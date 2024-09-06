Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

In-depth reviews

Toyota Prius review

Efficiency remains key to the latest Toyota Prius and it's better to drive than ever. It could be more practical, though

By:Alastair Crooks
6 Sep 2024
Toyota Prius - front tracking9
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Standout design
  • Efficient hybrid system
  • Much more fun behind the wheel
  • Poor boot space
  • Rear passenger space
  • Expensive entry-level model
Is the Toyota Prius a good car?

The Toyota Prius continues to offer incredible efficiency, now combined with desirable looks. Having lost its taxi-rank crown to the Toyota Corolla, the Prius has a new-found position as a retail sales competitor, and in this respect the poor boot space might become an issue. The interior technology is a huge step on from before, and driving dynamics have significantly improved too. 

Key specs 
Fuel typePlug-in hybrid
Body styleFive-door hatchback
Powertrain2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol + electric motor
SafetyN/A
Warranty3yrs/60,000 miles (up to 10yrs/100k miles with routine franchised dealer servicing)

How much does the Toyota Prius cost? 

Having launched way back in 1997, the Toyota Prius has sold over 5 million units globally. The Prius name is an icon not just of environmentally friendly motoring but in the wider automotive world, so when we found out the latest fifth-generation model wasn’t coming to the UK, we were surprised to say the least. Initially revealed in late 2022, Toyota has run the numbers again and backtracked on its initial decision, launching the Prius in the UK in plug-in hybrid form. 

A staple of the taxi rank and latterly the Uber fleet, previous Prius models were much more popular in self-charging hybrid form than in the plug-in hybrid that arrived on the fourth-generation Prius in 2017. With the emergence of the current Corolla in 2019, especially in Toyota Corolla Touring Sports guise (our 2023 Estate of the Year) as a replacement for the hybrid Prius, Toyota is claiming the latest Prius in PHEV form will target the retail sector instead of battling against the Corolla in fleet sales. The model’s position within Toyota’s plug-in hybrid family also makes it a rival for the Toyota C-HR – although the C-HR is around £2,000 more to buy. 

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

The Prius plug-in hybrid starts at around £37,000, making it around £5,000 more expensive than the old Prius PHEV when that went off sale in 2023. Trim levels have been kept simple for the model’s return, starting with ‘Design’ and then topped off by ‘Excel’ – Toyota expects 70 per cent of Prius sales to be fulfilled by the entry-level model. There’s also just one powertrain, the plug-in hybrid.

Toyota Prius alternatives 

Despite its new-found coupe-inspired styling, the car’s pricing places it alongside PHEV family hatchbacks like the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid, Peugeot 308 plug-in hybrid and Kia Niro PHEV. The old Prius’s long-time rival, the Hyundai Ioniq, was removed from the market in 2022.

Engines, performance & drive

The Prius utilises the second generation of the brand’s TNGA platform architecture to great effect, providing a fine-riding plug-in hybrid that’s as comfortable pottering around town as it is at a motorway cruise. It’s also far nicer to drive, with a reassuring steering feel and tight body control. Road and wind noise aren’t much of an issue, but the engine can sound a little gruff when accelerating hard.  Read more about the Toyota Prius’s engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

Despite the relatively small battery, the Toyota Prius PHEV should be able to act as a pure-electric car for most buyers. Those looking to eke out the best electric range will need the lower-spec Design model on smaller wheels. The plug-in element of the plug-in hybrid system is disappointing because of painfully slow charging speeds. A low benefit-in-kind (BiK) tax is a welcome addition. Read more about the Toyota Prius’s MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The latest Toyota Prius follows the brand’s more adventurous design language seen on the C-HR small SUV, giving the Prius a more purposeful look. The interior has also been transformed, with far more plush materials than its predecessor. A larger 12.3-inch central touchscreen features on the dashboard, and it responds quickly to inputs and comes with standard sat-nav, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto if you prefer to use your own apps. Read more about the Toyota Prius’s interior, design and technology of the…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Prius’s shape compromises packaging quite severely. This hasn’t proved an issue with its position as a taxi in the past, but with a focus more on the retail side of the market this time, it could turn off some buyers. The comfortable seats up front are among the best in the class, however. Read more about the Toyota Prius’s boot space, comfort and practicality…

Safety & reliability

While the latest Toyota Prius is too new to have been included in the latest 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, the Toyota brand ranked eighth in the most recent manufacturer rankings, and two of the brand’s best-selling models came in the top 10 of the best cars to own list, so we anticipate the Prius should be dependable. Likewise, while it hasn’t been subjected to scrutiny from safety experts Euro NCAP, there are enough standard safety features fitted to the Prius to suggest it’ll score well. Read more about the Toyota Prius’s reliability and safety…

Frequently Asked Questions

Toyota suggests a service period of 12 months or 10,000 miles, in line with the serviced-activated additional warranty schedule.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content