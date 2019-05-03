The Auto Express Used Car Award winners have been announced for 2025 with our expert road testers choosing their top picks from today's used car market across all the main market sectors. Plus our overall Used Car of the Year.

Often it can be tricky to choose our overall champion, and this year was no exception; the team debated the pros and cons of all the cars in the running, taking into account the things that stood out about our top three choices.

In the end, though, we managed to settle on this year’s winner with one easy question: if it was your money, which car would you buy?

With that in mind, the answers that came back resulted in a near-unanimous decision: the BMW 3 Series is our Used Car of the Year for 2025.

It’s a car with heaps of appeal. Whether you’re in the market for a fuel-sipping diesel or a fire-breathing M3 – or anything in between – the 3 Series line-up has you covered. Plug-in hybrids allow for electric-only driving on local trips, and six-cylinder petrols are both smooth and powerful.

Then there are the various bodystyles, too. While the saloons are the most common models on the used market, the Touring estates add an extra dose of practicality without skimping on style. The separate opening glass rear panel boosts versatility in a way that is rare on other wagons, too.