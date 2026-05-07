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Renault 5 gets one-pedal driving for its first birthday

The funky French EV was the UK’s most popular electric car in April and has upped its game with one-pedal driving

By:Alastair Crooks
7 May 2026
Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five - front action

It’s been one year since the first new Renault 5s started to arrive on customers' doorsteps here in the UK and to celebrate, Renault has added a new ‘one-pedal’ driving function for its stylish electric supermini. 

Sadly for those existing Renault 5 customers, the one-pedal driving mode is only available on new Renault 5s with the more powerful 148bhp motor in Techno+ trim and above, it’s not offered as an over-the-air update. 

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Already available on the Renault Scenic E-Tech, Megane E-Tech and the sister car to the R5, the Renault 4, one-pedal driving takes the form of a fourth level for the car’s brake energy regeneration system. One-pedal driving automatically slows the car when you lift off the throttle to the extent that you rarely have to use the brake in normal driving. Its absence was one of the few disappointments during our long-term test of the Renault 5 last year.

Other tweaks introduced to new Renault 5s include optional ‘PowerR5’ decals on the rear wings and a new driver attention alert system, which utilises an interior camera to detect signs of fatigue or distraction. 

According to SMMT figures, the Renault 5 was the UK’s most popular EV during April - a key month after new car registrations. Pricing for new Renault 5s is unchanged after these updates with the range starting from £21,495 (including the Government’s Electric Car Grant). 

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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