Best small 4x4s 2026: compare small 4WD cars
Need off-road capability in a compact package? Take a look the best small 4x4s
The best small 4x4s offer rugged style, practicality and off-road ability all in one compact package. There are plenty of small 4x4s and four-wheel drive cars to be found on sale in the UK, and our expert road testing team has driven every single one, so read on to find the best small 4x4 cars on sale right now.
When compared to mid-size and large off-roaders, small 4x4s are much easier to navigate down the UK’s narrow country roads, or through tight urban centres. Their compact stature also means the day-to-day running costs are likely to be more affordable than their larger counterparts.
On this list, there’s a small 4x4 to suit most budgets – from the frugal, no-frills Dacia Duster all the way through to the luxurious Range Rover Evoque. You’re not limited in fuel choice, either, as there’re petrol, diesel, hybrid and all-electric power options as well.
Compare the best small 4x4s
|Rank
|Make and model
|Price from (4WD version)
|1
|Dacia Duster
|£24,095
|2
|Volvo EX30
|£42,360
|3
|Toyota GR Yaris
|£46,195
|4
|Range Rover Evoque
|£44,430
|5
|Skoda Karroq
|£41,335
|6
|Jeep Avenger 4xe
|£31,840
|7
|Suzuki Swift ALLGRIP
|£22,350
|8
|Toyota Yaris Cross
|£33,200
|9
|Subaru Crosstrek
|£35,995
|10
|Mazda CX-30
|£37,800
Read on to see the best small 4x4 cars that you can buy in 2026, or click the links in the table above to jump directly to a specific make and model..
1. Dacia Duster
If you’re after a car which is great value for money and durable off-road, the Dacia Duster should be at the top of your shortlist.
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- Prices from £24,095 (four-wheel drive version)
We’re fans of the Dacia Duster here at Auto Express because few cars offer the same combination of family-friendly practicality and off-road capability. Even fewer manage to even come close to its £24,000 starting price for the four-wheel drive version.
It’s such a competitive offering that we couldn’t help but crown the Dacia Duster as our Small SUV of the Year in 2024.
The latest generation of this no-frills SUV feels much more modern and up-to-date compared to its predecessor, but it still offers the same levels of no-nonsense, durable motoring.
As standard, the third-generation Dacia Duster comes with a decent amount of in-car kit, and it’s mostly the sort of things that you’ll actually use, rather than gimmicks. The infotainment system is easy to use thanks to its simplistic design, although the resolution of the reversing camera isn’t the most crisp.
There’s plenty of space inside for families, too, and opting for the four-wheel drive version means it’s surprisingly competent when the going gets tough thanks to an increased ride height over the regular car, as well as specific drive modes for snow, mud and sand, and hill descent control.
“When we tried the Duster 4x4 and were amazed at the obstacles it could conquer and how competent it was over rough terrain, even on road-biased all-season tyres.” - Alex Ingram, contributor
2. Volvo EX30
If you want your small 4x4 to feel up-market and premium, look no further than the Volvo EX30.
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- Prices from £42,360 (EX30 P8 AWD)
- Best for efficiency
The Volvo EX30 might wear a premium badge, but the small electric SUV is surprisingly reasonable when it comes down to its purchase price. Admittedly, if you want four-wheel drive, you’ll have to step up into the mid-level Plus trim and select the Twin Motor Performance version which has a starting price of around £42,000, but for the money you’ll get one of the best electric cars currently on the market.
For those with reservations when it comes to EV range, the P8 AWD variant can go up to 280 miles on a single charge, which should be plenty for most people. When we tested a Twin Motor Performance version of the EX30 against a DS 3 E-Tense, we only managed to get 3.5mi/kWh from the Volvo, which would return a real-world range of around 224 miles.
While the EX30 hasn’t really been designed with off-roading in mind, Volvo recently introduced the EX30 Cross Country which features an increased ride height, the option of chunky off-road tyres, and hill descent control. Amongst other tweaks, the EX30 Cross Country is a very capable off-roader, impressing us when we drove it in snowy and icy conditions on a Scandinavian frozen lake.
Whether you opt for the standard EX30 or EX30 Cross Country, the dual-motor version of Volvo’s baby SUV is very competent on the road and can even cater for performance fans. The EX30 Twin Motor Performance can sprint from 0-62mph in just 3.6 seconds, meaning it’ll even manage to catch some high-end sports cars off guard.
Being a Volvo, the EX30’s boxy silhouette makes it spacious enough for young families, although taller passengers might feel a little cramped in the back when it comes to head and foot room.
The boot is also on the smaller side at 318 litres, compared to the 321 litre boot in a Jeep Avenger, or the 434-litres worth of boot space in a Peugeot E-2008.
“The EX30 rides on slightly firm suspension, but it’s very well judged, providing good body control without being uncomfortable. It also deals with potholes and bumps pretty well.” - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter
3. Toyota GR Yaris
Not all small 4x4s are humble SUVs, some are high-performance hot hatches. The Toyota GR Yaris falls very much into the second category.
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- Prices from £46,195
- Best driving experience
Remember, this is a list of the best small 4x4s, not the best small SUVs, so the Toyota GR Yaris does indeed belong here.
Fit the right set of tyres to this fiery hot hatchback and you’ll pretty much have a rallying pocket rocket in your hands (provided you can handle it). The standard-fit GR-Four all-wheel drive system features Normal, Gravel and Track modes, meaning this hot Yaris should have plenty of grip, whatever the occasion. What it doesn’t have is the ground clearance of an SUV.
Wherever you decide to drive the GR Yaris, though, you'll have one of the best handling and most engaging cars currently on the market. It’s pretty agile, the steering is nice and direct, and the revised suspension keeps the car feeling planted, which is great on undulating country roads.
When you aren’t hammering the living daylights out of it and having plenty of fun in the process, the GR Yaris settles down into being a good supermini that’s surprisingly easy and comfortable to live with day-to-day.
The rear seats will feel a little on the cramped side for taller passengers, but for short journeys it shouldn’t be much of an issue. The 174-litre boot is on the small side though, so don’t expect to carry much more than a light shop…you’ll have the car’s battery and four-wheel drive system to thank for that.
The three-cylinder engine is even capable of returning up to 32mpg if you go easy on the throttle…although that might be a bit difficult.
“The trick GR-Four all-wheel drive system helps vary the power that’s sent to the front and rear wheels, so it feels planted in just about every scenario and really inspires confidence as you push things to the limit.” - Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor
4. Range Rover Evoque
There’s nothing which can quite match the Range Rover Evoque when it comes to pure off-road ability.
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- Prices from £44,430
While it looks fairly similar to the original, the latest Range Rover Evoque benefits from some pretty big changes under the skin. Not only does it now have the firm’s latest infotainment technology, but it can also be specced with a petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Of course, it’s the Evoque’s styling inside and out that’s still a major draw – it’s able to serve up Range Rover’s trademark look and feel, but in a small and relatively affordable package.
Walk up the range from S to SE and Autobiography and the kit levels become truly luxurious, but the price also climbs steeply from affordable to eye-watering.
The car is well equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reversing camera, cruise control and lane-keeping assist all coming as standard with, but higher-spec cars benefit from a Meridian sound system and svelte leather upholstery, amongst other luxuries.
While it’s unlikely that most Range Rover Evoques will ever encounter anything more than a snowy country road or a flooded ford, if you ever venture off-road, you’re in safe hands. The wading depth is rated at a deep 600mm, while Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system can automatically adjust the Evoque’s behaviour to suit the conditions at hand. There are also Comfort, Sand, Grass-Gravel-Snow, and Mud and Ruts settings that can also be selected manually.
The Evoque is on-par with rivals in practicality terms. There’s plenty of storage cubbies dotted around the cabin, and getting comfy is fairly straightforward. There is enough room for six-foot plus adults in the rear, although the sloping roofline would make longer journeys a little uncomfortable. The roofline also impacts the rear visibility slightly. The boot is a roomy 472 litres, bettering rivals like the Volvo XC40’s 443 litres.
“Once you get the Evoque onto the motorway, it comes into its own. Here, the refinement and comfort levels on offer have taken a big step forward from those of the old car. It really is a cosseting cruiser.” - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter
Latest Range Rover Evoque deals
5. Skoda Karoq
Skoda is well-known for building cars which offer strong levels of practicality and value for money, the Karoq provides both.
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- Prices from £41,335
- Best for families
All versions of the Skoda Karoq offer plenty of practicality and space for family use, along with good levels of comfort and on-board tech. Opt for a four-wheel drive version and you can also add some off-road ability to this already impressive mix.
The Karoq received a mid-life facelift in 2022 to keep it competitive in the fiercely-fought mid-size SUV market, along with further updates in 2024. These Changes included a refreshed exterior design, a new fully-digital dashboard and a simplification of trim options.
Four-wheel drive versions of the Karoq are offered with a 187bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol or a 147bhp 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. Neither of which feel sluggish, and they offer plenty of punch for overtaking. Both come with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. Choose the 2.0-litre diesel and you’ll have one of the best cars for towing in the mid-size SUV class, lugging up to 2,100kg.
The two-wheel-drive versions of the Karoq offer greater fuel economy, but the four-wheel-drive 2.0-litre diesel can still achieve up to 48.7mpg on the combined WLTP cycle, so shouldn’t break the bank when it comes to running costs.
“The Skoda’s taller SUV shape has its own practical advantages when compared with family hatchbacks. Getting kids strapped into their seats is less of a strain and many people will prefer the higher driving position.” - Steve Walker, head of digital content
6. Jeep Avenger 4xe
The Avenger is Jeep’s smallest 4x4, but it’s ready for when the going gets tough.
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- Great to drive in town
- Prices from £31,840
The Avenger might be the smallest car Jeep currently makes, but this small SUV comes from a long bloodline of capable four-wheel drive cars.
While the Jeep Avenger might look cute and compact on the outside, and most of the line-up will be front-wheel drive, the all-wheel drive Avenger 4xe does have some serious off-roader credentials and is capable of leaving much larger competitors in the mud.
Compared to the regular Avenger, Jeep has given the 4xe tweaks to the chassis and suspension, as well as improved approach and departure angles. Not only do these changes help when traversing rough terrain, they actually make it a much more sophisticated car to drive on the road as well.
The 4xe all-wheel drive system uses the existing hybridised 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a second e-motor on the rear axle that provides both extra power and improved traction.
Combined, the powertrain produces 144bhp, with 230Nm of torque. When driving off-road, we found this to be plenty, with both e-motors cutting in and assisting the petrol engine when it was out of its ideal operating window.
While the Avenger 4xe is pretty good off-road, the same can’t quite be said when it comes to practicality. We think the cabin is quite cramped, especially in the rear, so keep this in mind if you need to regularly carry children or fit car seats.
The boot is also on the smaller side in the 4xe at 325 litres. This is 30 litres less than the electric Avenger, or 45 less than the two-wheel drive Avenger hybrid.
Off road, the 4xe is far more capable than will ever be required in a car of this size. Thanks to the better approach, departure and breakover angles, it’ll get along tracks you’d imagine are way too much for any such SUV. - Jordan Katsianis, news editor
7. Suzuki Swift ALLGRIP
If you don’t want an SUV but need a 4x4, the Suzuki Swift ALLGRIP is a perfect candidate.
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- Prices from £22,350
All-wheel drive is a pretty niche option in the supermini class, but it suits the Suzuki Swift down to the ground.
With a similar ethos to the Dacia Duster 4x4, the Suzuki Swift ALLGRIP majors on getting the essentials just right. The Swift is great value for money, comes with an efficient hybrid petrol engine, is spacious and is packed full of all the tech you could reasonably want. What sweetens the deal further is Suzuki’s trick ALLGRIP all-wheel drive system which can make light work of snow, ice and mud.
Being a supermini, the Swift ALLGRIP shouldn’t break the bank when it comes to running costs. Suzuki claims the all-wheel drive variant of the Swift can return up to 57.6mpg. We reckon this should be an achievable figure considering we saw efficiency figures of around 60mpg during our long-term test of the two-wheel drive Swift, with Suzuki officially claiming 62.4mpg.
On the road, the Swift is easy to drive, with all the controls being lightweight and nice to use. Overall visibility is pretty good, too.
It’s pretty roomy overall, with lots of small-item storage spaces located around the cabin, plus for what is a compact car, the rear-seat space is pretty generous and should be plenty for two adults or three children without much complaint.
The boot at 265 litres is a little on the smaller side compared to rivals like the MG3 or Renault Clio which have around 30 or 40 litres more respectively.
“If you live down small, twisting or challenging roads that you’ll find everywhere from the rugged Highlands of Scotland to tiny Alpine backroads in northern Italy, take note as this is the Swift’s most comfortable arena.” - Jordan Katsianis, news editor
8. Toyota Yaris Cross
Think of a small 4x4 and chances are the Toyota Yaris Cross didn’t come to mind, but you shouldn’t discount this small SUV.
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- Prices from £35,550 (all-wheel drive version)
The Toyota Yaris Cross feels like an appropriate addition to this list, considering the fire-breathing hot GR Yaris sibling features further up. While the Yaris Cross is far from a match for the GR Yaris when it comes to hot hatch thrills, you can get the it with all-wheel drive.
The Yaris Cross’s all-wheel drive system might not be as complex as the GR Yaris’s, but chances are the type of people who are shortlisting this small 4x4 will be after something which can give additional traction or confidence when things get slippery, and that’s exactly what’s on offer here.
Don’t expect to take the Yaris Cross too far off the beaten track, as it’s not really set up for dealing with the rough-stuff. Where this small SUV excels, though, is down tight narrow lanes, dealing with bumpy roads, or in start-stop traffic.
The 129bhp 1.5-litre hybrid engine feels suitably peppy around town, and while the 11.3 seconds it takes to get from 0-62mph won’t break any speed records, this should be more than enough for merging onto faster roads. You also benefit from great fuel efficiency, with Toyota’s claim of 55mpg easily possible in the real world.
The Toyota Yaris Cross is generously equipped as standard, but for those who want the all-wheel drive version, you’ll have to opt for the top-spec Excel trim, which starts from just over £35,000.
While this isn’t the roomiest small SUV on the market, it should provide enough space for small families. The boot is rated at 266-litres and is a similar size to the boot in the regular Yaris but down on the two-wheel drive Yaris Cross’s 350-litres. This is due to its all-wheel drive system requiring more space, so is worth keeping in mind.
If you regularly carry taller passengers in the rear then they shouldn’t feel all that cramped when it comes to headroom but kneeroom is at a premium so we’d keep long journeys to a minimum.
“Toyota has made several changes to improve refinement in the Yaris Cross, including thicker glass for the windscreen and all the side windows. These have helped reduce wind noise at higher speeds. - Max Adams, online reviews editor
Latest Toyota Yaris Cross deals
9. Subaru Crosstrek
Subaru is known for creating some of the best rally cars in the world, it’s this technology which makes the Crosstrek one of the best small 4x4s money can buy.
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- Prices from £35,995
If you’re after a small 4x4 which boasts some of the best all-wheel drive credentials on the market, then the Subaru Crosstrek could be just the ticket.
With four-wheel drive coming as standard, the Crosstrek is one of the most capable cars on this list. What makes the Crosstrek stand out over other models is its X-Mode off-road setting which really delivers impressive go-anywhere ability and traction in treacherous conditions.
There is something of a trade off with the Crosstrek though, and that comes in the form of its muscular 2.0-litre Boxer engine. It’s the sole engine choice for the Crosstrek but only manages 36.8mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, and is likely to be much less in the real world.
If these high fuel costs don’t put you off, the Crosstrek is spacious enough inside for up to five adults, plus all-round visibility is good thanks to its elevated driving position. The boot isn’t the most roomy in its class at 315 litres, but it should be plenty for the weekly shop.
If you can look past the few compromises, the Crosstrek really should be on the shortlists of buyers who live in rural areas, or places exposed to extreme weather. It’s a confidence-inspiring choice.
“The Subaru Crosstrek might be a left-field choice, but there’s no denying the appeal of its excellent four-wheel drive system, surprising off-road ability and strong reliability.” - Richard Ingram, deputy editor
10. Mazda CX-30
The Mazda CX-30 is one of the best small 4x4s you can currently buy, it’s also pretty fun to drive.
- Price from £37,800
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Mazda might be renowned for creating nimble rear-wheel drive sports cars, but the Japanese brand is pretty handy when it comes to building small 4x4s and the CX-30 is a testament to this.
From behind the wheel, the CX-30 doesn’t feel like a bulky SUV. It feels quite light on its feet which is great if you’re after something fun to drive on twisty back roads. When you get into town, the controls are nice and light which makes slow-speed manoeuvres simple.
Visibility isn’t as good as in some rivals, but the copious amounts of sensors and standard-fit rear camera help when it comes to parking. The cabin has also been given plenty of sound deadening so motorway jaunts are equally pleasant.
Even with the four-wheel drive powertrain installed, the CX-30 is still a practical car. While it might not be as roomy as other SUV rivals like the Ford Puma, the boot space is rated at 430-litres across the board, making it suitable as a family car.
When it comes to fuel economy, Mazda quotes an identical efficiency figure of 49.6mpg for both the two- and four-wheel drive versions of the CX-30 when specified with the Skyactiv X engine and a manual gearbox. Choose the automatic and that figure will drop to under 43mpg. This isn’t all that bad when you consider Mazda uses a naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre engine.
“The CX-30 is relatively low-slung for an SUV, and its driving manners are more akin to a hatchback than a high-riding 4x4. We especially like the fact the suspension does a good job of soaking up bumps, even on the larger 18-inch wheels.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor.
How to choose the best small 4x4
Choosing the best small 4x4 might feel like a daunting task, especially when there are lots of different makes and models spanning various sectors.
When it comes to making your shortlist, though, keep the following points in mind:
What do you want from a 4x4?
While this might seem like a simple question, knowing exactly what you want in a 4x4 could help narrow down your shortlist considerably, saving you thousands of pounds in the process.
SUVs
If you plan on taking your 4x4 off-road, down muddy green lanes or across boggy farmland on a regular basis, you’ll benefit from looking at SUVs which have been designed for these types of conditions.
Cars like the Dacia Duster, Jeep Avenger 4xe and even Range Rover Evoque mentioned above benefit from higher ground clearance, beefed-up suspension, as well as specific drive modes which can cope with adverse terrain compared to other small 4x4s.
While the additional ground clearance or stronger components will benefit off-road, running costs for SUVs are typically higher than smaller hatchbacks, which it’s something to bear in mind.
Small car, hatchbacks and superminis
Small 4x4 hatchbacks and superminis are great options if you don’t want an SUV, or don’t plan on taking your car off-road, but want the grip and security afforded by an all-wheel drive system when things get a little slippery.
Smaller cars, like the Suzuki Swift ALLGRIP, typically have lower running and insurance costs, compared to larger SUVs, which is great if you want to keep costs down.
The all-wheel drive systems are equally as capable on icy country roads during the winter as larger SUVs, especially when fitted with grippy winter tyres.
Key updates to best small 4x4s
29 April 2026: New cars added to the list include the Mazda, CX-30, Subaru Crosstrek and Suzuki Swift ALLGRIP and Toyota Yaris Cross. Exiting the list are the MG4 Xpower, Volkswagen T-Roc, Jeep Renegade, and Lexus UX
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