Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Plug-in hybrid Toyota C-HR PHEV UK specs and prices revealed

Toyota’s plug-in hybrid C-HR will represent a near £4,500 rise compared to the existing full hybrid model

by: Jordan Katsianis
15 Feb 2024
Toyota C-HR - front cornering

Pricing for the plug-in hybrid Toyota C-HR is due to start at just under £40,000 when it arrives in the UK later this summer. This is the first time Toyota has offered a plug-in hybrid powertrain in its C-HR, giving buyers that do mainly short trips access to a model that could significantly cut fuel consumption. 

The C-HR PHEV will launch in three trims, starting with the Design variant priced from £39,145, which represents a £4,405 increase over the equivalent C-HR self-charging hybrid model. Above this sits the £42,555 Excel with the GR Sport topping the range at £43,485, both are only around £3,000 more on account of the more powerful hybrid engine offered on those trim levels. The base Icon trim will not be offered with a PHEV powertrain at all. 

All Toyota C-HR PHEV models pair a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and 13.5kWh battery pack that produce a combined 220bhp and 188Nm of torque. As well as offering up to 41 miles of all-electric range, this system also makes it the fastest C-HR model on sale, with a 0-62mph time of 7.2 seconds.

Toyota is quoting efficiency figures of up to 353mpg and emissions of just 12g/km of CO2, but as with all plug-in hybrid powertrains these must be taken with a grain of salt. That’s because real-world consumption can vary massively depending on how often the batteries are topped up. 

Standard equipment levels remain the same regardless of whether it’s a plug-in or self-charging model, with the same additional Safety and Premium Packages available in addition to a strong roster of standard equipment.

Key rivals for the C-HR plug-in are scarce at the mainstream end of things, but Kia does offer a plug-in hybrid Niro which undercuts the Toyota on price at just over £35,000. Looking up, Cupra’s Formentor starts at just under £40,000 for the entry-level e-Hybrid model, while BMW’s X1 25e PHEV is priced at the same level as mid-level C-HR models at just over £42,500. 

All C-HR PHEV models are available to order now, with customer deliveries commencing in the summer of this year. 

Now read our list of the best plug-in hybrid to buy...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Recommended

Kia Sportage vs Toyota C-HR twin test: can Toyota’s new arrival beat Kia’s best-seller?
Kia Sportage and Toyota C-HR - front tracking
Car group tests

Kia Sportage vs Toyota C-HR twin test: can Toyota’s new arrival beat Kia’s best-seller?

Toyota’s Mk1 C-HR was a big hit. Now it’s time for the second-generation car to face one of our favourite family SUVs, the Kia Sportage
10 Feb 2024
Toyota C-HR review
Toyota C-HR 2.0 Hybrid GR Sport main image
In-depth reviews

Toyota C-HR review

The bold Toyota C-HR combines strong equipment levels, high efficiency, and lots of safety features, but it’ll cost you
26 Jan 2024
Best used small SUVs and 4x4s 2024
Best used small SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Best used small SUVs and 4x4s 2024

If you're after a little extra style and space without breaking the bank, these are the best used small SUVs and 4x4s to buy right now
16 Jan 2024
Best used hybrid cars 2024
Best used hybrids - header image
Best cars & vans

Best used hybrid cars 2024

Want to embrace electrified driving but need the reassurance of an internal combustion engine? Try one of our favourite used hybrid cars
10 Jan 2024

Most Popular

New Nissan Juke facelift goes upmarket to take on the best-selling Ford Puma
Nissan Juke facelift - front
News

New Nissan Juke facelift goes upmarket to take on the best-selling Ford Puma

The funky Nissan Juke SUV gets a bigger touchscreen and quality improvements as part of upgraded interior
15 Feb 2024
New Skoda Scala 2024 facelift review: an underrated gem
Skoda Scala facelift - front action
Road tests

New Skoda Scala 2024 facelift review: an underrated gem

The classy Skoda Scala hatchback has been updated for 2024 with sharper looks and a refreshed interior
12 Feb 2024
New Aston Martin Vantage targets Porsche 911 Turbo with supercar-slaying figures
Aston Martin Vantage facelift - front studio
News

New Aston Martin Vantage targets Porsche 911 Turbo with supercar-slaying figures

The new Aston Martin Vantage is more supercar than sports car with a headline 656bhp power figure, 153bhp up on the old one
15 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content