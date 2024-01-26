The Toyota C-HR impresses with excellent real-world efficiency, a plush cabin, and an interior filled with tech that’s easy to use. Being a modern Toyota, it comes as standard with many safety features, and – like the original – its all-hybrid engine lineup means low emissions. And credit should be given to the designers for keeping the same bold styling that made the Mk1 such a hit, because this Mk2 version looks just as dramatic. The 2.0 Hybrid we’ve driven so far provides plenty of performance for everyday driving, but it only comes with GR Sport trim, making this hybrid option very expensive compared with rivals. Opting for the well-equipped Design trim would be better value for money, even if you would have to go for the less powerful 1.8 Hybrid. Key specs Fuel type petrol/electric hybrid Body style 5-door small SUV Powertrain 1.8-litre, 4cyl petrol plus electric motor 2.0-litre, 4cyl petrol plus electric motor Safety N/A Warranty 3yrs/60k miles (up to 10yrs/100k miles with routine franchised dealer servicing) Toyota C-HR: price, specs and rivals Did you know that the name Toyota C-HR stands for Coupe High Rider? Well, now you do. The C-HR is now in its second generation, following on from the popular first-generation Toyota C-HR, sold between 2016 and 2023. It's an efficient hybrid SUV available in full and plug-in hybrid forms, and it competes with the likes of the Hyundai Kona, Honda HR-V, Kia Niro, Nissan Qashqai, Renault Captur, and Suzuki S-Cross.

For the first time, the hybrid C-HR gains a company-car-friendly plug-in hybrid version, following the lead of its bigger Toyota RAV4 sibling. The PHEV C-HR comes with a 13.6kWh battery pack that should be good for an all-electric range of up to 41 miles. There are two traditional full hybrid choices, starting with a 138bhp 1.8 Hybrid, and then a 194bhp 2.0 Hybrid. All engines come with a CVT automatic gearbox. All C-HRs are well-equipped. The entry-level Icon trim gets 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reversing camera, LED head lights, and a seven-inch multi-information display for the driver. Toyota Safety Sense also comes as standard, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, and road sign recognition. Mid-range Design is the pick of the range because it adds front and rear parking sensors to ease the stress of slotting it into a tight car park bay, along with several other niceties. You get 18-inch alloys, heated front seats with power lumbar adjustment, wireless phone charging, rear-cross traffic alert, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The poshest Excel trim adds 19-inch alloys, LED adaptive headlights, part artificial leather and suede upholstery, a panoramic glass roof, a 360-degree camera system, a driver monitoring system, and front cross-traffic alert.

Those seeking something with a sportier look (and the more powerful 2.0-litre) might consider the GR Sport, which gets 20-inch alloys, and a contrasting roof colour. There are some additional goodies from the 64-colour ambient interior lighting, a more advanced Naneo air filtration system to filter out finer particles in the climate control system, and an uprated nine-speaker JBL sound system. The only major downside of the C-HR is the rather stiff pricing. This Hyundai Kona-sized car starts near where that rival stops, at just under £31,500. Fancy the more powerful 2.0-litre? Then you'll need over £40,500 for a GR Sport model. Pricing for the plug-in hybrid is slightly more reasonable, at just over £39,000, but for similar money, you could have our preferred version of the Kona Electric that'll be even better for company car drivers paying Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax. 26 Engines, performance & drive The 1.8 Hybrid will no doubt provide the Toyota C-HR with enough performance: the 2.0 Hybrid is pricey Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Toyota C-HR 1.8 Hybrid 138bhp 10.2 seconds 106mph Toyota C-HR 2.0 Hybrid 194bhp 8.1 seconds 112mph Toyota C-HR 2.0 PHEV 220bhp 7.2 seconds 111mph Being based on the same TNGA platform as the Toyota Corolla means the latest C-HR starts out with some excellent qualities when it comes to the driving experience. Around town is where the C-HR impresses most, with a well-judged ride that, while a little firm at times, still has enough compliance (even in range-topping GR Sport with the biggest 20-inch wheels) over urban speed bumps and sudden impacts with potholes to give it a more comfortable ride than a Nissan Juke. If comfort is your main priority, then we reckon the smaller 17-inch wheels of Icon trim, or the 18-inch wheels of mid-range Design are the way to go. The C-HR is well-controlled in terms of body movements because it doesn't lean quite as much as a Hyundai Kona or Honda HR-V.

The full hybrid system you get with the 1.8 and 2.0 (the latter being the only one we’ve experienced so far) excels around town. There’s more than enough electric shove for the car to pull away smartly and in silence – and trundling around at 20mph or 30mph, the C-HR is absolutely in its comfort zone. Going beyond the city limits is where the old C-HR struggled because the revs used to soar whenever you asked for more than moderate acceleration, and trying to maintain speed up a hill would often become quite a noisy affair. This latest C-HR (admittedly in the more powerful of its two hybrid forms) seems much more comfortable with life. Sure, the engine still drones if you ask for maximum acceleration, but its extra power means you’ll get up to speed quicker, and you can get back to cruising sooner. Once up to motorway cruising speed, wind and road noise compare well with immediate rivals. We found that road noise was noticeable, but that is a common complaint with cars sporting large 20-inch wheels, so we expect lesser trim levels with smaller wheels to be quieter. On the whole, the C-HR is a decent hybrid SUV to drive. We’d never go as far as to suggest there’s much fun or genuine driver involvement to be had, because there’s just too much going on between you and the engine itself for that. You’d need a more traditionally powered petrol small SUV, like the Ford Puma, using a manual gearbox, in order to feel involved in the driving experience. However, it is possible to lean on the body control afforded by the TNGA underpinnings, use intelligent accelerator inputs to make the transmission behave more like a conventional auto, and you can maintain genuinely swift progress on a twisting road.

One word of caution, though. Due to the C-HR having to comply with the latest 2024 safety regulations requiring additional assistance technology such as speed limit warnings and lane keeping assistance, you’ll notice many more warning ‘bongs’ during your drive. We reckon you – like us – will become quite bored of all these alerts and want to turn them off. It is possible to do this using a menu in the digital instrument cluster, but it takes many button presses and must be done every time you restart the car. 26 MPG & running costs 1.8 and 2.0-litre Hybrids compare well with petrol-only rivals, while PHEV should lure in more company car buyers Model MPG CO2 Insurance group Toyota C-HR 1.8 Hybrid Icon 60.1mpg 105g/km 20 Toyota C-HR 2.0 Hybrid GR Sport 57.7mpg 110g/km 27 Toyota C-HR 2.0 PHEV 313.8mpg 19g/km N/A All of the engines in the C-HR line-up have hybrid technology, so when we discuss which version is thirstiest, it’ll still be far more frugal than rivals using only petrol power. Technically, the 2.0 Hybrid in GR Sport form is the least efficient version, managing ‘only’ 57.7mpg and 110g/km emissions. That’s still leagues ahead of the base 1.0-litre Hyundai Kona that averages nearly 10mpg less. The best model that isn’t the plug-in hybrid model is the smaller 1.8 Hybrid. It has a combined WLTP economy figure of 60.1mpg (exactly the same as the equivalent Kona Hybrid) and emissions of 115g/km. Based on our experience with hybrid cars, the fuel economy will improve in urban conditions, unlike a normal petrol, where the economy would suffer. It’s not uncommon for the car to report that it has spent more than 70 per cent of short journeys running on electric alone – and that’s with the powertrain left in Normal (rather than Eco) mode.

And, of course, you never have to plug in either the 1.8 or 2.0 Hybrid models – a major benefit to anyone looking to go electric but doesn’t have ready access to plug-in charging at home. The C-HR PHEV does require you to plug it in, and doing so regularly should see you get even more stellar average fuel efficiency numbers – even if you’re unlikely to see anything close to the 313.8mpg combined number in the real world. Its emissions of just 19g/km are impressive, and mean low road tax costs. The plug-in model uses a 13.6kWh battery, which should provide up to 41 miles of electric range, allowing it to sneak into a lower Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax band than the Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV. Insurance groups The C-HR starts in insurance group 20 for the entry-level 1.8 Hybrid Icon, rising to group 22 for the 1.8 Hybrid Excel. The more powerful 2.0 Hybrid in GR Sport trim jumps to group 27. Compared with other hybrid small SUVs, the C-HR will cost more to insure than the Kona, which sits in group 16 for the 1.6 Hybrid Advance model. However, if you need something that’ll cost even less to insure, look at the entry-level SEAT Ateca 1.0 TSI SE because that is in group 10.

You can get personalised car insurance quotes fast with our comparison tool powered by Quotezone... Depreciation Residual values are likely to be good rather than outstanding for the C-HR. The range averages between 48 per cent of its resale value over three years and 36,000 miles for the 1.8 Hybrid Excel, and 54 per cent for the entry-level 1.8 Hybrid Icon. Our favourite small SUV, the Hyundai Kona, averages between 53-56 per cent over the same period, while the much cheaper Volkswagen T-Roc is worth nearly 60 per cent over our same time frame. To get an accurate valuation on a specific model, check out our valuation tool… 26 Design, interior & technology We reckon the Toyota C-HR sports one of the brand’s best interiors: infotainment is leagues better than its predecessor Credit should be given to the designers at Toyota for not playing it safe and watering down the striking looks of the original C-HR. Instead, the latest C-HR looks even more arresting than before, with the GR Sport model coming as standard in two-tone paint to really show off the looks in the best light. Other trim levels can be had with a contrasting roof colour for an additional £350. There’s one free Pure White colour, four metallic colours that can be optioned with a ‘Bi-Tone’ contrast roof, and two premium colours – although the latter can cost nearly £1,300 when specced in two-tone form.

Inside, Toyota hasn’t deviated much from the stylised formula that scored such a success with the first C-HR. There’s a fully digital instrument panel, a whopping 12.3-inch infotainment system touchscreen in higher spec models (lesser C-HRs make do with an eight-inch display), and wireless smartphone integration. Quality plastics and thick padding are in all of the key areas of the interior, while sensibly positioned toggle controls in the centre of the dash govern the ventilation system and heated seats. We prefer having actual, physical controls because they’re easier to use on the move compared with the purely touchscreen-based systems used in the DS3 and Peugeot 2008, which can be very distracting because you have to look away from the road to find the right area of the screen to press. 26 Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment The entry-level Icon C-HR has a smaller 8.0-inch screen, while everything from Design trim and above gets the larger 12.3-inch screen we’ve tried in other Toyota cars, including the Toyota bZ4X. The previous C-HR had an outdated-looking infotainment setup. The latest screen is much improved, not just in terms of layout, but the speed of its responses. It still can’t quite match the highly impressive infotainment system featured in the Hyundai Kona, which is faster still.

A wireless charging pad comes as standard on mid-range Design trim cars, as well as sat-nav. All versions come with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay if you want to bypass the built-in apps and infotainment system in favour of your phone. A six-speaker sound system comes on all cars, but this can be upgraded to a nine-speaker JBL system on Excel trim. The top-of-the-range GR Sport gets this stereo upgrade as standard. 26 Boot space, comfort & practicality Improved in some areas, but the Toyota C-HR still comes with the same difficulties for families with small children Dimensions Length 4,362mm Width 1,832mm Height 1,564mm Number of seats 5 Boot space 447 litres (1.8 Hybrid) 430 litres (2.0 Hybrid) The sleek roofline of the Toyota C-HR can fool you into thinking it’s a much smaller car than it actually is. In terms of length, it’s a little bit longer than a Hyundai Kona, and just shy of a SEAT Ateca. The C-HR is also taller than a Kia Niro, but doesn’t quite reach the ‘lofty’ heights of the Renault Captur. Get inside, and you’d think that you were driving something more akin to an MPV. The windscreen's base seems to be in a different postcode from the driver, stretching beyond a very deep dashboard. The bonnet ahead of the windscreen slopes away, making gauging the car’s extremities difficult. That’s why we think going for a mid-range Design will be worthwhile to get front and rear parking sensors to help you. There are big side door mirrors to assist when changing lanes on the motorway, and blind spot monitoring is standard to inform you of anything hiding in your blind spot.

Space in the back is good and compares well with what you’ll find in many small SUVs, such as the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 2008, and Vauxhall Mokka. Two ISOFIX points are provided on the outer rear seating positions, although parents may rue having to put children in the back because the angle of the rear roof pillar means you’ll need to duck down in order to lean in. The door opening isn’t the largest around, making installing a child seat difficult. If you need more practicality, you’ll need to look towards the more conservatively styled Nissan Qashqai with its near 90-degree rear door openings, or step up to something like the Toyota brand’s larger RAV4 SUV. The C-HR’s 447-litre boot is much more generous than the 319-litre Honda HR-V, but trails the 466-litre Kona and 479-litre Qashqai. It doesn’t come with the latter’s clever dividing panels to stop items sliding deeper into the boot, meaning you don’t need to lean in quite so much if you’ve only packed a couple of shopping bags. One word of caution, just like in the regular Toyota Corolla hatchback, choosing the 2.0 Hybrid means you’ll pay a practicality penalty. That’s because the 12v battery has to be placed in the boot, robbing you of around 17 litres of capacity. Hardly a deal-breaker, but it’s something worth considering.

Further up the range, Design comes with a rear-cross traffic alert system to let you know if vehicles are crossing your path when reversing onto a road. Excel comes with a front-cross traffic alert, which does the same at the front. The latter is particularly helpful in the countryside when overgrown hedgerows obstruct your view at junctions. We don’t have any reliability data yet for this generation of C-HR because it’s so new, but the previous generation C-HR did very well in the 2023 Driver Power owner satisfaction survey, coming in 25th place out of 75 cars, and we have no reason to suspect that this will later for the current C-HR. As a brand, Toyota came in 12th out of 32 manufacturers, ahead of fellow hybrid SUV makers Honda and Nissan. Having your C-HR serviced annually at the dealer not only helps with extending the warranty up to 10 years or 100,000 miles, but it also means that a Hybrid Health Check can be carried out. This will extend the warranty for the battery pack by 12 months between every service, up to a maximum of 15 years. Should you buy a Toyota C-HR? If you want extreme styling, appreciate long equipment lists, and need something highly efficient, the Toyota C-HR is a fine hybrid SUV choice. The fact it drives well and can now be had with a plug-in hybrid option just makes the deal sweeter. However, the same compromises as before remain, with a gloomy interior for those in the back and a restrictive rear door opening that makes it harder to live with as an everyday family car. What’s more, it is more expensive than the highly accomplished Hyundai Kona, and even though there will be a PHEV model, company car drivers will be better off opting for the similarly priced all-electric Kona Electric that’ll save you even more money. Frequently Asked Questions Is the Toyota C-HR a good car? We think the Toyota C-HR is a fine, well-made, highly efficient, and good-to-drive hybrid small SUV. However, there are cheaper, and more practical options out there that are just as fuel efficient. What is the best Toyota C-HR to buy? We’d suggest going for the Toyota C-HR with the 1.8 Hybrid because the 2.0-litre is only reserved for the pricey GR Sport trim. Speaking of trim, Icon comes with all the basics you’d need, but we think stepping up to Design will be worthwhile for the more impressive infotainment system, parking sensors and a couple of extra safety technology features. How efficient is the Toyota C-HR in the real world? In the real world, you should expect to get 50mpg from your hybrid Toyota C-HR over a mixture of roads. Those who drive mostly in urban areas are likely to do much better, because, as we found, you’ll spend the majority of your time driving using electric power alone. What is the Toyota C-HR servicing schedule? Both the 1.8 and 2.0-litre Hybrid models have a service schedule of 12 months or 10,000 miles. The schedule for the PHEV hasn’t been revealed yet, but given that other Toyota plug-in hybrid and electric models follow the rest of the range, we expect it to have the same mileage and time limits.