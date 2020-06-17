Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Best used family cars to buy 2025

Our guide to the best used family cars on sale in the UK today

By:Alex Ingram
19 Nov 2025
Best used family cars - header9

If you’re in need of a new vehicle to take on family duties, opting for a used family car could help save you money, while still keeping pace with the latest in-car technology and safety equipment. With so many used family cars on the market, selecting the best model to take on this task isn’t always easy. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our best used family car guide focuses on maximising value for money and space while excluding any small SUVs or crossovers. Larger saloons, hatchbacks and MPVs which used to be the bread and butter of everyday family motoring may have fallen slightly out of fashion, but can offer excellent value for money.

With the family car arena being highly competitive, manufacturers have focused on upgrading the quality and technology available, with even some entry-level cars getting equipment like sat-nav, parking sensors or Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. This is great news if you’re shopping for a family car on a budget, meaning you could get more for your money.

Best used family cars

Our experts have rounded up the very best family cars on the used market, and you'll find them listed below.

1. Vauxhall Insignia

Vauxhall Insignia - best used cars to buy9

We've always liked the second-generation Vauxhall Insignia. In fact, we think so highly of the model that it has scooped our Best Used Family Car award five years in a row. In 2017 the Insignia also claimed Best Large Family Car in the Carbuyer awards – and repeated the feat in 2018. It was also the Auto Express Family Car of the Year in 2018, and then took the same gong the following year. With all those accolades behind it, it's no surprise that it comes highly recommended.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Vauxhalls were always favourites among fleet buyers, but things had moved on by the time the Insignia Mk2 arrived, and the company found sales much harder to come by, with premium alternatives selling in bigger quantities. Historically one of the biggest car companies in the UK, Vauxhall didn’t even feature in the 10 top-selling brands in 2024, and this decline in popularity is given away by the fact that there aren’t as many used Insignias to go round as you might expect. That’s a shame, because this really is a very desirable family car.

In typical Vauxhall fashion the company offered a wide choice of powertrains, all turbocharged, and these initially included petrol (1.5 or 2.0-litre) and diesel (1.6 and 2.0-litre) units. Later on would come a 207bhp twin-turbo diesel, a 120bhp 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.6-litre petrol engine. Many of these engines were offered with a choice of power outputs, but whichever one you buy, it will have a roomy cabin and a user-friendly dashboard, and decent – but not quite class-leading – boot space.

Trim levels are confusing. The entry-level Design spec is quite spartan, so we’d aim for at least an SRi Nav or a Tech Line Nav. At the top of the pile is the Elite, which is genuinely luxurious; even the outer rear seats are heated, for example. Best of all, the Insignia is pretty reliable, so everything should still be working perfectly, at a fraction of its price when new.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

BUY A USED VAUXHALL INSIGNIA NOW

2. Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb - best used family cars9

The third-generation Skoda Superb is one of the most spacious family cars you can buy. There’s loads of room for five people and their luggage, while you get great value and solid build quality, efficient engines and lashings of standard equipment. Prices start at £5k, but we were taken with the 55k-mile 2018 2.0 TDI SE Technology on Auto Express Buy a Car, for just £11,499.

BUY A USED SKODA SUPERB NOW

3. Mazda 6

Mazda 6 - best used family cars9

Mazda has a habit of producing great-looking cars, but the Mazda 6 isn’t just a pretty face – it’s also terrific to drive, with punchy petrol and diesel engines. Loaded with kit, the cabin is a class act that feels truly premium. Sold from 2013-2022, some of the car's tech isn’t cutting edge, but with a 50k-mile high-spec five-year-old example available for around £14k, you won’t feel robbed.

BUY A USED MAZDA 6 NOW

4. Ford Mondeo

Ford Mondeo - best used family cars9

After a 30-year run, the Ford Mondeo was axed in 2023, and although sales had been on the slide for a while, many mourned its passing. The Mondeo offered affordable and practical motoring plus a good dose of driving enjoyment. With a wide mix of engines and trim levels, there was something for everyone. Now, even the newest Mondeos fetch no more than £20,000. Bargain!

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

BUY A USED FORD MONDEO NOW

5. Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Passat - best used family cars9

Volkswagen occupies a twilight zone between volume and premium brands, and nowhere is this more apparent than with the Passat. With lots of hi-tech features and a level of build quality that you really only get with more expensive cars, the Passat will cover huge mileages with ease. This eighth-generation edition was available new from 2015 until 2023, and prices start at just £4,000.

BUY A USED VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT NOW

6. Peugeot 508

Peugeot 508 - best used family cars9

What the Peugeot 508 lacks in space and versatility it more than makes up for in style. The sleek saloon-car silhouette actually hides a handy hatchback tailgate, while the cabin is roomy enough. A cushioned ride and excellent refinement mean the 508 laps up long trips, and there’s a PHEV option. The 508’ sleek French style isn’t limited to the exterior, as Peugeot’s i-Cockpit dashboard layout, generous equipment levels and plush materials give a surprisingly premium feel. 

BUY A USED PEUGEOT 508 NOW

7. Hyundai i40

Hyundai i40 - best used family cars9

The Hyundai i40 was often overlooked when new, which means it makes a  a smart used-car buy, offering a lot of car on a shoestring budget. Hyundai  focused more on comfort, efficiency and in-car kit, rather than driving dynamics. Soaking up bumps in the road, the i40 is a good motorway work horse and will be cheap to run as all diesel engines, manual or automatic, can achieve over 60mpg and have the potential to travel up to 700 miles on a tank.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

BUY A USED HYUNDAI i40 NOW

8. Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius - best used family cars9

The car that introduced the concept of ‘alternative’ hybrid powertrains in the late 1990s is now so far into the mainstream that it’s a shoe-in as one of our favourite used car options for families. The model continues its pioneering mission to make everyone a hybrid driver, but there’s nothing about the current Toyota Prius to justify outmoded ‘hair shirt and sandals’ eco-warrior slurs. The Prius is simply a great family car that’s cheap to run, fully lives up to Toyota’s fantastic reliability rep, and looks good too – at least if you’re on the admiring side of its 'Marmite' styling.

BUY A USED TOYOTA PRIUS NOW

The best used cars to buy now

Click the links in the table for our in-depth guide to all the top models in each sector.

Used Car of the Year 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used city car 2025Fiat 500e
Best used supermini 2025Skoda Fabia
Best used compact family car 2025Hyundai Ioniq
Best used family car 2025Vauxhall Insignia
Best used estate car 2025Skoda Octavia
Best used small SUV 2025Ford Puma
Best used mid-size SUV 2025Dacia Duster
Best used large SUV 2025Kia Sorento
Best used compact executive 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used executive car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used luxury car 2025Audi A8
Best used MPV 2025Dacia Jogger
Best used coupe 2025Mercedes C-Class Coupe
Best used convertible 2025Mini Convertible
Best used hot hatchback 2025Ford Fiesta ST
Best used sports car 2025Porsche 911 (2011-19)
Best used hybrid car 2025Toyota Yaris
Best used electric car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used van 2025Ford Transit Custom

Now find out more about the best used cars to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best used cars to buy now 2025
Best used cars to buy - header

Best used cars to buy now 2025

From city cars to large family SUVs, here’s our annual pick of the star performers that’ll save you thousands when you buy them used instead of new
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Best used hybrid cars to buy 2025
Best used hybrid cars - header image

Best used hybrid cars to buy 2025

Want to embrace electrified driving but need the reassurance of an internal combustion engine? Try one of our favourite used hybrid cars
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Used Car of the Year 2025: BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series - best used cars to buy

Used Car of the Year 2025: BMW 3 Series

All of our category champions are brilliant, but the BMW 3 Series has got the lot and is a worthy Used Car of the Year
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Best used vans to buy 2025
Best used vans - header image

Best used vans to buy 2025

Our favourite used vans offer a cheap and practical alternative to brand new commercial vehicles
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Ford Puma will offer BlueCruise hands-free driving from 2026
Ford Puma - front cornering

Ford Puma will offer BlueCruise hands-free driving from 2026

Ford’s BlueCruise technology allows for ‘hands off’ driving on designated stretches of motorway
News
13 Nov 2025
Want the best used car? Take a good look at the previous owner
Opinion - owners

Want the best used car? Take a good look at the previous owner

Auto Express’ senior content editor explains why some good old-fashioned detective work can help you find the very best second-hand buy
Opinion
16 Nov 2025
Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross cornering

Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026

Five years after quitting the UK market, Japanese giant Mitsubishi Motors will be returning, thanks to IM Ltd
News
17 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content