If you’re in need of a new vehicle to take on family duties, opting for a used family car could help save you money, while still keeping pace with the latest in-car technology and safety equipment. With so many used family cars on the market, selecting the best model to take on this task isn’t always easy.

Our best used family car guide focuses on maximising value for money and space while excluding any small SUVs or crossovers. Larger saloons, hatchbacks and MPVs which used to be the bread and butter of everyday family motoring may have fallen slightly out of fashion, but can offer excellent value for money.

With the family car arena being highly competitive, manufacturers have focused on upgrading the quality and technology available, with even some entry-level cars getting equipment like sat-nav, parking sensors or Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. This is great news if you’re shopping for a family car on a budget, meaning you could get more for your money.

Best used family cars

Our experts have rounded up the very best family cars on the used market, and you'll find them listed below.

1. Vauxhall Insignia

We've always liked the second-generation Vauxhall Insignia. In fact, we think so highly of the model that it has scooped our Best Used Family Car award five years in a row. In 2017 the Insignia also claimed Best Large Family Car in the Carbuyer awards – and repeated the feat in 2018. It was also the Auto Express Family Car of the Year in 2018, and then took the same gong the following year. With all those accolades behind it, it's no surprise that it comes highly recommended.