Renault 5 gets one-pedal driving for its first birthday

It’s been one year since the first new Renault 5s started to arrive on customers' doorsteps here in the UK and to celebrate, Renault has added a new ‘one-pedal’ driving function for its stylish electric supermini.

Sadly for those existing Renault 5 customers, the one-pedal driving mode is only available on new Renault 5s with the more powerful 148bhp motor in Techno+ trim and above, it’s not offered as an over-the-air update.

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Already available on the Renault Scenic E-Tech, Megane E-Tech and the sister car to the R5, the Renault 4, one-pedal driving takes the form of a fourth level for the car’s brake energy regeneration system. One-pedal driving automatically slows the car when you lift off the throttle to the extent that you rarely have to use the brake in normal driving. Its absence was one of the few disappointments during our long-term test of the Renault 5 last year.

Other tweaks introduced to new Renault 5s include optional ‘PowerR5’ decals on the rear wings and a new driver attention alert system, which utilises an interior camera to detect signs of fatigue or distraction.

According to SMMT figures, the Renault 5 was the UK’s most popular EV during April - a key month after new car registrations. Pricing for new Renault 5s is unchanged after these updates with the range starting from £21,495 (including the Government’s Electric Car Grant).

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