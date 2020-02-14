The Fiat Panda is a small city car that specialises in no-frills motoring on a budget while maintaining plenty of personality.

It’s also fair to say that it is getting on a bit, with numerous competitors having come and gone in just this third-generation Panda’s lifetime. Still, despite its age, the Panda continues to be a terrific town car, with a decent ride, spirited handling, and excellent all-round visibility.

More modern competitors to the Panda do show it up for refinement, especially when you take it on longer motorway trips, plus its interior isn’t quite up there with the class best. However, an affordable price helps to keep it competitive against rivals.

About the Fiat Panda

The Fiat Panda is part of an illustrious bloodline of small cars that has been part of Fiat’s lineup for over thirty years. The current car arrived in 2011, so it’s one of the oldest new cars on sale in the UK. Many city car competitors have come and gone within the Panda’s lifetime, though, so it’s clear that the little Fiat can still attract buyers.

A brand-new Panda is expected to arrive soon, but for now, the current model still appeals due to its quirky shape, low running costs, and relatively simple mechanical underpinnings.