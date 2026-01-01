The Fiat Panda celebrates its 45th birthday this year. That means it’s the same age as Kim Kardashian and 2009 Formula One world champ Jenson Button.

The Panda was never intended to be as racy as either of its fellow 45-year olds, but when it comes to deciding which has had the greatest success, that’s a much harder one to answer; since the original launched all that time ago, Fiat has shifted the best part of eight million units across the world.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To mark its birthday, an all-new generation has arrived: the Grande Panda moves the Panda’s game on when it comes to space, safety and tech, but it hasn’t turned its back on its humble roots, because simplicity and considered design are still key. And value is still at the heart of what the Panda offers.

To celebrate the milestone, we assembled examples of Panda past and present, and it’s clear that heart plays a big part in all of them. They may be small, but models of all ages are overflowing with personality.

Bringing the group together let us take a look at one of the most charming small car families around. We could see how the models compared, where improvements came over the years, and what, if any, traits persisted throughout the car’s 45-year life.