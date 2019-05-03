Here our expert road testers have picked out a selection of the best used small cars including our 2025 Used City Car and Used Supermini of the Year. Each one has a great balance of practicality, comfort, fun and low running costs at an affordable price, so you can be sure that every car you'll see below is well worth considering if you're after a used car...

Best used small cars

These are our expert road testers’ top picks from the current market for used small cars…

1. Skoda Fabia - best used supermini

Those who want a Volkswagen Polo but can’t afford one. As one of the more premium options in the sector, the Polo isn’t a cheap option, but the Skoda Fabia takes all of the VW’s best bits and incorporates them into a package that’s every bit as good, at a usefully lower price.

Sure, you have to forego some of the Polo’s posher cabin materials, but you get the same engines, transmissions and tech, all wrapped up in a smart five-door supermini. Whereas previous Fabias came in estate and hatchback forms, this one comes only as the latter, but it’s a roomy one, with more head and legroom for rear-seat occupants than you might expect.

Launched in September 2021, the Fabia Mk4 came with a 1.0-litre petrol engine in non-turbo MPI form with 64bhp or 79bhp, or there was a turbocharged TSI option with 94bhp or 109bhp. By spring 2022, there was also a 148bhp 1.2 TSI version, in the Fabia Monte Carlo. The MPI engine is fine for urban driving but a bit breathless on longer runs, yet whichever powertrain you plump for, it’ll be frugal, which fits in perfectly with the Fabia’s money-saving brief.