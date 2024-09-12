Skoda Fabia, Kamiq and Scala to offer more kit and better value with new Edition specs

New versions of the Skoda Fabia supermini, Kamiq small SUV and Scala hatchback are set to offer buyers much more standard equipment, but without hefty price increases.

Skoda claims the upgraded equipment levels on its new ‘Edition’ specifications – which will be available to order on 19 September – provide up to £1,900 of added value, yet prices have only risen by £150 compared to each car’s current trim structure.

Prices for the Skoda Fabia will now start from £19,880, with buyers having a choice of four trim levels: SE Edition, Design Edition, SE L Edition and Monte Carlo Edition.

In addition to the existing kit list, entry-level SE Edition models will now come with keyless start, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and electric rear windows as standard.

Design Edition replaces Colour Edition in the line-up, and comes with metallic paint, cornering fog lights, electric folding door mirrors and a rain-assist sensor. All those extra bits of kit also feature as standard on the new SE L Edition specification, which adds a rear-view camera.

The range-topping Monte Carlo Edition models get the biggest upgrade, as they now feature a 9.2-inch central touchscreen, sat-nav, voice control, full LED headlights, keyless entry, drive mode select and front parking sensors, plus a rear-view camera.

Meanwhile, the Skoda Kamiq will now start from £24,190 and the Skoda Scala from £22,255. Both models will be offered in the same three trim levels: SE Edition, SE L Edition and Monte Carlo Edition.

The upgrades mean even entry-level versions of the Kamiq and Scala will feature a 10.25-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital driver’s display, 9.2-inch central touchscreen with built-in sat-nav, voice control, a rear-view camera and metallic paint.

Mid-range SE L Edition models build on the old SE L specification by adding metallic paint, heated front seats, a rear-view camera, front parking sensors, keyless entry and drive mode select.

Finally, Monte Carlo Edition versions of the Kamiq and Scala will feature a heated three-spoke sports steering wheel, heated front sports seats, adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charging and front parking sensors, plus metallic paint – all of which were optional before.

The first examples of the new Edition models are expected to arrive by the end of the year.

