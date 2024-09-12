Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Skoda Fabia, Kamiq and Scala to offer more kit and better value with new Edition specs

Skoda is introducing new ‘Edition’ trims with more equipment for all three models, which will be available to order from 19 September

By:Ellis Hyde
12 Sep 2024
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo Edition - front 3/46

New versions of the Skoda Fabia supermini, Kamiq small SUV and Scala hatchback are set to offer buyers much more standard equipment, but without hefty price increases.

Skoda claims the upgraded equipment levels on its new ‘Edition’ specifications – which will be available to order on 19 September – provide up to £1,900 of added value, yet prices have only risen by £150 compared to each car’s current trim structure.

Prices for the Skoda Fabia will now start from £19,880, with buyers having a choice of four trim levels: SE Edition, Design Edition, SE L Edition and Monte Carlo Edition. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

In addition to the existing kit list, entry-level SE Edition models will now come with keyless start, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and electric rear windows as standard.

Design Edition replaces Colour Edition in the line-up, and comes with metallic paint, cornering fog lights, electric folding door mirrors and a rain-assist sensor. All those extra bits of kit also feature as standard on the new SE L Edition specification, which adds a rear-view camera.

The range-topping Monte Carlo Edition models get the biggest upgrade, as they now feature a 9.2-inch central touchscreen, sat-nav, voice control, full LED headlights, keyless entry, drive mode select and front parking sensors, plus a rear-view camera.

Meanwhile, the Skoda Kamiq will now start from £24,190 and the Skoda Scala from £22,255. Both models will be offered in the same three trim levels: SE Edition, SE L Edition and Monte Carlo Edition. 

Skoda Kamiq Edition - front6

The upgrades mean even entry-level versions of the Kamiq and Scala will feature a 10.25-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital driver’s display, 9.2-inch central touchscreen with built-in sat-nav, voice control, a rear-view camera and metallic paint.

Mid-range SE L Edition models build on the old SE L specification by adding metallic paint, heated front seats, a rear-view camera, front parking sensors, keyless entry and drive mode select.

Finally, Monte Carlo Edition versions of the Kamiq and Scala will feature a heated three-spoke sports steering wheel, heated front sports seats, adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charging and front parking sensors, plus metallic paint – all of which were optional before.

The first examples of the new Edition models are expected to arrive by the end of the year.

Now take a look at the best family cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best cars under £5,000
Best cars for under £5,000 - header image

Best cars under £5,000

Here are the best cars under £5,000 you can buy in the UK right now
Best cars & vans
9 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: practical Skoda Scala family hatchback for supermini money
Skoda Scala - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: practical Skoda Scala family hatchback for supermini money

Skoda’s recently refreshed family hatchback with the ideal trim and engine is our Car Deal of the Day for 24 July
News
24 Jul 2024
Best superminis to buy 2024
Best superminis - header image

Best superminis to buy 2024

It's a hard-fought class, but these are the 10 best superminis on sale right now
Best cars & vans
23 Jul 2024
Vauxhall Corsa vs Skoda Fabia: we find the superior supermini
Skoda Fabia and Vauxhall Corsa - front tracking

Vauxhall Corsa vs Skoda Fabia: we find the superior supermini

Cars such as the Corsa and Fabia give you supermini strengths without the sacrifices you once had to make. But which is best?
Car group tests
6 Jul 2024

Most Popular

Used electric car prices are coming down and looking increasingly attractive
Opinion - used EVs

Used electric car prices are coming down and looking increasingly attractive

Deputy editor Richard Ingram casts his expert eye over the used-car market and wonders if now is the best time to switch to an EV
Opinion
9 Sep 2024
Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong
Michelin tyre tech

Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong

New tyres must go on the rear axle, with part-worn treads moved to the front - whether the car is FWD, RWD or 4x4
News
11 Sep 2024
Dacia CEO reveals the budget brand's masterplan
Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot talking to John McIlroy

Dacia CEO reveals the budget brand's masterplan

We talk to CEO Denis Le Vot and get the inside story on the new Duster and what is next for Dacia
Features
9 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content