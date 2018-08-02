Skoda Karoq review
The Skoda Karoq provides plenty of practicality and all the equipment mid-size SUV buyers would need for a reasonable price
In a crowded mid-size SUV marketplace, the Skoda Karoq offers what matters most for family buyers: useful practicality, decent comfort and good levels of standard kit all wrapped up in a competitively priced package. It might be a little plain looking, but it offers a smart and sophisticated image that sits well with its pragmatic ability to soak up the rigours of day-to-day life.
You won't find a hybrid model in the lineup, which may deter some, but the Karoq still provides decent fuel economy from its petrol and diesel engine range. The Karoq also has a number of well-thought-out details that should go down well with the target family car buyer.
About the Skoda Karoq
The Skoda Yeti was well-liked by the British public, so when it came time to replace its first-ever SUV crossover, it surprised many that the name would be dropped and replaced with something called the Skoda Karoq. The change was to bring the mid-size crossover into line with the larger Kodiaq, while the Karoq name has the same Inuit Eskimo roots as the Kodiaq's.
The Karoq's design has a lot in common with the SEAT Ateca, with the two sharing the same platform, engines, and technology. However, the Ateca is just one of a number of strong contenders in the mid-size SUV class. The third-generation Nissan Qashqai continues to be a best-seller in the UK, while the Renault Austral (which shares the same platform as the Nissan) offers a fuel-efficient hybrid-only powertrain, unlike the Karoq.
Then there's the Hyundai Tucson, which we named the best mid-size SUV in our 2021 and 2022 Auto Express New Car Awards. The Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-5, Ford Kuga, and Volkswagen Tiguan also have their strong points, but overall, the Karoq has a sufficiently good mix of talents to keep up with its large number of rivals.
A minor facelift in 2022 introduced a wider, more upright grille, redesigned bumpers, and light clusters. Skoda has also added smoother underbody cladding, an extended rear spoiler, and aero covers for the alloy wheels to help improve aerodynamic efficiency.
Engine choice in the Karoq range consists of 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrols and a 2.0 TDI diesel. The 114bhp 1.0 TSI is a three-cylinder unit that is surprisingly capable of pulling this crossover around, courtesy of the Karoq's relatively lightweight build. The 148bhp 1.5 TSI combines good power with decent efficiency, which is helped in part by cylinder deactivation technology. The 187bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine is reserved for the range-topping Sportline variant.
Diesel power comes from a 148bhp 2.0 TDI unit with four-wheel-drive. A seven-speed twin-clutch DSG auto is standard.
One thing the Karoq does lack is an eco-focused plug-in hybrid model, but if you’re looking for something electrified, the Czech firm will steer you towards its impressive Enyaq iV electric SUV instead.
You can get behind the wheel of an entry-level petrol Karoq for just over £29,500, with the range topping out to a little under £42,000. As part of the Karoq’s facelift in 2022, Skoda simplified trim levels for the Karoq to include SE Drive, SE L and Sportline. Standard kit includes 17-inch alloys, rear privacy glass, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and an 8-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav. Top-spec cars add bigger 18-inch alloys, an electrically operated tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel and sports seats.
Frequently Asked Questions
The Skoda Karoq offers everything you need from a family car, including space, practicality, build quality and affordability.
In this review
- 1Verdict - currently readingThe Skoda Karoq provides plenty of practicality and all the equipment mid-size SUV buyers would need for a reasonable price
- 2Engines, performance and driveThere are sportier SUVs, but the Skoda Karoq strikes a pleasing balance between comfort and driving fun
- 3MPG, CO2 and running costsThe Skoda Karoq won’t break the bank, but it’s not top of the class for running costs
- 4Interior, design and technologyConservative but appealing design wraps a suitably advanced technical package that’s practical, too
- 5Practicality, comfort and boot spaceA big boot, roomy cabin and clever touches make the Skoda Karoq a great family car choice
- 6Reliability and safetyThe Skoda Karoq has a so-so Driver Power score, while rivals come with more safety assistance features as standard