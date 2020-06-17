Best used family cars to buy 2025
Our guide to the best used family cars on sale in the UK today
If you’re in need of a new vehicle to take on family duties, opting for a used family car could help save you money, while still keeping pace with the latest in-car technology and safety equipment. With so many used family cars on the market, selecting the best model to take on this task isn’t always easy.
Our best used family car guide focuses on maximising value for money and space while excluding any small SUVs or crossovers. Larger saloons, hatchbacks and MPVs which used to be the bread and butter of everyday family motoring may have fallen slightly out of fashion, but can offer excellent value for money.
With the family car arena being highly competitive, manufacturers have focused on upgrading the quality and technology available, with even some entry-level cars getting equipment like sat-nav, parking sensors or Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. This is great news if you’re shopping for a family car on a budget, meaning you could get more for your money.
Best used family cars
Our experts have rounded up the very best family cars on the used market, and you'll find them listed below.
1. Vauxhall Insignia
We've always liked the second-generation Vauxhall Insignia. In fact, we think so highly of the model that it has scooped our Best Used Family Car award five years in a row. In 2017 the Insignia also claimed Best Large Family Car in the Carbuyer awards – and repeated the feat in 2018. It was also the Auto Express Family Car of the Year in 2018, and then took the same gong the following year. With all those accolades behind it, it's no surprise that it comes highly recommended.
Vauxhalls were always favourites among fleet buyers, but things had moved on by the time the Insignia Mk2 arrived, and the company found sales much harder to come by, with premium alternatives selling in bigger quantities. Historically one of the biggest car companies in the UK, Vauxhall didn’t even feature in the 10 top-selling brands in 2024, and this decline in popularity is given away by the fact that there aren’t as many used Insignias to go round as you might expect. That’s a shame, because this really is a very desirable family car.
In typical Vauxhall fashion the company offered a wide choice of powertrains, all turbocharged, and these initially included petrol (1.5 or 2.0-litre) and diesel (1.6 and 2.0-litre) units. Later on would come a 207bhp twin-turbo diesel, a 120bhp 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.6-litre petrol engine. Many of these engines were offered with a choice of power outputs, but whichever one you buy, it will have a roomy cabin and a user-friendly dashboard, and decent – but not quite class-leading – boot space.
Trim levels are confusing. The entry-level Design spec is quite spartan, so we’d aim for at least an SRi Nav or a Tech Line Nav. At the top of the pile is the Elite, which is genuinely luxurious; even the outer rear seats are heated, for example. Best of all, the Insignia is pretty reliable, so everything should still be working perfectly, at a fraction of its price when new.
BUY A USED VAUXHALL INSIGNIA NOW
2. Skoda Superb
The third-generation Skoda Superb is one of the most spacious family cars you can buy. There’s loads of room for five people and their luggage, while you get great value and solid build quality, efficient engines and lashings of standard equipment. Prices start at £5k, but we were taken with the 55k-mile 2018 2.0 TDI SE Technology on Auto Express Buy a Car, for just £11,499.
3. Mazda 6
Mazda has a habit of producing great-looking cars, but the Mazda 6 isn’t just a pretty face – it’s also terrific to drive, with punchy petrol and diesel engines. Loaded with kit, the cabin is a class act that feels truly premium. Sold from 2013-2022, some of the car's tech isn’t cutting edge, but with a 50k-mile high-spec five-year-old example available for around £14k, you won’t feel robbed.
4. Ford Mondeo
After a 30-year run, the Ford Mondeo was axed in 2023, and although sales had been on the slide for a while, many mourned its passing. The Mondeo offered affordable and practical motoring plus a good dose of driving enjoyment. With a wide mix of engines and trim levels, there was something for everyone. Now, even the newest Mondeos fetch no more than £20,000. Bargain!
5. Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen occupies a twilight zone between volume and premium brands, and nowhere is this more apparent than with the Passat. With lots of hi-tech features and a level of build quality that you really only get with more expensive cars, the Passat will cover huge mileages with ease. This eighth-generation edition was available new from 2015 until 2023, and prices start at just £4,000.
BUY A USED VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT NOW
6. Peugeot 508
What the Peugeot 508 lacks in space and versatility it more than makes up for in style. The sleek saloon-car silhouette actually hides a handy hatchback tailgate, while the cabin is roomy enough. A cushioned ride and excellent refinement mean the 508 laps up long trips, and there’s a PHEV option. The 508’ sleek French style isn’t limited to the exterior, as Peugeot’s i-Cockpit dashboard layout, generous equipment levels and plush materials give a surprisingly premium feel.
7. Hyundai i40
The Hyundai i40 was often overlooked when new, which means it makes a a smart used-car buy, offering a lot of car on a shoestring budget. Hyundai focused more on comfort, efficiency and in-car kit, rather than driving dynamics. Soaking up bumps in the road, the i40 is a good motorway work horse and will be cheap to run as all diesel engines, manual or automatic, can achieve over 60mpg and have the potential to travel up to 700 miles on a tank.
8. Toyota Prius
The car that introduced the concept of ‘alternative’ hybrid powertrains in the late 1990s is now so far into the mainstream that it’s a shoe-in as one of our favourite used car options for families. The model continues its pioneering mission to make everyone a hybrid driver, but there’s nothing about the current Toyota Prius to justify outmoded ‘hair shirt and sandals’ eco-warrior slurs. The Prius is simply a great family car that’s cheap to run, fully lives up to Toyota’s fantastic reliability rep, and looks good too – at least if you’re on the admiring side of its 'Marmite' styling.
