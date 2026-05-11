Generational’s CEO, Oliver Philpott, said: “PHEVs live more varied lives than BEVs. Some are plugged in every day and used almost like short-range EVs, while on the other hand, some spend far more time running as combustion vehicles. That difference in behaviour shows up in the battery data.”

PHEVs that are primarily run on EV power are typically charged more frequently than EVs, which usually boast much bigger batteries with longer ranges. This will degrade the battery more quickly than, say, a scenario where a plug-in hybrid is almost seldom plugged in and is in effect driven as a traditional internal combustion/self-charging hybrid car.

Philpott told Auto Express that “The data makes a strong case for better battery transparency across the used market. EV and PHEV batteries are not failing at scale; in fact, the evidence points in the opposite direction.”

One of the most heavily touted solutions to battery condition transparency is the introduction of battery passports. These can give consumers insight into the make-up and condition of a battery and remove the sense of risk from the buying process. These become law for all new electric vehicles sold in the EU from February 2027 – it’s likely the UK will align with this legislation – but this doesn’t solve the problem of the UK’s existing fleet of over two million EVs and more than three million plug-in hybrids.

"Battery passports will help provide standardised pack-level data, and they are a key part of the solution. But they only apply to new vehicles and are fairly focused on supply chains and circularity,” Philpott explained. “It will be a good few years before vehicles with battery passports start appearing on the used market in meaningful numbers. And even then, they won't cover vehicles already on the road, or give buyers reassurance on the things most likely to hit their wallet - like cell and module issues.”

This comes a few months after Generational revealed its findings for EV SoH, which revealed that electric car batteries were lasting far beyond expectations. Insight such as this is hoped to not only boost consumer confidence in EVs, but also to provide insurers and fleet operators with tangible evidence of battery longevity.

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