Toyota C-HR Excel long-term test: hybrid SUV is capable but not the most exciting

But it was once I started actually driving the car that things unravelled a little. The couple of prods of the start button required to engage drive mode are mildly irritating, as are the legal caveats displayed on the infotainment touchscreen that need boxes ticking before every journey.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, the real stumbling block for me is the Toyota Safety Sense technology. I suppose you could say that the suite of active safety systems work as they should – and, in fact, did save me from a car park prang – but there’s just too much nannying for my liking. The amount of bings and bongs the system creates is bordering on the tortuous, with the worst experience being taking my son to a local cricket match accessed along a narrow, single-track lane.

Having my labrador in the rear seats constantly activating the seatbelt warning chime was not a good start, while the C-HR thought I should know – via the medium of incessant beeps – that the grass verges on either side were also too close for comfort. The thing is, the noise just never stops, and I arrived at the car park to a cacophony of bells and whistles that actually proved to be more distracting than helpful.

The easy fix would be to have a button that saves your personal preferences, in terms of which systems you’d like to keep switched on and the desired level of effectiveness. As far as I can tell, all the safety tech has to be adjusted through the central driver display, when it would be far easier to access the settings using the impressive 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. Anyway, rant over, although there is a complement for Toyota in there somewhere, because the tech is essentially flawless; there just needs to be some more flexibility in how it’s delivered.