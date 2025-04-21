Regular readers will know that we often warn that any EV’s efficiency drops in winter. But even so, I’m shocked by just how much our Renault 5’s range has plummeted over the last few months.

When I took over custody of the car from my colleague Ellis late last year, the dashboard was showing an average of well over three miles per kilowatt hour. But after several weeks of bitterly cold weather, this dipped to below two miles per kWh, reducing the R5’s range to just over 100 miles on a charge.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This being the case, I’ve been forced to adopt several techniques in order to quell the R5’s vampiric drain on its battery. I’ve turned down the air-con in favour of using the heated seats and steering wheel – features sadly confined to top-spec Iconic Five models – and spent almost all of my time in the Eco drive mode, for example.

All of this effort, alongside employing a gentle right foot and liberal usage of the regenerative braking, makes the cut in the range sting just that little bit more.

Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five: fourth report

Has our man finally found his perfect partner? Very possibly

Mileage: 6,780 miles

6,780 miles Efficiency: 3.3 miles/kWh

Regular Auto Express readers will know that I’ve just come to the end of a test of a Vauxhall Grandland. Having parted ways with perhaps one of the most sensible EVs on the market, I’ve been on the lookout for something fun and exciting.