Plug-in hybrid Toyota C-HR PHEV UK specs and prices revealed

Pricing for the plug-in hybrid Toyota C-HR is due to start at just under £40,000 when it arrives in the UK later this summer. This is the first time Toyota has offered a plug-in hybrid powertrain in its C-HR, giving buyers that do mainly short trips access to a model that could significantly cut fuel consumption.

The C-HR PHEV will launch in three trims, starting with the Design variant priced from £39,145, which represents a £4,405 increase over the equivalent C-HR self-charging hybrid model. Above this sits the £42,555 Excel with the GR Sport topping the range at £43,485, both are only around £3,000 more on account of the more powerful hybrid engine offered on those trim levels. The base Icon trim will not be offered with a PHEV powertrain at all.

All Toyota C-HR PHEV models pair a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and 13.5kWh battery pack that produce a combined 220bhp and 188Nm of torque. As well as offering up to 41 miles of all-electric range, this system also makes it the fastest C-HR model on sale, with a 0-62mph time of 7.2 seconds.

Toyota is quoting efficiency figures of up to 353mpg and emissions of just 12g/km of CO2, but as with all plug-in hybrid powertrains these must be taken with a grain of salt. That’s because real-world consumption can vary massively depending on how often the batteries are topped up.

Standard equipment levels remain the same regardless of whether it’s a plug-in or self-charging model, with the same additional Safety and Premium Packages available in addition to a strong roster of standard equipment.

Key rivals for the C-HR plug-in are scarce at the mainstream end of things, but Kia does offer a plug-in hybrid Niro which undercuts the Toyota on price at just over £35,000. Looking up, Cupra’s Formentor starts at just under £40,000 for the entry-level e-Hybrid model, while BMW’s X1 25e PHEV is priced at the same level as mid-level C-HR models at just over £42,500.

All C-HR PHEV models are available to order now, with customer deliveries commencing in the summer of this year.

