Best small 4x4s 2026: compare small 4WD cars

​The best small 4x4s offer rugged style, practicality and off-road ability all in one compact package. There are plenty of small 4x4s and four-wheel drive cars to be found on sale in the UK, and our expert road testing team has driven every single one, so read on to find the best small 4x4 cars on sale right now.

When compared to mid-size and large off-roaders, small 4x4s are much easier to navigate down the UK’s narrow country roads, or through tight urban centres. Their compact stature also means the day-to-day running costs are likely to be more affordable than their larger counterparts.

On this list, there’s a small 4x4 to suit most budgets – from the frugal, no-frills Dacia Duster all the way through to the luxurious Range Rover Evoque. You’re not limited in fuel choice, either, as there’re petrol, diesel, hybrid and all-electric power options as well.

Compare the best small 4x4s

Read on to see the best small 4x4 cars that you can buy in 2026, or click the links in the table above to jump directly to a specific make and model..

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1. Dacia Duster

If you’re after a car which is great value for money and durable off-road, the Dacia Duster should be at the top of your shortlist.

Pros Cons Comfortable ride at all speeds

Spacious and well designed interior

Genuinely desirable High boot lip

Wind noise at higher speeds

So-so Euro NCAP rating

Prices from £24,095 (four-wheel drive version)