Skoda Karoq review

​In a crowded mid-size SUV marketplace, the Skoda Karoq offers what matters most for family buyers: useful practicality, decent comfort and good levels of standard kit all wrapped up in a competitively priced package. It might be a little plain looking, but it offers a smart and sophisticated image that sits well with its pragmatic ability to soak up the rigours of day-to-day life.

You won't find a hybrid model in the lineup, which may deter some, but the Karoq still provides decent fuel economy from its petrol and diesel engine range. The Karoq also has a number of well-thought-out details that should go down well with the target family car buyer.

About the Skoda Karoq

The Skoda Yeti was well-liked by the British public, so when it came time to replace its first-ever SUV crossover, it surprised many that the name would be dropped and replaced with something called the Skoda Karoq. The change was to bring the mid-size crossover into line with the larger Kodiaq, while the Karoq name has the same Inuit Eskimo roots as the Kodiaq's.

The Karoq's design has a lot in common with the SEAT Ateca, with the two sharing the same platform, engines, and technology. However, the Ateca is just one of a number of strong contenders in the mid-size SUV class. The third-generation Nissan Qashqai continues to be a best-seller in the UK, while the Renault Austral (which shares the same platform as the Nissan) offers a fuel-efficient hybrid-only powertrain, unlike the Karoq.