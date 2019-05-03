Best used small cars to buy 2025
Our guide to the best used small cars, covering the top second hand city cars and superminis
British drivers simply love small cars, and since a lot of people can't afford to buy brand-new models, it stands to reason that used small cars are the most popular of all. However, which are the best small cars to buy right now?
Small cars are essentially two different types of car - superminis and city cars - although there are more and more small SUVs, which can also be a viable option as well. Superminis are the larger of the two and cars such as the Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Polo fall into this category. City cars are smaller, lighter and often have smaller engines that are focused on economy and low insurance costs. They're not as practical and are less comfortable on longer journeys, but tend to be cheaper to buy and run than superminis.
No matter which type of small car you choose, running costs and maintenance should be cheap. Strong fuel economy sweetens the deal even further, while low insurance costs are also highly beneficial, particularly for first-time drivers. The lightweight design of these cars also means that things like brakes and tyres last a long time, too. Plus, there are now a host of small electric cars to choose from.
Here our expert road testers have picked out a selection of the best used small cars including our 2025 Used City Car and Used Supermini of the Year. Each one has a great balance of practicality, comfort, fun and low running costs at an affordable price, so you can be sure that every car you'll see below is well worth considering if you're after a used car...
Best used small cars
These are our expert road testers’ top picks from the current market for used small cars…
1. Skoda Fabia - best used supermini
Those who want a Volkswagen Polo but can’t afford one. As one of the more premium options in the sector, the Polo isn’t a cheap option, but the Skoda Fabia takes all of the VW’s best bits and incorporates them into a package that’s every bit as good, at a usefully lower price.
Sure, you have to forego some of the Polo’s posher cabin materials, but you get the same engines, transmissions and tech, all wrapped up in a smart five-door supermini. Whereas previous Fabias came in estate and hatchback forms, this one comes only as the latter, but it’s a roomy one, with more head and legroom for rear-seat occupants than you might expect.
Launched in September 2021, the Fabia Mk4 came with a 1.0-litre petrol engine in non-turbo MPI form with 64bhp or 79bhp, or there was a turbocharged TSI option with 94bhp or 109bhp. By spring 2022, there was also a 148bhp 1.2 TSI version, in the Fabia Monte Carlo. The MPI engine is fine for urban driving but a bit breathless on longer runs, yet whichever powertrain you plump for, it’ll be frugal, which fits in perfectly with the Fabia’s money-saving brief.
With its roomy cabin and on-board tech, the Fabia isn’t lacking when it comes to showroom appeal, and while it isn’t the most engaging car to drive, the light controls and compliant suspension make light work of the longest drives. If you do a lot of miles, we’d suggest one of the range-topping SE L editions, with luxuries such as dual-zone climate control, navigation and cruise control.
A search via the Auto Express Buy a Car service threw up a 2022 Fabia 1.0 TSI 110 SE L for £13,999. With little more than 12,000 miles on the clock, it’s barely run-in, and is ready to give its next owners years and years of faithful use.
2. Fiat 500e - best used city car
Our favourite used city car doesn’t take up much room, but has the style and presence to outshine cars twice its size.
The Fiat 500e is the second version of the 500 for the modern era, built on the appeal of the car it succeeded. It has cutesy looks, and is a little more chunky, but at 3.6 metres long, it's still among the smallest cars on the road. And with an electric powertrain, it's better suited to urban driving than ever before, too.
There are two powertrains to choose from, the range kicking off with a 92bhp motor and a 24kWh battery – modest numbers, but in a car so small, that’s still more than enough; 0-62mph takes a sprightly 9.5 seconds. Longer trips are better suited to the 116bhp motor, thanks to its larger 42kWh battery and 199-mile range. If it's charged at home on a cheap electricity tariff, running costs are minuscule – even compared with already cheap-to-run petrol city cars.
Despite its size, the 500e feels grown up to drive. Ride comfort is great on longer trips, but it works best around town. The steering is so light, you can navigate roundabouts with your fingertips, and it has excellent all-round visibility, plus smooth and responsive electric motors that make it one of the most stress-free models we’ve driven in built-up areas. The cabin is as stylish as the outside, too, so it’s a comfortable and pleasant place to be.
Initially, high prices put some buyers off, but the good news for bargain hunters is that the used market has corrected things. The Auto Express used-car search tool threw up a 2022 model, with the larger battery and 24,000 miles on the clock, for just £11,499. Settle for higher-mileage versions of cars with the smaller battery pack, and prices are dipping below £9,000. That’s not just a bargain by EV standards, but for a city car of any type.
3. Toyota Yaris
The Yaris Mk4 was launched in 2020, but its predecessor shares its attributes of impressive reliability and low running costs. During its production run (2011-2020) the Mk3 came in 1.0 or 1.33-litre petrol, 1.4 diesel and 1.5 hybrid forms, all of which provide excellent economy. It's more practical than you might think thanks to a roomy cabin and boot, and prices start at just £2,500.
4. Hyundai i10
Hyundai’s smallest car is also one of its best. Ride and refinement are impressive, as does the range of tech – who would have thought you could buy a city car with heated seats? We found a 2019 example with a peppy 1.0-litre petrol engine and barely 30,000 miles on the clock via the Auto Express Marketplace for just £7,000 – higher-mileage models are even cheaper.
5. Vauxhall Corsa
This fifth-generation Vauxhall Corsa is a cracker of a car. It won this category last year thanks to its smart looks and classy cabin, which is as well built as anything in the segment. It's refined and available with some perky engines, and we were tempted by a 2022 1.2 SE for sale on Auto Express Buy a Car. With 42,000 miles notched up, it was being offered for just £8,995.
6. Kia Picanto
A close relative to the i10, the Kia Picanto has as much appeal as its counterpart on the used market. It’s great to drive, loaded with standard equipment, and comes with the same engines under the bonnet. In the end, the one you choose will come down to which you prefer the look of – or the best deal. We found a 2018 1.25-litre petrol with 31,000 miles on the clock for £8,000.
7. Honda Jazz
One of the most spacious and versatile cars in this segment, the Honda Jazz is also one of the most reliable. And while you won’t get any thrills behind the wheel, few cars are as easy to drive, because there’s a CVT automatic transmission as standard. When combined with the hybrid engine, you get surprisingly nippy performance, plus the possibility of 70mpg on a run.
8. Volkswagen up!
When the Volkswagen up! was axed two years ago, it was still one of our favourite city cars, despite having barely been touched since its launch in 2012. That’s because the up! was right from the outset, with its space-efficient cabin, big-car build and perky yet brilliantly frugal 1.0-litre engine. Now you can buy an up! with plenty of life left in it, from as little as £2,500.
9. Renault Clio
Through five generations, the Renault Clio has gone from strength to strength. The latest model is the best yet,
in terms of technology, safety, usability and dynamics – and with a wide choice of petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains, there’s something for everyone. That includes a 27,000-mile 1.0 TCe Iconic on Auto Express Buy a Car, for a very affordable £9,995.
10. Honda e
When the Honda e was unveiled in 2019, everyone fell in love with its design inside and out, but not its asking price or meagre 137-mile range. Now that prices have dipped to as little as £12,000 for a 30,000-mile example, the funky runabouts make a lot of sense. Crammed with kit, easy to drive and park, and achingly stylish, the Honda e is the perfect transport for urban dwellers.
