Skoda Karoq gains new Edition trim levels with upgraded equipment

New SE Edition, SE L Edition and SportLine Edition available on Skoda’s mid-size SUV

By:Alastair Crooks
23 Oct 2024
Skoda Karoq SEL Edition - front 3/44

Skoda has revealed the updated trim level structure for its Karoq SUV, featuring extra equipment as standard. Orders for the new Edition models are open now, with first deliveries starting in late November.

Following the new Editions that were added to the Fabia, Kamiq and Scala in September, the Karoq range now consists of SE Edition, SE L Edition and SportLine Edition models. As standard, every version now gets heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a reversing camera. The once-optional 9.2-inch infotainment screen is now standard fit on SE L Edition and SportLine Edition models, and Skoda’s DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control) system with progressive steering now comes on the SportLine Edition.  

The engine line-up remains unchanged with a 114bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine and manual gearbox offered on the SE Edition and SE L Edition, plus a 148bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with either a manual gearbox or DSG automatic. The SE L Edition also has the option of a 148bhp 2.0-litre TDI unit with four-wheel drive. 

The SportLine Edition doesn’t get the option of the 114bhp petrol unit, instead adding a 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol with 187bhp, plus a DSG automatic and four-wheel drive. 

The SE Edition starts from £29,975, while the SE L Edition costs from £32,150 and adds an electronically operated bootlid with hands-free control, adaptive cruise control and that larger 9.2-inch touchscreen with in-built sat-nav. 

Starting at £36,390 and running up to £42,825 in diesel four-wheel-drive guise is the SportLine Edition. As standard this gets the DDC suspension system, heated rear seats and a heated windscreen, plus hill descent control for the four-wheel-drive models.

