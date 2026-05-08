Verdict

There’s no doubt that the Toyota GR Yaris is still one of the most thrilling new cars for sale today, and even though it’s edging towards £50,000, it’s as close as you can get to a road-going rally car. The Aero Performance upgrades don’t do much to enhance its ability unless you’re a track-day regular, where the grilles and wings will boost its capability. Moving the handbrake lever to its new position helps to deliver modern rally car vibes, but it restricts the car’s everyday usability a little.

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When it was launched, the Toyota GR Yaris single-handedly revived the concept of the rally-derived performance car. In the past, the likes of Mitsubishi and Subaru created an almost spiritual connection between their motorsport activities and showroom products, but today Toyota is the only competitor in the World Rally Championship to offer a production car that mirrors its racing machine.

And what a machine it is. With a punchy 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine under the bonnet, a six-speed manual gearbox and permanent four-wheel drive, it fits the template of the rally-bred heroes of the past. But Toyota, and the GR motorsport division in particular, haven’t just let the GR Yaris continue unchanged, with annual updates honing and refining the package. There’s a minor update coming later in 2026 when a revised steering wheel will be added, but in the meantime deliveries of the upgraded Aero Performance version are now taking place.