Toyota Prius review

The Prius plug-in hybrid starts at around £37,000, making it around £5,000 more expensive than the old Prius PHEV when that went off sale in 2023. Trim levels have been kept simple for the model’s return, starting with ‘Design’ and then topped off by ‘Excel’ – Toyota expects 70 per cent of Prius sales to be fulfilled by the entry-level model. There’s also just one powertrain, the plug-in hybrid.

Toyota Prius alternatives

Despite its new-found coupe-inspired styling, the car’s pricing places it alongside PHEV family hatchbacks like the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid, Peugeot 308 plug-in hybrid and Kia Niro PHEV. The old Prius’s long-time rival, the Hyundai Ioniq, was removed from the market in 2022.

Engines, performance & drive

The Prius utilises the second generation of the brand’s TNGA platform architecture to great effect, providing a fine-riding plug-in hybrid that’s as comfortable pottering around town as it is at a motorway cruise. It’s also far nicer to drive, with a reassuring steering feel and tight body control. Road and wind noise aren’t much of an issue, but the engine can sound a little gruff when accelerating hard. Read more about the Toyota Prius’s engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

Despite the relatively small battery, the Toyota Prius PHEV should be able to act as a pure-electric car for most buyers. Those looking to eke out the best electric range will need the lower-spec Design model on smaller wheels. The plug-in element of the plug-in hybrid system is disappointing because of painfully slow charging speeds. A low benefit-in-kind (BiK) tax is a welcome addition. Read more about the Toyota Prius’s MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The latest Toyota Prius follows the brand’s more adventurous design language seen on the C-HR small SUV, giving the Prius a more purposeful look. The interior has also been transformed, with far more plush materials than its predecessor. A larger 12.3-inch central touchscreen features on the dashboard, and it responds quickly to inputs and comes with standard sat-nav, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto if you prefer to use your own apps. Read more about the Toyota Prius’s interior, design and technology of the…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Prius’s shape compromises packaging quite severely. This hasn’t proved an issue with its position as a taxi in the past, but with a focus more on the retail side of the market this time, it could turn off some buyers. The comfortable seats up front are among the best in the class, however. Read more about the Toyota Prius’s boot space, comfort and practicality…

Safety & reliability

While the latest Toyota Prius is too new to have been included in the latest 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, the Toyota brand ranked eighth in the most recent manufacturer rankings, and two of the brand’s best-selling models came in the top 10 of the best cars to own list, so we anticipate the Prius should be dependable. Likewise, while it hasn’t been subjected to scrutiny from safety experts Euro NCAP, there are enough standard safety features fitted to the Prius to suggest it’ll score well. Read more about the Toyota Prius’s reliability and safety…