New Volvo EX60 ride review: comfort, safety and quality, this EV has it all

Over the rough British-style roads, it’s clear from the passenger seat how well the EX60 deals with harsh bumps, with the adaptive dampers absorbing the worst of the impacts even in normal mode, one of three damper settings that go from soft to firm.

Even more impressive is how it deals with crests and compressions, the kind of undulating B-road sequence common in the UK. It rises serenely over peaks and drops into dips in a really controlled manner without any of the bounce you can get over ups and downs. The family will appreciate it.

Taking to the second of three test tracks, the faster sweeping and generally smoother roads do betray some body roll at higher speeds, but Bäckström pointed out that “it’s a family car not a two-door coupé, so comfort is a factor”.

The EX60 also deals really well with offset poor surfaces, the kind where the road has dropped away so the nearside of the car hits a bump. There’s no hint of being unsettled by the kind of ruts that pepper UK roads.

“We have our mantra and develop cars that are predictable, controllable and comfortable; that's really what a Volvo should be. It should be that good friend of yours that when you mess up, it should be there to help you, not slap your fingers and throw you into a ditch. It should help you to survive the situation,” explained Bäckström from behind the wheel. “But of course, at the same time, when you feel safe and you feel in control, you also can add on that layer of driver pleasure.” He said the EX60’s faster steering ratio than previous XC60 models and the smaller steering wheel helps get a sportier feeling from behind the wheel, and switching the adaptive dampers into the firm mode sharpens turn-in by adding more control to the body movement.