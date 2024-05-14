Volvo EX90 review

Is the Volvo EX90 a good car?

It seems ludicrous to give a £100k electric SUV such a strong score, but if you disregard the more mainstream Kia EV9, the Volvo EX90 exists, for now, in a class of one. Of course, that’s not enough to justify the positive rating; the pricey electric SUV is an exceptional car in its own right. Classy, spacious, decent to drive and exceptionally refined, the EX90 is a fitting flagship for the Swedish brand.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Large SUV Powertrain 107kWh battery, 2x e-motor, four-wheel drive Safety N/A Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles

How much does the Volvo EX90 cost?

The Volvo EX90 is an expensive car, with prices starting at a whisker under £100,000. But while that’s a lot, the big electric SUV doesn’t actually have that many rivals, which may bolster its appeal. Neither Audi nor BMW offers an EV with seven seats, and the Mercedes EQS SUV is £30k more – and nowhere near as accomplished as the Volvo.

Granted, the Volvo is currently only available in Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance guises, with single-motor models coming later down the line. Those will offer more modest performance, with a lower price – and could easily be the pick of the range. If straight-line speed isn’t a priority, they could be worth waiting for.

There aren’t really any trim levels to speak of at the moment – just a single EX90 Ultra variant, which comes loaded to the gunwales with kit, including a 14.5-inch central display, nine-inch instrument binnacle, front and rear heated seats, a 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins stereo, and wireless phone charging. There’s stuff like pixel-LED lights, 22-inch wheels and a heat pump, plus – this being a Volvo – loads of safety equipment.