ - front tracking10

Combining eye-catching looks, a healthy dose of Gallic charm and engaging driving dynamics, the Peugeot RCZ should be on any fashion-conscious buyer’s shopping list. The interior is carried over from the 308 hatchback and the rear seats are cramped, but there is plenty of kit.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used Peugeot RCZ deals

7. Alfa Romeo Brera

Alfa Romeo Brera - front cornering10

With its distinctive looks and tempting prices, the Alfa Romeo Brera is a great left-field choice for buyers looking to cut a dash without spending much cash. Slightly cumbersome handling means the Alfa Romeo isn’t quite as much fun to drive as you might expect, but the rasping four-cylinder and growling V6 motors sound great.

Used Alfa Romeo deals

8. Toyota GT86

Toyota GT86 - front tracking10

The Toyota GT86 is about as pure as used coupes come, and is the result of a joint venture between Toyota and Subaru which saw the latter create the BRZ. First on sale in the UK in 2012, the GT86 used a 2.0-litre boxer engine that delivered 197bhp via either a six-speed manual or auto transmission. The manual gearbox is a delight to use, while the rear-wheel drive set-up helped the GT86 quickly earn plaudits for its sensational handling. The GT86 has never sold in huge numbers in the UK, so there are never many used models on sale at any given time. Its relative rarity keeps their prices up, so you may need to travel further afield to find an example that ticks all of your boxes.

Used Toyota GT86 deals

9. Audi TT

Audi TT - front tracking10

Audi really moved the TT on with the Mk3, so much so that it first teased us with the interior at the Consumer Electronics Show back in 2014. That’s because the Audi TT is packed with tech – it was Audi’s first model to use its Virtual Cockpit, a 12.3-inch digital panel that showed a sat-nav map and all the infotainment functions in front of the driver. There’s no central screen here. This setup makes for a beautifully minimalist cabin, and it’s loaded with high-quality materials. Touches such as heated seat and climate control switchgear being inside the air vents were revolutionary at the time.

The best used cars to buy now

Click the links in the table for our in-depth guide to all the top models in each sector.

Used Car of the Year 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used city car 2025Fiat 500e
Best used supermini 2025Skoda Fabia
Best used compact family car 2025Hyundai Ioniq
Best used family car 2025Vauxhall Insignia
Best used estate car 2025Skoda Octavia
Best used small SUV 2025Ford Puma
Best used mid-size SUV 2025Dacia Duster
Best used large SUV 2025Kia Sorento
Best used compact executive 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used executive car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used luxury car 2025Audi A8
Best used MPV 2025Dacia Jogger
Best used coupe 2025Mercedes C-Class Coupe
Best used convertible 2025Mini Convertible
Best used hot hatchback 2025Ford Fiesta ST
Best used sports car 2025Porsche 911 (2011-19)
Best used hybrid car 2025Toyota Yaris
Best used electric car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used van 2025Ford Transit Custom

Now find out more about the best used cars to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best used cars to buy now 2025
Best used cars to buy - header

Best used cars to buy now 2025

From city cars to large family SUVs, here’s our annual pick of the star performers that’ll save you thousands when you buy them used instead of new
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Used Car of the Year 2025: BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series - best used cars to buy

Used Car of the Year 2025: BMW 3 Series

All of our category champions are brilliant, but the BMW 3 Series has got the lot and is a worthy Used Car of the Year
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Best used vans to buy 2025
Best used vans - header image

Best used vans to buy 2025

Our favourite used vans offer a cheap and practical alternative to brand new commercial vehicles
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Best used hybrid cars to buy 2025
Best used hybrid cars - header image

Best used hybrid cars to buy 2025

Want to embrace electrified driving but need the reassurance of an internal combustion engine? Try one of our favourite used hybrid cars
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Ford Puma will offer BlueCruise hands-free driving from 2026
Ford Puma - front cornering

Ford Puma will offer BlueCruise hands-free driving from 2026

Ford’s BlueCruise technology allows for ‘hands off’ driving on designated stretches of motorway
News
13 Nov 2025
Want the best used car? Take a good look at the previous owner
Opinion - owners

Want the best used car? Take a good look at the previous owner

Auto Express’ senior content editor explains why some good old-fashioned detective work can help you find the very best second-hand buy
Opinion
16 Nov 2025
Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross cornering

Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026

Five years after quitting the UK market, Japanese giant Mitsubishi Motors will be returning, thanks to IM Ltd
News
17 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content